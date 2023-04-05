Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant

18 Depot St.

Peterborough, NH 03458

Kids Chicken Fingers

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Graham cracker crust and house made fresh strawberry sauce.

Peanut butter tart

$14.00

Chocolate cookie crust, peanut butter mousse, marshmallow sauce drizzle, finished with a peanut butter cookie.

Guinness Cake

$12.00

Chocolate stout cake with baileys frosting, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Special Dessert

$15.00

Coconut Cake

$11.00

Dessert Charcuterie

$30.00

Cake special

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken and house cut fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$13.00

House made bread, cheddar cheese with house cut fries

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Fresh pasta served with butter, cheese and/or house made marinara.

Kids Pizza

$13.00

House made marinara with mozzarella cheese on a house made flatbread.

Holiday Menu Items (last order due Nov 19 pick up on Nov 23)

All items may be picked up at the Baker's Station on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Pecan Pie

$26.00

French Silk Pie

$26.00

Apple Pie

$26.00

Blueberry Pie

$26.00

Pumpkin Pie

$26.00

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Parker Rolls (one dozen)

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$15.00+

Apple Spice Layer Cake

$18.00+

Turkey Cake Pop

$4.50

Simple Cake Pop

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Located in Depot Square in the heart of Peterborough, New Hampshire along the gorgeous Nubanusit River, The Waterhouse has seating available in our stunning dining room or outdoors in the peaceful garden setting on our riverside patio.

