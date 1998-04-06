Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Sandwiches

Home Slice at Walden

163 Reviews

$$

111 Walden Way

MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Starters

Squeaky Cheese

$9.00

Locally made cheddar cheese curds coated in a homestyle breading served with sriracha ranch

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Served with BBQ sauce or honey mustard

Banging Burrata

$14.00

Burrata mozzarella flash fried & served with house made marinara & drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Thinly sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions & cheese packed in a crispy fried egg roll & served with a side of house made marinara

Almost Famous Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Spinach, artichokes & a five-cheese blend topped with diced tomatoes & served with warm Naan dippers

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Buffalo chicken dip, cheddar & blue cheese crumbles on a crispy Naan flatbread

Artichoke Flatbread

$11.00

Artichoke spread, house made marinara & parmesan topped with fresh greens & a lemon herb drizzle on crispy Naan flatbread

Shrimp & Pesto Flatbread

$13.00

Pesto spread, extra virgin olive oil, tomato & shrimp on a crispy Naan flatbread topped with basil, burrata & a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Cheesy Garlic Flatbread

$7.00

Our delicious Naan flatbread baked with garlic & melted mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Served with a side of ranch

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Served with melted cheddar, ranch dressing & bacon crumbles

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Served with a side of ranch

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Giant Pretzel

$9.99

Wings

Your choice of boneless or regular

Original Wings

$9.00+

Boneless Wings

$10.00+

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.00

Chopped ham, turkey, provolone, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese & croutons on a bed of spring mix

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons served with Caesar dressing

Beet Salad

$9.00

Sliced red beets, almonds & feta cheese on a bed of spring mix

Greek Salad

$9.00

Tomato, onion, kalamata olives & feta cheese on a bed of spring mix

Garden Salad

$7.00

Tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese & croutons on a bed of spring mix

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella & basil with balsamic drizzle

Handhelds

Subs served on a fresh baked 12-inch roll. *served with sweet onion chips & a pickle

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thinly sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions, American cheese, cheese wiz & mayo on a toasted 12" roll (served with sweet onion chips & a pickle)

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders smothered in our house made marinara sauce topped with fresh mozzarella & oregano on a toasted roll (served on a fresh baked 12-inch roll with sweet onion chips & a pickle)

Ham & Cheese Sub

$13.00

Ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo (served on a fresh baked 12-inch roll with sweet onion chips & a pickle)

Italian Sub

$14.00

Salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo (served on a fresh baked 12-inch roll with sweet onion chips & a pickle)

The Manster

$14.00

Turkey, spinach, roasted peppers, sautéed portabella mushrooms & melted provolone cheese on a toasted house made roll

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$13.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo (served on a fresh baked 12-inch roll with sweet onion chips & a pickle)

Vegan or Vegetarian Meatball Sub

$16.00

Vegan meatballs & your choice of mozzarella or dairy free vegan mozzarella cheese served with house made sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, sundried tomatoes & parmesan tossed with Caesar dressing on your choice of a white or wheat wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato on your choice of a white or wheat wrap

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.99

Sausage Pepp-onion Parm

$9.99

Any Sub And Drinnk 10.99

$10.99

Pies

The OG (12")

$14.00

Our original cheese pizza featuring a tangy house made sauce & whole milk mozzarella. One bite, everybody knows the rules!

Upside Down (12")

$14.00

We took our OG pie & flipped it upside down for a totally different taste. Bite into our house made sauce first with sliced mozzarella underneath

The Frankie (12")

$15.00

Our take on the Margherita pizza with house made sauce, buffalo mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

Whassup White (12")

$16.00

A white base topped with broccoli, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella & ricotta

Wowie Maui (12")

$16.00

Our Hawaiian pizza with ham, pineapple, house made sauce & mozzarella

Big Poppa (12")

$18.00

Dig into our meat lover's pizza with bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, house made sauce & mozzarella

GiGi on Cauliflower Crust (14")

$14.00

A healthier spin on our popular GiGi pizza. A crispy 12” round cauliflower crust topped with mozzarella, house made sauce, garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

The OG (16")

$17.00

Our original cheese pizza featuring a tangy house made sauce & whole milk mozzarella. One bite, everybody knows the rules!

Upside Down (16")

$17.00

We took our OG pie & flipped it upside down for a totally different taste. Bite into our house made sauce first with sliced mozzarella underneath.

The Frankie (16")

$18.00

Our take on the Margherita pizza with house made sauce, buffalo mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

Whassup White (16")

$19.00

A white base topped with broccoli, tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella & ricotta

Wowie Maui (16")

$18.00

Our Hawaiian pizza with ham, pineapple, house made sauce & mozzarella

Big Poppa (16")

$21.00

Dig into our meat lover's pizza with bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, house made sauce & mozzarella

The GiGi (16")

$22.00

Our spin on the Grandma Pizza, mozzarella topped with house made sauce, garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

Two 16” Cheese Pizzas for $26.99

$26.99

Bruschetta (16")

$20.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch (16)

$25.00

Buffalo Chicken (16)

$25.00

BBQ Chicken (16)

$25.00

16" OG 11.99

$11.99

Specialty Pies - Only Available 12"

The Imposter (12")

$18.00

Vegan "meatballs," house made sauce & dairy free mozzarella on our crispy cauliflower crust

Greekza (12")

$15.00

Grilled seasonal veggies, spinach, kalamata olives, parmesan & feta dressing on your choice of crust

Getting Chickie Wit It (12")

$15.00

Chicken topped with cheddar & your choice of Buffalo or BBQ sauce and your choice of crust

Shrimp & Pesto Pizza (12")

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, pesto spread & mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze

Bruschetta Pizza (12")

$15.00

Fresh cut tomatoes, basil, garlic & mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze on your choice of crust

Bolis

Served with a side of house made marinara

The Homie

$15.00

Ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella (served with a side of house made marinara)

Buffalo Booyah

$15.00

Buffalo chicken, cheddar, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles (served with a side of house made marinara)

Philly Philly

$17.00

Thinly sliced sirloin steak, sautéed onions, peppers & mozzarella (served with a side of house made marinara)

Veg-Head

$14.00

Grilled seasonal veggies, spinach, & mozzarella (served with a side of house made marinara)

The Soprano

$16.00

Salami, capicola, & mozzarella (served with a side of house made marinara)

Pasta (available Fri/Sat only)

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

$9.99Out of stock

4 ricotta stuffed shells topped with house made marinara and melted mozzarella cheese (served with garlic bread and your choice of a garden or side Caesar salad)

Ricotta Stuffed Manicotti

$9.99Out of stock

3 ricotta stuffed manicotti topped with house made marinara and melted mozzarella cheese (served with garlic bread and your choice of a garden or side Caesar salad)

Stuffed Shells & Manicotti

$13.99Out of stock

Lil Homies

Served with applesauce

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Served with applesauce

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Served with applesauce

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Served with applesauce

Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

Served with applesauce

Cheesy Garlic Flatbread

$7.00

Served with applesauce

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Extras

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Sodas/Juice

Coke

$2.83

Diet Coke

$2.83

Sprite

$2.83

Root Beer

$2.83

Mountain Dew

$2.83

Water

$1.89

Apple Juice

$1.50

Unsweetned Tea

$2.83

Sweet Tea

$2.89

2 Liter

2 Liter Coke

$2.83

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.83

2 Liter Sprite

$2.83

2 Liter Root Beer

$2.83

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.83

Hats

Old School Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Catering

$970.20

Tops

Shirt

$10.00

Sweatshirt

$20.00

Quater Zip

$15.00

Polo

$15.00

2 Shirt Special

2 Shirt Special

$15.00

Catering

check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks Homie!

Website

Location

111 Walden Way, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050

Directions

