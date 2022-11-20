Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3,358 Reviews

$$

3920 Tennyson St

DENVER, CO 80212

Order Again

Popular Items

Large
Detroit Style
Small

Appetizers

served with house marinara & ranch
Garlicky Cheese Bread

Garlicky Cheese Bread

$9.50

garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch

Jalapeno Brined/Korean Style BBQ Wings

$11.75

Sweet, Salty & Delicious

Salads

baby arugula, red & yellow beets, slivered almonds, feta, sherry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.50

romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$13.75

mixed greens, toasted almonds, roasted pears, red onion, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dressing of choice

Arugula Salad

$10.25

Baby Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Hazelnuts, Lemon Juice and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pizza

comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Small

Small

$11.00

comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend

Large

Large

$18.50

comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend

Gluten Free Pie

Gluten Free Pie

$17.00

One size- 12", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend **contains egg**

Detroit Style

Detroit Style

$11.00

Our Interpretation of a deep dish Detroit square. We serve a 10”x8” so every piece is a corner piece. Comes with house tomato sauce & super secret cheese blend

Artisan Pie of the Month

$18.50+

River Bear's Denver Bacon, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar, Fresh Oregano & Charred Tomato Jam on a Blue Cheese Alfredo Base

Sicilian

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Artisan Sando

Artisan Sando

$14.50

Pork & Apples -- Hickory Smoked Pork Loin, Bourbon Apples, Aged White Cheddar & Baby Arugula on House Bread

Krunch Wrap Superior

Krunch Wrap Superior

$14.00

House made chorizo, avocado lime crema, pico, lettuce & scratch queso all bundled up in a crunchy flour tortilla

Reuben

$14.50

Beer Braised Brisket, Pastrami, Bacon Slaw, Swiss & 1000 Island Sauce on House Bread

Vegan Sloppy Jane

Vegan Sloppy Jane

$14.00

tempeh, house pickles, & caramelized onions on a griddled house roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

melted white cheddar and swiss on house bread

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.50

server with warm, gooey bourbon sauce (add Leah’s Scratch Made Vanilla Ice Cream +$2.40)

Crispy Treat

Crispy Treat

$3.00

Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat

Super Treat

Super Treat

$3.95

Peanut Butter Captain Crunch & Cocoa Puff Treats

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.40

Leah’s Scratch Made Vanilla Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Rocky Mountain Soda Co. Root Beer & Leah’s Scratch Ice Cream

Sides

House Pickles

House Pickles

$0.75+

House made bread and butter pickles with a spicy kick

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Banana Pepper

$0.50

Sauce/Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.55

Side Marinara

$0.55

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.55

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.55

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.55

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.55

Side Vegan Ranch

$0.80

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.55

Bottled Beer

Alvarado Yeast of Eden Family Miner

Alvarado Yeast of Eden Family Miner

$30.00

Family Miner is our nod to the late 19th century Grisette: the table beer crafted to quench the thirst of stone and coal miners of Belgium. This contemporary interpretation was brewed with a large portion of raw and malted wheat, European noble hops, and open fermented with our native saison microbe blend. Notes of floral hops, hay, and pastoral funk with a stony minerality create a complex, yet inviting beer. Bright, dry, and revitalizing; from us to you, we present Family Miner.

Black Project Jettison

Black Project Jettison

$42.00

JETTISON starts as our solera aged sour golden base. Once the beer is mature, we blend it with 30% grape juice from locally grown Palisade grapes and 15% raspberry puree, making this beer reminiscent of a country wine. After JETTISON was finished, we moved a small amount of it into brandy barrels to rest, the resulting beer has warmth from a slight alcohol increase, as well as a more dry wine profile.

Black Project Supercruise

Black Project Supercruise

$39.00Out of stock

SUPERCRUISE starts with wine grapes from locally-sourced, family owned vineyards in Palisade, CO. Once the grapes have been de-stemmed and crushed, we allow the juice to rest for a few days - developing a a rich color and depth of flavor - before finally transferring the juice to nuetral oak barrels along with our base Golden Sour. The beer then goes through a secondary fermentation while resting on the grapes, and after a few weeks is ready to bottle.

