YC Standards

7-11

$9.00

Banana Daiquiri

$14.00

Birdman

$13.00

Combo Pack

$6.00

Champagne Mojito

$13.00

Ded Reckoning

$13.00

Fancy Clancy

$13.00

HVR Water

$13.00

Laughing Bones

$13.00

Lipton Cup

$14.00

Pencil Thin

$13.00

Rainwater Martini

$13.00

Southside Swizzle

$12.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$11 Cocktail

$6.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$13 Cocktail

$13.00

Club Bangers

Backwoods Barbie

$14.00

Beat On The Brat

$14.00

Beautiful Buzz

$14.00

Cosmic Diplomat

$14.00

Disco Tartan

$14.00

I'm On SOKA

$14.00

Lady In Velvet

$14.00

Organized Fun

$14.00

Ramble On Rose

$14.00

So Frais And So Clean

$14.00

All Suds No Duds

Adonis & Soda

$12.00

Paloma & Tonic

$12.00

Vesper & Soda

$12.00

Watermelon LaCrawl

$12.00

Soft Bangers

Talk The Jive

$8.00

Paradise Waits

$8.00

Can 'O Gatorade

$3.00

Teakoe Fizzy Tea

$4.00

Perrier

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Colorado Rootbeer

$1.00

Beer

Highlife

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Ratio IPA

$6.00

Victoria

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

Shot-n-a-Beer

$6.00

Bordelet

$9.00

Bud

$4.00

Empirical #1

$14.00

Well Spirits

Absolut

$6.00

Appleton

$6.00

Dickel Rye

$6.00

Fernet

$6.00

Ford's

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Maker's

$6.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Teremana

$6.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$6.00

Vida

$6.00

Vodka

Grey Goose Peach

$10.00

Ketel 1

$10.00

Ketel Citroen

$10.00

Gin

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

St George Terroir

$8.00

Porters Tropical

$10.00

Aviation

$9.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Apostale's

$9.00

Rum / Rhum

Appleton Signature

$7.00

Appleton 12yr

$12.00

Appleton 21yr

$25.00

Hampden 46

$10.00

Hampden overproof

$14.00

Hampden Great House

$18.00

Hamilton Black

$7.00

Hamilton 151

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star

$7.00

Plantation Trinidad

$12.00

Plantation Fiji

$12.00

Plantation Guyana

$12.00

Plantation XO

$14.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Flor de Cana 4yr

$7.00

Flor de Cana 7yr

$8.00

Four Square Empery

$15.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Hamilton Demerara

$9.00

Ron Del Barrilto

$9.00

Forsyths WP 502

$10.00

Wray + Nephew

$9.00

Clement VSOP

$10.00

Plantation Panama 2002

$15.00

Clement VSOP

$11.00

Clement Blanc

$8.00

JM Blanc

$8.00

JM VSOP

$12.00

JM 10yr

$20.00

JM 15yr

$30.00

Neisson Blanc

$9.00

La Favorite Blanc

$9.00

Avua Prata

$8.00

Avua Oak

$10.00

Novo Fogo Silver

$8.00

Clairin

$10.00

Clairin

$10.00

Clairin

$10.00

Barbancourt 15yr

$15.00

Barbancourt White

$7.00

Barbancourt 8yr

$10.00

Tequila

Altos

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$7.00

Partida Anejo

$12.00

Ocho Plata

$10.00

Ocho Repo

$13.00

Tromba Blanco

$9.00

Tromba Repo

$11.00

Tromba Anejo

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Repo

$15.00

Mezcal

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$12.00

Del Maguey Santo Domingo

$12.00

Del Maguey Papalome

$18.00

Del Maguey Barril

$25.00

Del Maguey Minero

$16.00

Brandies

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$9.00

Park VS

$9.00

Park Borderies

$11.00

AE Dor Ensemble

$20.00

Hennessey

$10.00

d'usse

$12.00

Delord Napoleon

$10.00

d'Esperence

$14.00

Darroze 2004

$18.00

Darroze 1975

$35.00

Darroze 1985

$28.00

Groult 3yr

$9.00

Groult 8yr

$13.00

Lemorton Reserve

$14.00

Lemorton 25yr

$30.00

Lemorton 1980

$40.00

Clear Creek 2yr

$10.00

Laird's

$7.00

St George Raspberry

$9.00

St George Pear

$9.00

Singani

$9.00

Barsol Quebranta

$9.00

Jelinek Slivovitz

$7.00

Amari/Liqueur

Fernet

$7.00

Braulio

$8.00

Nonino

$10.00

Cynar

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Ferrari

$7.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Forthave Red

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

St George Spiced Pear

$8.00

St George Raspberry

$8.00

Giffard Abricot

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Leopold Cherry

$8.00

Giffard Cassis

$8.00

Chinola

$8.00

Pernod Absinthe

$12.00

Herbsaint

$7.00

Green Chartreuse

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

St George Coffee

$9.00

Four Square Cream

$9.00

Whisk(e)y

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

TX

$6.00+

Mellow Corn

$6.00+

Chattanooga 111

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Old Forester 1920

$10.00+

Woodford

$10.00+

Maker's 46

$10.00+

Devil's River

$6.00+

Old Fitzgerald Prime

$9.00+

Weller Yacht Club Barrel

$8.00+

EH Taylor SB

$12.00+

Jefferson VSB

$9.00+

Jefferson VO VSB

$12.00+

Jefferson Ocean

$15.00+

Hancock Reserve

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$7.00+

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$7.00+

Russell's Reserve

$10.00+

Sazerac

$8.00+

Woody Creek Rye Single Barrel

$12.00+

High West Rendezvous Rye

$11.00+

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$9.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$11.00

Aberlour Abunadh

$15.00

The Balvenie 12yr

$12.00

The Balvenie 14yr

$14.00

Macallan No. 6

$16.00

Ardbeg Arrrrdbeg

$25.00

Macallan 12yr

$12.00

Highland Park 12yr

$10.00

Highland Park 18yr

$18.00

Highland Park 21yr

$40.00

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Dewar's

$6.00

Compass Box GKS

$9.00

Compass Box Special Release

$18.00

Jameson

$6.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$7.00

Red Breast 12yr

$10.00

Red Breast Lustau

$11.00

Red Breast Cask Strength

$15.00

Red Breast 21yr

$25.00

Kavalan PPSB

$20.00

Nikka FTB

$12.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$10.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$15.00

