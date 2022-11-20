Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3,358 Reviews
$$
3920 Tennyson St
DENVER, CO 80212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
Pear Salad
mixed greens, toasted almonds, roasted pears, red onion, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
House Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dressing of choice
Arugula Salad
Baby Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Hazelnuts, Lemon Juice and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Pizza
Small
comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Large
comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Gluten Free Pie
One size- 12", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend **contains egg**
Detroit Style
Our Interpretation of a deep dish Detroit square. We serve a 10”x8” so every piece is a corner piece. Comes with house tomato sauce & super secret cheese blend
Artisan Pie of the Month
River Bear's Denver Bacon, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar, Fresh Oregano & Charred Tomato Jam on a Blue Cheese Alfredo Base
Sicilian
Sandwiches
Artisan Sando
Pork & Apples -- Hickory Smoked Pork Loin, Bourbon Apples, Aged White Cheddar & Baby Arugula on House Bread
Krunch Wrap Superior
House made chorizo, avocado lime crema, pico, lettuce & scratch queso all bundled up in a crunchy flour tortilla
Reuben
Beer Braised Brisket, Pastrami, Bacon Slaw, Swiss & 1000 Island Sauce on House Bread
Vegan Sloppy Jane
tempeh, house pickles, & caramelized onions on a griddled house roll
Grilled Cheese
melted white cheddar and swiss on house bread
Desserts
Bread Pudding
server with warm, gooey bourbon sauce (add Leah’s Scratch Made Vanilla Ice Cream +$2.40)
Crispy Treat
Brown Butter Rice Crispy Treat
Super Treat
Peanut Butter Captain Crunch & Cocoa Puff Treats
Scoop of Ice Cream
Leah’s Scratch Made Vanilla Ice Cream
Root Beer Float
Rocky Mountain Soda Co. Root Beer & Leah’s Scratch Ice Cream
Sides
Sauce/Dressings
Bottled Beer
Alvarado Yeast of Eden Family Miner
Family Miner is our nod to the late 19th century Grisette: the table beer crafted to quench the thirst of stone and coal miners of Belgium. This contemporary interpretation was brewed with a large portion of raw and malted wheat, European noble hops, and open fermented with our native saison microbe blend. Notes of floral hops, hay, and pastoral funk with a stony minerality create a complex, yet inviting beer. Bright, dry, and revitalizing; from us to you, we present Family Miner.
Black Project Jettison
JETTISON starts as our solera aged sour golden base. Once the beer is mature, we blend it with 30% grape juice from locally grown Palisade grapes and 15% raspberry puree, making this beer reminiscent of a country wine. After JETTISON was finished, we moved a small amount of it into brandy barrels to rest, the resulting beer has warmth from a slight alcohol increase, as well as a more dry wine profile.
Black Project Supercruise
SUPERCRUISE starts with wine grapes from locally-sourced, family owned vineyards in Palisade, CO. Once the grapes have been de-stemmed and crushed, we allow the juice to rest for a few days - developing a a rich color and depth of flavor - before finally transferring the juice to nuetral oak barrels along with our base Golden Sour. The beer then goes through a secondary fermentation while resting on the grapes, and after a few weeks is ready to bottle.
Drie Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old traditional lambics, all brewed at Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution in the bottle result in a distinctively complex beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions, etc. This cuvée, like all of our lambic, is 100% natural, authentic, spontaneously fermented, and crafted with steadfast adherence to tradition, like Armand and Gaston Debelder have always done it. This geuze has fermented in the bottle and will continue to develop its tastes and aromas over its long life when properly cellared. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Taste, savour, enjoy, and experience this unfiltered, unpasteurised, and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!
Drie Fonteinen Framboos 750ml
3 Fonteinen Framboos Oogst 2019 (season 18|19) Blend No. 103
Drie Fonteinen Hommage
3 Fonteinen Hommage is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries and raspberries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of 760 to 800 grams of raspberries and 200 to 240 grams of sour cherries per litre of lambic. This fruit lambic is then blended again with more lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit. Hommage is a bodied raspberry lambic beer, with an intense deep red forest fruit bouquet. This unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added.
Drie Fonteinen Intense Red Oude Kriek 375ml
3 Fonteinen “Intens Rood” (Intense Red) is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries on lambic for at least six months, in a proportion of one kilogram of fruit per litre of lambic, and is then blended again with more lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 450 grams of fruit per liter. The kriek lambic ferments in the bottle for at least another six months and develops into an intense wine-like fruit lambic. This bottle fermented, unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley!
Drie Fonteninen Oude Geuze
A true Geuze. A blend of 1, 2, and 3 year-old lambic unfiltered and unpasteurized and aged in the bottle for at least 6 months after blending. Continued fermentation in the bottle give this Geuze its famous champagne-like spritziness. The lambic that goes into it is brewed only with 60% barley malt, 40% unmalted wheat, aged hops, and water, spontaneously fermented by wild yeasts, and matured in oak casks. 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc.
Drie Fonteninen Oude Kriek
3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of one kilogram of fruit per litre of lambic. The kriek lambic is then blended again with more young lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit, and is bottled immediately afterwards. These bottles are then stored in our cellars for at least five months so that the kriek lambic can develop into a beautiful, traditional, and refined Oude Kriek. With a pleasant tartness and organic notes of almond and cinnamon as it warms in the glass, 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek, will age perfectly but may lose some of the vibrant red colours and forest fruit aromas. This unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added. Traditional Lambic is living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley!
