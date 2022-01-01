Go
Wood-fired seafood, craft beers, killer cocktails in RiNo, Denver…Fish N Beer!
For the freshest fish in Colorado, outside of a lake or stream, look no further than Fish N Beer, a Denver seafood restaurant that offers this coastally-challenged area fresh oysters, wood-grilled fish and an eclectic selection of draft beers in a chill, industrial-modern space.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3510 Larimer St • $$

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)

Pre Order Oyster Roast Kit$80.00
Kits Include 2 pieces of burlap for roasting, 36 oysters, House Made Garlic Butter and Devil Butter. First 50 Kits come with a Branded Fish N Beer Oyster Knife.
Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7"$25.00
Our Famous House Made Key Lime Pie. Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime filling and an Italian Merengue
Pre Order 1 lb Peel and Eat Shrimp$24.00
1lb Seasoned and cook White Texas Shrimp (about 23).
Casual
Trendy
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3510 Larimer St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
