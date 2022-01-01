Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Appalachian Brewing Company Harrisburg





50 N CAMERON STREET

HARRISBURG, PA 17101



Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Flatbread
Hog Wild
Brew Wings

Small Plates

Classic Canadian Poutine

$10.00

ABC brewhaus fries topped with cheddar cheese curds and our 'Jolly Scot' gravy.

Coal Cracker Pierogies

$8.00

Old fashioned potato and cheese pierogies, sautéed in garlic butter, caramelized onions and fresh herbs. Garnished with cracked black pepper and sour cream on the side.

Handmade Tater Tots

$9.50

Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Freshly roasted brussel sprouts and bacon tossed in a homemade Korean BBQ sauce.

Sharables

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Our oversized pretzel served with brewhaus mustard and warm cheddar dip.

Mountain Nachos

$12.00

Melted cheddar jack cheese, spicy cheese sauce, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, jalapeños and lettuce, piled high on tri-colored tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Bacon Wrapped Poppers

$11.00

Jalapeño peppers stuffed with a cream cheese blend, wrapped in bacon, with ranch for dipping.

Artie's Spin Dip

$9.50

Baked spinach & artichoke dip served with toasted pitas, celery and carrots.

Brew Wings

$16.00

Large and crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature house sauces.

Quesadillas

Cali Club Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Shroomzilla Quesadilla

$14.50

Freshly sliced & sautéed Portabella mushrooms, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, black beans and baby spinach. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Soups & Salads

Campfire Chili Crock

$8.00

Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.

Campfire Chili Cup

$6.00

Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.

Cheddar Ale Crock

$6.00

A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.

Cheddar Ale Cup

$4.50

A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.50

We grill half a head of romaine right on the grill for flavor, and serve it intact with croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. (Traditional caesar salad available, too!)

Malt Haus Salad

$11.50

Crisp greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cheddar jack cheese and croutons.

Trail Mix Salad

$13.50

Baby spinach with mandarin Oranges, sliced Apples and a ABC trail mix blend.

Power Bowls

Cosado Bowl

$15.00

Marinated chicken in a coconut ABC Island Rum sauce with sauteed peppers, onions, black beans, along with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Thai Peanut Bowl

$15.00

Marinated chicken in a spicy ABC Ginger Beer Thai peanut sauce with black beans, sauteed peppers and onions. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Tikka Bowl

$15.00

Marinated chicken in a tikka masala sauce with sauteed peppers, onions and black beans. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.

Handhelds

Epic Angus Beef

$15.50

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef burger, grilled and topped with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.

Epic Black Bean

$15.50

House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Choice of toppings. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).

Epic Chicken Breast

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.

Epic Turkey Burger

$15.50

Harrisburger Angus Beef

$13.00

Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Harrisburger Black Bean

$13.00

House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of cheese. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).

Harrisburger Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Harrisburger Turkey Burger

$13.00

Hog Wild

$12.50

‘Jolly Scot’ seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder, served on a toasted brioche roll with our hand-crafted Appalachian Root Beer BBQ sauce.

NoBo Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin and piled high on toasted Rustic Sour Dough. Topped with fried onion straws and a house made petal sauce.

Traditional Fried Chicken

$14.50

Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Chips

Spicy Fried Chicken

$14.50

Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Jalapeno pickle slaw & Sriracha Aioli

Flatbreads

Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$12.50

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a crispy flatbread brushed with a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with romaine lettuce lightly coated in dressing.

Harvest Flatbread

$13.00

A roasted butternut squash and garlic spread on a crispy flatbread. Topped with sausage, caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese.

Brewhaus Classics

ABC Carne Tacos

$15.00

Marinated flank steak, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, chipotle cream and fresh cilantro.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Crispy fried, beer-battered haddock served with Brewhaus fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, wasabi cream and fresh cilantro.

Brewers Mac & Cheese

$13.00

ABC five-cheese blend packed with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cavatappi pasta and topped with panko breadcrumbs.

Grilled Swordfish

$19.50

Blackened Swordfish topped with an ABC Agave Mango Salsa. Served with a side of rice and vegetable du jour.

Mile High Meatloaf

$16.00

Homemade Black Angus meatloaf, piled high on Texas toast with garlic mashed potatoes, ‘Jolly Scot’ gravy and fried onion straws.

Pierogies & Beer Brats

$17.00

Grilled, Mountain Lager steeped bratwurst, cheese stuffed pierogies sautéed in garlic butter, topped with caramelized onions. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and Brewhaus mustard.

Rockfish Tacos

$13.00

Beer-battered rockfish, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and chipotle cream.

Desserts

Elephant Ear

$7.50

Hand stretched crispy fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with sweet caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Maple Bacon Cheesecake

$9.50

Creamy vanilla cheesecake with a graham cracker crust. Topped with maple bacon glaze and served with a slice of candied bacon.

Root Beer Float

$5.00

A bottle of our famous ABC Root Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Birch Beer Float

$5.00

A bottle of ABC White Birch Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Orange Cream Float

$5.00

A bottle of ABC Orange Cream Soda, served with local vanilla ice cream.

Sides

Lg. Basket of Chips

$3.50

Side - Brown Rice

$2.00

Side - Chips

$2.00

Side - Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Sm. Basket Fries

$2.50

Sm. Basket Onion Rings

$5.00

Sm. Basket Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side - Gravy

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.95

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Pasta w/ Sauce

$7.95

Kid's Sliders

$7.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

50 N CAMERON STREET, HARRISBURG, PA 17101

