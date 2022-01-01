Fish N' Beer
Wood-fired seafood, craft beers, killer cocktails in RiNo, Denver…Fish N Beer!
For the freshest fish in Colorado, outside of a lake or stream, look no further than Fish N Beer, a Denver seafood restaurant that offers this coastally-challenged area fresh oysters, wood-grilled fish and an eclectic selection of draft beers in a chill, industrial-modern space.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
3510 Larimer St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3510 Larimer St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yacht Club
A neighborhood cocktail and natural wine bar.
HOP ALLEY
Enjoy!
Queens Eleven
Come in and enjoy!
Slaters 50-50
Housed on the ground floor of The Hub, Slater’s 50/50 brings over-the-top burgers, bacon & beer (plus salads, flatbreads, shakes & more) to RiNo!