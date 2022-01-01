Wengers Bar & Grill imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chunks 8oz
Chunks 16oz
7 Wengs

Appetizers

House Salad

$4.50

Loaded Nachos

$7.50

Potato Skins

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Tater Tots

$6.50

Cheese Curds

$6.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Mozz Sticks

$6.50

Levi's Nachos

$6.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Fried Green Beans

$6.75

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.75

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Chili Cheese fries

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Wenger Burger

$9.25

Mushroom Swiss

$8.25

Land & Farm

$8.99

Cheese Burger

$7.25

Hamburger

$7.00

Texas Burger

$9.00

Bypass

$13.50

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

BLT

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$8.25

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Tenderloin

$6.50

Grilled Ham & Swiss Sand

$6.25

Wraps & Subs

Swiss Wrap

$7.50

Wenger Wrap

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Fried Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Swiss Sub

$7.50

Philly

$8.50

Wengers Sub

$8.25

Quesadilla

$7.50

Grilled Ham & Swiss Sub

$7.50

Soups & Salads

Chili Bowl

$5.50

Chili Crock

$4.30

Soup Bowl

$5.80

Soup Crock

$4.30

House Salad

$4.50

Chunk Salad

$9.50

Chef Salad

$9.50

Taco Salad

$8.50

Cobb Salad

$8.00

Small Cobb Salad

$7.00

Small Chef Salad

$7.00

Wengs

7 Wengs

$11.75

12 Wengs

$15.75

20 Wengs

$23.75

Chunks 8oz

$8.00

Chunks 16oz

$12.00

Cup Of Sauce

$5.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chunk n Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.50

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Applesauce

$2.50

Kids Fry

$2.50

12" Pizza

12" Wenger Pizza

$19.50

12" All Meat Pizza

$16.50

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.50

12 " Wengers Chicken Pizza

$16.50

12" Veggie

$16.50

12" Deluxe

$15.50

12" Cheese

$11.00

12" One Topping

$12.00

12" Two Topping

$13.00

12" Three Topping

$14.00

16" Pizza

16" Wenger Pizza

$25.50

16" All Meat Pizza

$22.50

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.50

16" Veggie Pizza

$22.50

16" Wenger Chicken Pizza

$22.50

16" Deluxe

$20.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

16" One Topping

$15.00

16" Two Topping

$17.00

16" Three Topping

$18.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Applesauce

$2.50

Tater Tots

$3.00

House Salad

$4.50

Non Alcoholic

7 Up

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

MTN Dew

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Red Bull

$6.50

Small Red Bull

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

$0.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Feel free to order online or stop in for a bite to eat! Thank you for your business!

Website

Location

6842 State Route 503 N, Lewisburg, OH 45338

Directions

Gallery
Wengers Bar & Grill image

