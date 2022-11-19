Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet

398 N York St #6260

Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Popular Items

10 Original Wings
10 Boneless Wings
All American Bacon Burger

STARTERS

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.99

Shrimp lightly dusted fried topped with our own bang bang sauce. Served over a bed of mixed greens.

Buttermilk Tenders

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries. Tossed in a choice of honey mustard, bbq or buffalo sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese and served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese and chicken. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Crabby Dip

$15.99

Creamy jumbo lump crab dip. Served with fresh baked pretzels.

Crabby Mac

$15.99

Pasta served with homemade gouda cheese sauce and jumbo lump crabmeat.

Pierogies

$7.99

Original potato & cheese served with our sweet chili sour cream. Add sautéed onion & bacon for 99 cents

Hops Tots

$11.99

Tater tots smothered in our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce, mild sauce, mixed cheese & bacon. Served with sweet chili sour cream.

Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Lightly breaded, fried mozzarella, served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Battered and fried to perfection, served with cajun ranch dressing

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

Homemade pulled pork with cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Roasted in a vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon, served with a sriracha sour cream drizzle.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak and cheese, served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Philly Egg Rolls

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh made hummus served with fresh carrots, celery, cucumber and toasted naan bread.

Stromboli Eggrolls

$12.99Out of stock

PepperJack Cheese Cubes

$13.99

FRENCH FRIES

Crabby Fries

$9.99

French fries tossed in old bay seasoning, served with our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce.

Poutine Fries

$10.99

Waffle fries topped with gravy & our signature gouda cheese sauce.

Wildcat Fries

$11.99

Waffle fries topped with mixed cheese, bacon, pulled pork, red onion, almost everything sauce, & our signature gouda cheese sauce.

York Street Fries

$9.99

French fries smother in mixed cheese, bacon, topped with fresh jalapeños, served with cajun ranch sauce.

Basket Crispy Fries

$7.99

Just a good ole' basket of crispy fries!

Basket Tots

$8.99

Basket Waffle Fries

$8.99

CHICKEN WINGS

10 Original Wings

$14.99

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

SALADS/SOUP

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, hand battered shrimp, tomato, onion, served with chili lime vinaigrette

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$15.99

Perfectly cooked sirloin, served on top of mixed greens, tomato, fries and shredded cheese. Served with bleu cheese.

Mixed Berry Salad

$12.99

Arugula, tomato, dried cranberries, fresh strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese and served with house made strawberry rosemary vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, corn, green peppers and shredded cheese. Served with cucumber avocado ranch.

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Tomato Basil Bowl

$6.00

Smoked Chili

$9.99

Hops Helper

$7.99Out of stock

Turrkey Chowder Bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$7.99

Potato Leek Bowl

$7.99

GRILLED CHEESE

Grilled Cheese Crab

$15.99

American, provolone, cheddar & our signature gouda cheese, with super lump crab cake toasted to perfection. Served with tomato basil soup.

Grilled Cheese Loaded

$9.99

American, provolone, cheddar jack cheese, our signature gouda cheese, tomato & bacon. Served with tomato basil soup.

Grilled Cheese Philly

$12.99

Shaved ribeye steak, American, provolone, sharp cheddar, sautéed onions, mushrooms, & our homemade signature gouda cheese sauce. Served with tomato basil soup.

Thanksgiving Grilled Cheese

$16.99Out of stock

SANDWICHES/TACOS

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Sautéed shrimp, topped with jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa & topped with our bang bang sauce. Served with fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Our slow roasted pork, smothered in BBQ sauce. Topped with our jalapeño coleslaw, mango avocado salsa & sriracha sour cream drizzle. Served with fries.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Jumbo lump crab cake baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato & old bay remoulade, served on a brioche roll. Served with fries.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Shaved ribeye, provolone cheese, mushrooms & onions on a fresh baked roll. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, avocado, and garlic aioli. Served on brioche and with fries.

Fried Chicken Sammy

$15.99

House breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles, tossed in any wing sauce.

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Fresh cut salmon, fresh herbed cream cheese, caper dill aioli, tomato, arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on a toasted sour dough.

BOLI'S

Original Boli

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese and mustard wrapped in fresh dough and baked to perfection.

Philly Cheesesteak Boli

$12.99

Fresh shaved steak, onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese & mozzarella cheese wrapped in fresh dough & baked to perfection.

BURGERS

All American Bacon Burger

$11.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

All American Burger

$10.99

Seasoned Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Bacon Gouda Burger

$12.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, horseradish mayo, applewood smoked bacon, & homemade signature gouda cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Beast Mode

$13.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, BBQ pulled pork, our signature gouda cheese & fresh jalapeños, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Fire Bird Burger

$12.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño, fried egg, sriracha ketchup, & pepper jack cheese, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

York Street Burger

$12.99

Seasoned aged Angus reserve, cooked to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, over easy egg, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, & chipotle chili aioli, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.

Pretzel Sliders

$16.99

DINNERS

Crab Cake Dinner

$29.99

Two jumbo lump crab cakes baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & corn. Served with old bay remoulade.

1\2 Rack Of Ribs

$17.99

Full Rack Ribs

$22.99

Slow roasted for 8 hours smothered in BBQ, served with French fries. Full rack.

Sesame Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$19.99

Seasoned salmon pan seared topped with maple bourbon glaze. Served over garlic mashed potatoes & fresh vegetable of the day.

Lemon Basil Chicken Skewer

$16.99

Marinated chicken skewers, served with castelventrano kalamata olive pasta salad, and vegetable of the day.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

Chicken Oscar

$23.99

SIDES

Side Cajun Ranch

$1.49

Side Gouda

$2.00

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side Of Marinara

$1.49

Side of Tots

$4.99

Side of Waffle Fries

$3.99

Side Ranch

$1.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Vegtable of the Day

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Blue Cheese

$1.49

Side Bbq

$1.49

Side Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Wing Sauce

$1.49

CHILDRENS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

kids mozz sticks

$7.99

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.99

Kids Noodles With Butter

$7.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