Hakushu 12yr

$15.00

Westward

$12.00

Featured

Vergano

$12.00

Macvin

$12.00

Equipo Navarros PX

$12.00

Sherry

Tio Pepe Fino

$8.00+

Equipo Navasos 'Bota 51' Palo Cortado

$55.00+

Equipo Navasos 'Bota 72' Palo Cortado - 500ml

$25.00+

Equipo Navasos 'Bota 74' Oloroso

$14.00+

Equipo Navasos 'Bota 59' Manzanilla Pasada

$100.00

Equipo Navasos 'Bota 60' Manzanilla Pasada

$150.00

Equipo Navasos 'Bota 76' PX

$15.00+

Equipo Navasos Manzanilla En Rama

$10.00+

Equipo Navasos Fino En Rama

$10.00+

El Maestro Sierra 1830

$50.00+

Bodegas Cesar Florido Chipiona Palo Cortado

$30.00+

El Maestro Sierra 12yr Amontillado

$16.00+

Madeira

Blandy's 5yr Sercial

$8.00+

Macerated / Orange / Rose

Paolo Bea 'Arboreus' 2011

$110.00

Conestabile della Staffa Bianco 2019

$42.00

A.A. Vignai da Duline 2017

$70.00

Domaine du Pelican 'Maceration Palicular' 2017

$110.00

Hiyu 'Atavus' IV

$110.00

Hiyu 'Atavus' V

$110.00

Cotar Vitovska 2015 - 1.5L

$160.00

Matassa 'Cuvee Alexandria' 2019 - 1.5L

$150.00

Matassa 'Cuvee Blossom' 2020

$75.00

Vignoble du Reveur 'Singulier' 2019

$60.00

Vignoble du Reveur 'Instant sur Terre' 2019

$80.00

Dinamo

$10.00

Red / Rouge

Pot De Vin

$9.00

Domaines des Ardoisieres 'Améthyste' 2016

$190.00

Domaines des Ardoisieres 'Améthyste' 2018

$190.00

Matassa 'Cuvee Romanissa' 2019

$80.00

Matassa 'Ace of Spades' 2019

$75.00

Matassa 'El Carner' 2019

$85.00

Foradori 'Sgarzon' 2019

$110.00

Foradori 'Morei' 2019

$110.00

Leon Barral 'Jadis' 2014

$80.00

Domaine Richard 'Cairanne' 2015

$80.00

Walter Scott 'Sojourner' 2016

$190.00

Goyo Garcia 'Joven vinas viejas' 2017

$155.00

Famille Dutraive 'Le Grand Cour' 2019

$120.00

Gombaude Guillot 2000 -1.5L

$250.00

Domaines des Majas 'Cortado' 2018

$70.00

Marie Thibaud 'Le Grolleau' 2018

$95.00

Clau de Nell 'Cuvee Violette' 2012 - 1.5L

$175.00

Clau de Nell 'Cuvee Violette' 2014

$85.00

Clau de Nell 'Cabernet' 2012 - 1.5L

$175.00

Clau de Nell 'Cabernet' 2015

$85.00

Clau de Nell 'Grolleau' 2012 - 1.5L

$175.00

Clau de Nell 'Grolleau' 2015

$85.00

Clau de Nell 'Grolleau' 2014

$85.00

Domaine Fourrier Vougeot 2016 - 1.5L

$800.00

Domaine Fourrier Vougeot 2017 - 1.5L

$800.00

Paolo Bea 'Cerrette' 2010 - 1.5L

$500.00

Paolo Bea 'Pagliaro' 2011 - 1.5L

$360.00

Jules Desjourney 'Les Michelons' 2011

$120.00

Jules Desjourney 'Chassignol' 2011

$150.00

Les Bottes Rouges 'Alaes' 2018

$85.00

Les Bottes Rouges 'Tot ou Tard' 2018

$75.00

Garovin 'Matisse #1'

$38.00

Herve Sauhaut 'Le Sotouronne' 2018