Drie Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston

Drie Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston

$25.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old traditional lambics, all brewed at Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution in the bottle result in a distinctively complex beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions, etc. This cuvée, like all of our lambic, is 100% natural, authentic, spontaneously fermented, and crafted with steadfast adherence to tradition, like Armand and Gaston Debelder have always done it. This geuze has fermented in the bottle and will continue to develop its tastes and aromas over its long life when properly cellared. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Taste, savour, enjoy, and experience this unfiltered, unpasteurised, and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!

Drie Fonteinen Framboos 750ml

Drie Fonteinen Framboos 750ml

$65.00

3 Fonteinen Framboos Oogst 2019 (season 18|19) Blend No. 103

Drie Fonteinen Hommage

Drie Fonteinen Hommage

$35.00

3 Fonteinen Hommage is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries and raspberries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of 760 to 800 grams of raspberries and 200 to 240 grams of sour cherries per litre of lambic. This fruit lambic is then blended again with more lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit. Hommage is a bodied raspberry lambic beer, with an intense deep red forest fruit bouquet. This unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added.

Drie Fonteinen Intense Red Oude Kriek 375ml

Drie Fonteinen Intense Red Oude Kriek 375ml

$31.00

3 Fonteinen “Intens Rood” (Intense Red) is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries on lambic for at least six months, in a proportion of one kilogram of fruit per litre of lambic, and is then blended again with more lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 450 grams of fruit per liter. The kriek lambic ferments in the bottle for at least another six months and develops into an intense wine-like fruit lambic. This bottle fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley!

Drie Fonteninen Oude Geuze

Drie Fonteninen Oude Geuze

$28.00

A true Geuze. A blend of 1, 2, and 3 year-old lambic unfiltered and unpasteurized and aged in the bottle for at least 6 months after blending. Continued fermentation in the bottle give this Geuze its famous champagne-like spritziness. The lambic that goes into it is brewed only with 60% barley malt, 40% unmalted wheat, aged hops, and water, spontaneously fermented by wild yeasts, and matured in oak casks. 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc.

Drie Fonteninen Oude Kriek

Drie Fonteninen Oude Kriek

$35.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of one kilogram of fruit per litre of lambic. The kriek lambic is then blended again with more young lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit, and is bottled immediately afterwards. These bottles are then stored in our cellars for at least five months so that the kriek lambic can develop into a beautiful, traditional, and refined Oude Kriek. With a pleasant tartness and organic notes of almond and cinnamon as it warms in the glass, 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek, will age perfectly but may lose some of the vibrant red colours and forest fruit aromas. This unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley!

Lambiek Fabriek

Lambiek Fabriek

$37.00

Light jammy, suuuper carbonated, earthy aftertaste. Delicious!

Outer Range Foeder Bear

Outer Range Foeder Bear

$16.00

Foeder Bear Foeder Lager - Floral Bouquet - Oak - Rustic

Russian River Temptation

Russian River Temptation

$17.00

Blonde Ale aged in used Chardonnay barrels from local Sonoma County wineries. It is aged for about 9 to 15 months (depending on the age of the barrel) with lots of brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus added to each barrel. Medium bodied with hints of oak and Chardonnay, funky brett characteristics, with a nice, long sour finish.

Russian River Robert Saison

Russian River Robert Saison

$12.00

Robert - (Saison) Robert is dominantly fruity, floral, and spicy with flavors and aromas of lemon, pear, cider, white pepper, clove, and bread dough. Moderate bitterness, with a refreshingly mild tartness, and a lingering dry finish.

Canned Beer

4 Noses Eight Oh

$5.75

Athletic Golden

$5.75

Athletic Hazy

$5.75

Athletic Stout

$5.75

Blackberry Farms Classic Saison

$6.75

Blackberry Farms IPA

$6.75

Blackberry Farms Pilsner

$6.75

Boneyard/Pinthouse

$7.75

Boochcraft Spiced Pear

$6.75

Boochcraft Wild Berry

$6.75

Cerebral Inhabited Form

$9.75

Crooked Stave Sour Rose

$5.75

Wild Ale Fermented in Oak with Raspberries and Blueberries Primary fermented with our mixed culture of wild yeast, Sour Rosé undergoes fermentation in large oak foeders on second-use raspberries and blueberries. Showcasing bright effervescent characteristics, Sour Rosé is the perfect sour beer for all seasons and occasions. Unfiltered and naturally wild, we package each can with a small amount of yeast to maintain maximum freshness for wherever life’s adventures take you.

