Wengers Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Feel free to order online or stop in for a bite to eat! Thank you for your business!
Location
6842 State Route 503 N, Lewisburg, OH 45338
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frontline Coffee - 5 Points Intersection, Eaton, Ohio
No Reviews
1203 North Barron Street Eaton, OH 45320
View restaurant
More near Lewisburg