$70.00

Hubert Lignier Morey St Denis VV 2016

$360.00

Hubert Lignier Charmes Chambertin 2016

$600.00

Hubert Lignier Gevrey Chambertin 2014

$150.00

Domaine Chevillon Passetoutgrain 2018

$70.00

Hiyu 'Aio Si' 2018

$100.00

Sandlands 'Mataro' 2017

$65.00

Envinate 'Lousas' 2018

$70.00

4 Monos 'Cadalso de los Vidrios' 2015

$75.00

4 Monos 'La Danza del Viento ‘La Isilla’

$80.00

Paolo Bea 'Pagliaro' 2011

$185.00

Punta Crena 'Isasco' 2018

$50.00

Occhipinti 'Il Frappato' 2018

$75.00

Domaine Chevillon Bourgogne 2017

$110.00

Dard + Ribo 'Saint Joseph' 2019

$110.00

Gahier Trousseau 2019

$100.00

Pot De Vin

$9.00

Clau De Nell

$18.00

Frank Cornelissen Munjebel JEROBOAM

$400.00

White / Blanc

Domaines des Ardoisieres 'Argile Blanc' 2018

$75.00

Domaines des Ardoisieres 'Schiste' 2018

$105.00

Agnes et Rene Mosse 'Les Bonnes Blanches' 2015 - 1.5L

$175.00

Agnes et Rene Mosse 'Marie Besnard' 2015

$125.00

Lunau Papin 'Le Verger' 2018 - 1.5L

$75.00

Walter Scott 'X Novo' 2016 - 1.5L

$180.00

Sebastian Riffaullt 'Sauletas' 2014

$75.00

Sylvain Petaille 'Aligote' 2019

$60.00

Herve Villemade 'Acacias' 2016

$78.00

Herve Villemade 'Sauvignon' 2018

$90.00

Hubert Lignier 'Saint Romain' 2017

$150.00

Hubert Lignier ' Fixin' 2017

$120.00

Hubert Lignier 'Aligote'

$60.00

Domaine Chevillon 'Bourgogne Blanc' 2017

$75.00

Colleformica 'Gialla Formica' 2018

$55.00

Elena Walch ' Beyond the Clouds' 2011

$200.00

Giuseppi Quintarelli 'Ca de Merlo' 2015

$75.00

Benoit Ente 'Puligny Montrachet' 2013

$130.00

Yves Cuilleron 'Saint Joseph' 2018

$60.00

Marc Colin St. Aubin 1er Cru 'Le Charmois' 2016

$95.00

Dard + Ribo 'Crozes-Hermitage' 2019

$110.00

De Moor Aligote 2019

$65.00

De Moor Bougogne Chitry 2019

$100.00

Michel Gahier Chardonnay 2019

$90.00

Dogs

Norm

$4.00

Varsity

$6.00

Lorraine

$7.00

Hollywood Frank

$7.00

Feature Frank

$7.00

Sandos

Cheese Ball

$8.00

Hallelujah Ham

Hallelujah Ham

$10.00

Cover

Hat

$40.00

Cuishe

$10.00

Bolo

$45.00

Tee

$30.00

Laval

$115.00

Band Cover

$10.00

Cooziey

$5.00

Mermaid Mug

$40.00

Zombie Glass

$18.00

Mai Tai Glass

$15.00

Bye Bye Bottle

$40.00

Band Cover/Rental Fee

Band Cover

$10.00

Pernod Feature - Jamo Orange

$10.00

Pernod Feature - Jefferson Ocean

$10.00

Pernod Feature - Altos

$10.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood cocktail and natural wine bar.

Location

3701 N. Williams, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Yacht Club image
Yacht Club image
Yacht Club image