Lambiek Fabriek
Light jammy, suuuper carbonated, earthy aftertaste. Delicious!
Outer Range Foeder Bear
Foeder Bear Foeder Lager - Floral Bouquet - Oak - Rustic
Russian River Temptation
Blonde Ale aged in used Chardonnay barrels from local Sonoma County wineries. It is aged for about 9 to 15 months (depending on the age of the barrel) with lots of brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus added to each barrel. Medium bodied with hints of oak and Chardonnay, funky brett characteristics, with a nice, long sour finish.
Russian River Robert Saison
Robert - (Saison) Robert is dominantly fruity, floral, and spicy with flavors and aromas of lemon, pear, cider, white pepper, clove, and bread dough. Moderate bitterness, with a refreshingly mild tartness, and a lingering dry finish.
Canned Beer
4 Noses Eight Oh
Athletic Golden
Athletic Hazy
Athletic Stout
Blackberry Farms Classic Saison
Blackberry Farms IPA
Blackberry Farms Pilsner
Boneyard/Pinthouse
Boochcraft Spiced Pear
Boochcraft Wild Berry
Cerebral Inhabited Form
Crooked Stave Sour Rose
Wild Ale Fermented in Oak with Raspberries and Blueberries Primary fermented with our mixed culture of wild yeast, Sour Rosé undergoes fermentation in large oak foeders on second-use raspberries and blueberries. Showcasing bright effervescent characteristics, Sour Rosé is the perfect sour beer for all seasons and occasions. Unfiltered and naturally wild, we package each can with a small amount of yeast to maintain maximum freshness for wherever life’s adventures take you.
CS/Schilling Excelsior Chai
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde
A misty golden blonde ale fermented with shiploads of fruit. A crisp, clean finish and just enough apricot to make this a favorite. Combine with sunshine and friends for full effect.
Dry Dock Vanilla Porter
A brown porter with a generous dose of real vanilla beans added after fermentation, giving it an amazing complexity and a smooth rich flavor. There is nothing subtle about this beer.
Genesee Genny
Today, every can, bottle and pint glass delivers the same full taste and quality that made it famous in 1878. Brewed with six-row barley malt, corn grits and hops from the Yakima Valley, Genesee Beer will forever be a classic.
Graft Cider Book of Nomad
Holidaily Fat Randys
Juneshine Blood Orange
Melvin Killer Bees
New Image IPA
Odell Sippin Pretty
More of a mantra than a beer, Sippin’ Pretty is our Fruited Sour Ale. Loaded with our unique blend of açai, guava, and elderberry, and balanced with a delicate addition of Himalayan pink sea salt, this beer pops with a bright ruby color and a refreshing tart finish. So sit back, relax, and sip on something pretty.
Ratio Alright Already
Ratio Cityscapes
Ratio King of Carrot Flowers
Ratio Sparks Fly
S26 Juicy Banger
S26 Tangerine Cream
Saranac Utica Club
First beer sold in the United States after prohibition.
Singlecut Frequency Lager
Telluride Face Down Brown
A beautiful hybrid of an English and American style Brown that explodes with toffee, chocolate, and nut flavors… don’t be afraid to get down with the best Brown around! Face-Down Brown is a THREE-time gold winnter, taking the Gold Medial at the 2012 and 2014 Great American Beer Festival for "American Style Brown". FDB also brought home the Gold Cup at the 2012 World Beer Cup!
Telluride Russell Pale
Named after a true Telluride legend, brewed “big” with Chinook and Mosaic, this IPA is as bold as Russell was adventurous.
Telluride See Forever
The Lost Abbey Red Poppy
Thin Man Trippel Jinx
Tivoli Outlaw
Untitled Art/ BA Pot de Creme Stout
Untitled Arts Sudachi Lemonade
Upslope Craft Lager
Our Craft Lager is a premium American lager brewed entirely of malted barley. Snowmelt-infused and river-ready, this Colorado-style session beer stands side-by-side with our family of premium ales to bring you a clean, easy, light-bodied lager for the ages.
WB&D IPA
Weldwerks Juicy Bits
WeldWerks Peach Pie Berliner
WeldWerks Robo-Boogie
WeldWerks Root Beer Float Stout
WeldWerks Volcanic Planet
Wine
Btl Castle Rock Pinot Noir
MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA • Cherry, tea and herbal spice aromas. Flavors of black cherry, plum and spice; silky tannins.
Btl High Note Malbec
MENDOZA, ARGENTINA • Plush, ripe and quite forward, with some wild herb aromas and sweet red berry flavors
Btl Cantele
PUGLIA, ITLAY • Dark and Rich. Blackberries, currant and dark cherry notes balanced wth a spicy sweet berry finish. Great with red sauce pizza and Italian sausage
Btl Parducchi Chardonnay
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA • Asian pear, wildflower honey and crisp apple, creamy vanilla-caramel finish, golden and well-rounded
Btl Villa Maria Sauv Blanc
Btl 9 Hats Pinot Gris
Btl Forte Vino Verdejo
Btl Dr. Loosen Riesling
Btl Mirame Cava Brut
CATALONIA, SPAIN • Fresh and elegant aromas of white fruits, citrus and flowers; with a vibrant and dynamic mousse
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Hops & Pie serves delicious crafts beers, fresh artisan pizzas, salads and sandwiches. Berkeley Donuts serves more than a dozen flavors of four types of donuts Wednesday - Sunday mornings from 7:30am until sold out.
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER, CO 80212