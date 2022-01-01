Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Millworks 340 Verbeke St

review star

No reviews yet

340 Verbeke St

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

6 Packs

Cascade 6 Pack

$11.00

Falconer's 6 Pack

$11.00

Haymaker 6 Pack

$16.00

Full body, hoppy, bitter but balanced ale. Light amber in color. Tropical fruit, citrus, and pine notes with malt and hop balance

Hazy IPA 6 Pack

$13.00

medium body, juicy ipa. hazy golden in color. brewed with copious amounts of fruit-forward hops and raw wheat for a smooth ipa that will please any hophead

Hefeweizen 6 Pack

$11.00

Light body traditional wheat beer. Hazy straw in color. Clove and light banana notes from the spicy. Refreshing and easy to drink

Homestead 6 Pack

$11.00

Light body, clean, balanced lager. Light golden in color. Grainy, malty, hint of hop spiciness. Easy drinking lager

Kolsch 6 pack

$11.00

Mix 6

$16.00

Oktoberfest 6 pack

$11.00

Pilsner 6 Pack

$11.00

light body, hoppy lager, pale golden in color, clean and crispy german style lager featuring mandarina baveria hops with light citrus and floral hints

Autumn Saison 6 pack

$13.00

Cans ToGo

Cascade

$3.00

Falconer's

$3.00

Haymaker

$4.00

Hazy IPA

$3.50

Hefeweizen

$3.00

Homestead

$3.00

Kolsch

$3.00

Oktoberfest

$3.00

Pilsner

$3.00

Autumn Saison

$3.00

Crowler

Blackberry Sour-Crowler

$12.00

Haymaker- Crowler

$12.00

Hazy IPA- Crowler

$12.00

Hefeweizen- Crowler

$9.00

Homestead-Crowler

$9.00

Millworks Light - Crowler

$8.00

Oatmeal Stout - Crowler

$9.00

Oktoberfest-Crowler

$9.00

Tropical Daydream-Crowler

$12.00

Urban Radler- Crowler

$9.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our mission here at the Millworks is a simple one: to create a regional destination which showcases Central Pennsylvania’s wonderful artistic talents as well as our region’s bountiful, sustainable agriculture. With our “hyper-local” approach, we look forward to being a part of Midtown Harrisburg’s renaissance, supporting local growers, local artists, and local businesses.

Location

340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102

Directions

Gallery
The Millworks image
The Millworks image
The Millworks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Appalachian Brewing Company Harrisburg
orange starNo Reviews
50 N CAMERON STREET HARRISBURG, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Your Place Restaurant Harrisburg
orange starNo Reviews
2270 Kohn Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
Your Place Restaurant - Mechanicsburg
orange starNo Reviews
6035 Carlisle Pike. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
orange star4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
orange starNo Reviews
398 N York St #6260 Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Harrisburg

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
orange star4.0 • 1,205
4425 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Harrisburg PA
orange star4.5 • 1,185
3350 Paxton Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
orange star4.7 • 962
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
orange star4.6 • 923
4315 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
orange star4.5 • 711
1426 N 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harrisburg
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston