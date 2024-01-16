- Home
Village Bistro
10 Main Street
East Hampton, NY 11937
Breakfast
- Breakfast Croissant$12.00
Scrambled eggs, (cheese option) Cheddar, Swiss, Brie
- Village Bistro Omelet$22.00
Onions, tomato, mushrooms, asparagus, Gruyere, herbs
- Quiche Lorraine$15.00
Bacon, caramelized onions
- Avocado Tartine$15.00
Feta, toasted pepitas, baby arugula, lemon vinaigrette
- Salmon Tartine$16.00
Cucumber tzatziki, lemon & pepper vinaigrette, baby arugula. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially
- Pain Perdu$15.00
Brioche with berries & creme anglaise
- Americaine$18.00
2 eggs, toast, choice of meat (sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, bistro ham) home fries, or mixed salad. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase yo
- Parisian$16.00
Soft scrambled eggs, bistro ham, baguette with butter & preserves
- Eggs Benedict$19.00
Poached egg, bistro ham, Meyer lemon hollandaise, and home fries or salad. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illne
- Parfait$10.00
Granola, berries, coconut
- Crepes$12.00
Blood orange Suzette, creme fraiche, whipped cream
Lunch
Lunch - Fruits De Mer
- 1/2 Dozen East Coast Oysters$21.00
Lemon, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have
- 1/2 Dozen Local Clams$12.00
Lemon, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Cocktail sauce, lemon, horseradish
Lunch - Soups
Lunch - Hors D'oeuvres
- PEI Mussels$24.00
Mariniere style or tomato
- Salmon Tartare$21.00
Crème fraiche, smoked salmon roe, dill, everything bagel flatbread. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, esp
- Steak Tartare$26.00
Classic preparation, aged gouda, mixed salad, baguette. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if y
- Duck in a Jar$22.00
Apple chutney, pan de campagne
- Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Bistro ham, Comte cheese, smoked gouda, breadcrumbs
- Chickpea Fries$14.00Out of stock
Garlic aioli
- Escargot$19.00
Burgundy sails, garlic parsley butter, lemon, baguette
Lunch - Salads
Lunch - Entrees
- Baguette$15.00
Brie, pear, roasted turkey, french butter
- Village Burger$22.00
Smashed patty, Nueske bacon, LTP, raclette, special sauce, espelette fries or salad. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodb
- Lobster Roll$30.00
Traditional dressing, chervil, brioche bun, espelette fries or salad
- Steak Frites$44.00
- Fish and Chips$28.00
Beer batter or grilled fish of day, preserved lemon gribiche, espelette fries or salad
- Croque Madame$26.00
Comte, bechamel, bistro ham
- Roasted Salmon$32.00
Sautéed asparagus, roasted sunchoke, beurre blanch. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you h
- Classic Tomato Ricotta Cavatelli$15.00
Bolognese or classic tomato, Parmesan
- Bolognese Cavatelli$24.00
Bolognese or classic tomato, Parmesan
- Chicken Club$21.00
Lunch - Sides
Kids Menu
Dinner
Dinner - Fruits De Mer
Dinner - Soups
Dinner - Hors D'oeuvres
- Tuna Tartare$23.00
Crème Fraiche, smoked salmon roe, dill, everything bagel flatbread. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, esp
- Heirloom Tomato Tart$23.00
Burrata, onion jam, basil oil, sea
- Cheese & Meat Board$26.00
Daily selection of meats & cheeses, fruits, seasonal pickles, and preserves
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$26.00
Dinner - Salades
Dinner - Entrees
- Croque Monsieur$24.00
Comté cheese, bechamel, bistro ham
- Roasted Salmon$34.00
Sautéed asparagus, roasted sunchoke, beurre blanc. These menu items are served raw or are cooked to your liking. Consuming raw food or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you ha
- Roasted Cauliflower$22.00
Chanterelle mushroom, haricot vert, squash puree, persillade sauce
- Roasted Seabass$35.00
Lentils de puy, garlic spinach, roasted red pepper fricassee
- Roasted Chicken$28.00
Bacon lardon, hen of woods mushrooms, pearl onions, chicken jus
- Fish and Chips$28.00
Beer batter or grilled fish of day, preserved lemon gribiche, espelette fries or salad
Dinner - Sides
Dinner - Dessert
Kids Menu
NA Bev
Coffee & Tea
Wine
Wines BTB
- BTL Mas La Chevalière Chardonay, Languedoc,2022$64.00
- BTL Chauvet Frères Beaujolais Blanc, 2018$64.00
- BTL Janare Falanghina del Sanio, 2022$64.00
- BTL Brancott B Series Sauvignon Blanc, 2022$68.00
- BTL Rouvalis Slopes of Aigialeia Assyrtiko, 2022$68.00
- BTL Coppo La Rocca Gavi$68.00
- BTL Feudo Montini Grillo della Timpa Sicilia DOC$68.00
- BTL RouteStock Sonoma Coast Chardonay$68.00
- BTL Nicolas Idiart Sancerre$72.00
- BTL Prelius Maremma Toscana Vermentino$72.00
- BTL Domain Faiveley Bourgogne$72.00
- BTL Nicolas Idiart Poully-Fume$76.00
- BTL Domaine Danielk Pollier Poully-Fuisse Vieilles Vignes$78.00
- BTL Domaine De la Jobeline Aligote,$80.00
- BTL La Cana Navia Albarino$82.00
- BTL Domain Laroche Chablis Saint Martin$84.00
- BTL Philipe Le Hardi Mercurey 1er Cru Le Puillets Blanc$90.00
- BTL Brotte Condrieu Domaine de Versant Dore$100.00
- BTL Grgich Hills Napa Valley Chardonnay$110.00
- BTL Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna Bianco$115.00
- BTL Domain Clef De Saint Thomas Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Blanc$130.00
- BTL Chateau Ad Francos Cotes De Bordeaux Blanc$140.00
- BTL Dumol Wester Reach Chardonay, California$150.00
- BTL Les Cave Hautes-Coted Meursault$170.00
- BTL Arnaud Germain Puligny-Montrachet$200.00
- BTL Bergstrom Old Stones Chardonnay$250.00
- BTL Isla Cotes Du Rhone Grand Reserve$64.00
- BTL RouteStock Pinot Noir$64.00
- BTL Nicolas Potel PN$68.00
- BTL Escudo Rojo Origine, Cabernet Sauvignon$68.00
- BTL Antonio Gaudioso Amarone Della Valpolicella$72.00
- BTL Cascina Vengore Monte di Stefano, Barolo$72.00
- BTL Arizcuren Rioja Monte Gatún$80.00
- BTL Cantine San Marzano Primitivo$80.00
- BTL Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna Rosso$90.00
- BTL M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage$100.00
- BTL Domaine Roux Pere et Fils Santenay 1er Cru$110.00
- BTL Delas Freres Saint-Joseph Francois de Tournon$120.00
- BTL Castello di Volpaia Coltassala Chianti Classico Riserva$125.00
- BTL Bodegas Lan Rioja Limitada$130.00
- BTL Domaine Clef De Saint Thomas Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Rouge$135.00
- BTL Gaja Ca'Marcanda Promis Toscana$140.00
- BTL Chateau Ad Francos Cotes de Bordeaux$145.00
- BTL Val di Suga Brunello di Montalcino$150.00
- BTL Louis Jadot Meursault Rouge1er Cru les Cras$160.00
- BTL Jean-Luc Jamet Cote Rotie Terrasses$240.00
- BTL Far Niente Napa Cabernet Sauvignon$280.00
- BTL Château Rauzan-Ségla, Margaux$325.00
- BTL Château Pontet-Canet, Pauillac$425.00
- BTL Pierre Sparr Crémant Brut Réserve$64.00
- BTL Pierre Sparr Crémant Rose$64.00
- BTL Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut 375ml$68.00
- BTL Louis Dumont Champagne Brut NV$72.00
- BTL Henri Dubois Champagne Brut Rose NV$80.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label NV$100.00
- BTL Charles Heidseick Brut Reserve NV$120.00
- BTL Ruinart Brut Rose NV$150.00
- BTL Dom Perignon 2013$650.00
- BTL Shymphony$64.00
- BTL Peyrassol$68.00
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937