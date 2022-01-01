American
Brewpubs & Breweries
The Millworks 340 Verbeke St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Our mission here at the Millworks is a simple one: to create a regional destination which showcases Central Pennsylvania’s wonderful artistic talents as well as our region’s bountiful, sustainable agriculture. With our “hyper-local” approach, we look forward to being a part of Midtown Harrisburg’s renaissance, supporting local growers, local artists, and local businesses.
Location
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Appalachian Brewing Company Harrisburg
No Reviews
50 N CAMERON STREET HARRISBURG, PA 17101
View restaurant
Your Place Restaurant - Mechanicsburg
No Reviews
6035 Carlisle Pike. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Harrisburg
More near Harrisburg