CS/Schilling Excelsior Chai

$7.25

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$4.75

A misty golden blonde ale fermented with shiploads of fruit. A crisp, clean finish and just enough apricot to make this a favorite. Combine with sunshine and friends for full effect.

Dry Dock Vanilla Porter

$4.75

A brown porter with a generous dose of real vanilla beans added after fermentation, giving it an amazing complexity and a smooth rich flavor. There is nothing subtle about this beer.

Genesee Genny

$4.00

Today, every can, bottle and pint glass delivers the same full taste and quality that made it famous in 1878. Brewed with six-row barley malt, corn grits and hops from the Yakima Valley, Genesee Beer will forever be a classic.

Graft Cider Book of Nomad

$7.75

Holidaily Fat Randys

$7.75Out of stock

Juneshine Blood Orange

$6.75

Melvin Killer Bees

$5.75

New Image IPA

$6.75

Odell Sippin Pretty

$5.75

More of a mantra than a beer, Sippin’ Pretty is our Fruited Sour Ale. Loaded with our unique blend of açai, guava, and elderberry, and balanced with a delicate addition of Himalayan pink sea salt, this beer pops with a bright ruby color and a refreshing tart finish. So sit back, relax, and sip on something pretty.

Ratio Alright Already

$5.75

Ratio Cityscapes

$4.75

Ratio King of Carrot Flowers

$5.75

Ratio Sparks Fly

$5.75

S26 Juicy Banger

$6.75

S26 Tangerine Cream

$4.75

Saranac Utica Club

$4.75

First beer sold in the United States after prohibition.

Singlecut Frequency Lager

$7.75

Telluride Face Down Brown

$4.75

A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors… don’t be afraid to get down with the best Brown around! Face-Down Brown is a THREE-time gold winnter, taking the Gold Medial at the 2012 and 2014 Great American Beer Festival for "American Style Brown". FDB also brought home the Gold Cup at the 2012 World Beer Cup!

Telluride Russell Pale

$4.75

Named after a true Telluride legend, brewed “big” with Chinook and Mosaic, this IPA is as bold as Russell was adventurous.

Telluride See Forever

$6.75

The Lost Abbey Red Poppy

$20.00

Thin Man Trippel Jinx

$10.00

Tivoli Outlaw

$3.75

Untitled Art/ BA Pot de Creme Stout

$11.00

Untitled Arts Sudachi Lemonade

$7.75

Upslope Craft Lager

$4.75

Our Craft Lager is a premium American lager brewed entirely of malted barley. Snowmelt-infused and river-ready, this Colorado-style session beer stands side-by-side with our family of premium ales to bring you a clean, easy, light-bodied lager for the ages.

WB&D IPA

$9.75

Weldwerks Juicy Bits

$8.75

WeldWerks Peach Pie Berliner

$8.75

WeldWerks Robo-Boogie

$10.75

WeldWerks Root Beer Float Stout

$8.75

WeldWerks Volcanic Planet

$10.75

Draft Cocktails

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Tito's & Soda

$10.00

Wine

Btl Castle Rock Pinot Noir

$30.00

MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA • Cherry, tea and herbal spice aromas. Flavors of black cherry, plum and spice; silky tannins.

Btl High Note Malbec

$32.00

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA • Plush, ripe and quite forward, with some wild herb aromas and sweet red berry flavors

Btl Cantele

$34.00

PUGLIA, ITLAY • Dark and Rich. Blackberries, currant and dark cherry notes balanced wth a spicy sweet berry finish. Great with red sauce pizza and Italian sausage

Btl Parducchi Chardonnay

$32.00

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA • Asian pear, wildflower honey and crisp apple, creamy vanilla-caramel finish, golden and well-rounded

Btl Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Btl 9 Hats Pinot Gris

$34.00

Btl Forte Vino Verdejo

$30.00

Btl Dr. Loosen Riesling

$34.00

Btl Mirame Cava Brut

$28.00

CATALONIA, SPAIN • Fresh and elegant aromas of white fruits, citrus and flowers; with a vibrant and dynamic mousse

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hops & Pie serves delicious crafts beers, fresh artisan pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Berkeley Donuts serves more than a dozen flavors of four types of donuts Wednesday - Sunday mornings from 7:30am until sold out.

Website

Location

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER, CO 80212

Directions

