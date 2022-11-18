Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
$
1500 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Popular Items
Mimosas
Mimosa 16oz
Anti Oxidant Mimosa 16oz
Sparkling, Van Gogh Acai Vodka, cranberry, and blueberry garnish.
Flip Flop Mimosa 16oz
Sparkling, Smirnoff pineapple, pineapple juice and oj.
Mango Mimosa 16oz
Sparkling, Deep Eddy Vodka, splash of mango puree.
Bubbly Dog Mimosa 16oz
Lemon Bellini Mimosa
Sparkling, Deep Eddy Lemon, splash of peach puree.
Siberian Stoli Man-Mosa
Sparkling, Stoli Vodka, and OJ.
Mimosa Bar for 10 people
Tiny Bubbles...... Four bottles of J. Roget American Champagne, 1 gallon of OJ, and 10 orange slices, if available.
Bloody Mary's
Bloody Mary 16oz
Sam's No.3 Bloody Mary mix, Vodka, lime and celery (if available).
Loaded Bloody Mary 16oz
Vodka, top secret bloody mix, celery, lime, olive, pepperoncini, pickle and a slice of BACON!
Bloody Mary Bar for 10 people
One bottle of Barton's Vodka, 2 gallons of Sam's No.3 Bloody Mary Mix, 10 celery stalks, 10 slices of limes, and 10 Green Olives.
Loaded Mary Bar for 10 people
Well--it's sort of the same as the Bloody Mary bar for 10, but different......this one comes with 10 hearty slices of BACON and 10 pepperoncini peppers as well as olives, lime slices and celery.
Hard Seltzer Cocktails
Truly Wildberry Seltzer
16oz Truly Wildberry poured over ice.
Wildberry Strawberry Lemonade
16oz of Truly Wildberry, Deep Eddy Vodka, and strawberry lemonade on the rocks.
Wildberry Sunset
A pint of Truly Wildberry, cranberry and orange juice, and Deep Eddy Vodka over ice.
Wildberry Iced Tea
Like sitting on the porch in a rocking chair....16oz of Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka with Truly Wildberry hard seltzer over ice.
SD Lube Mixed Drinks
Breakfast Mule 12oz
Deep Eddy Grapefruit, Pama, ginger beer, oj, lime juice, and an orange slice! AHHHH--Breakfast!
Classic Mule 12oz
Deep Eddy Vodka, Ginger beer, and fresh lime (if available).
Screwdriver 16oz
Colorado Cool Aid 16oz
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
Ruby Red Cool Aid 16oz
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka, Grapefruit Juice, and a Splash of Cranberry Juice on ice.
Margarita 16oz
Screwdriver Bar for 10 people
One bottle Barton's Vodka, two gallons of OJ, and 10 orange slices (if available).
Margarita Bar for 10 people
One bottle of Montezuma Gold Tequila, 2 gallons of Sweet n Sour/Triple Sec mix, 4oz of Sea Salt, and 10 lime slices.
SD Lube Boozy Coffee 16oz
McCloud 9 Latte
Bailey's, Kahlua, and Frangelico, two shots of espresso and steamed milk.
Irish Coffee
Coffee with Jameson Irish Whisky!
Bailey's and Coffee
Coffee and Bailys. That's it.....
Shillelelagh Coffee
Bailey's and Jameson!
Snuggler
Not really coffee, but it's HOT! Hot chocolate, pepppermint schnaaps, and whip cream
SD Lube Bottle and Can Beer/Cider/Seltzer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Miller Lite
Avery White Rascal
Odell Colorado Lager
Denver Beer Co. Graham Cracker Porter
Truly Wildberry Hard Seltzer Can
Bell's Two Hearted Pale Ale
Dry Dock Sour Apricot
Great Divide Titan IPA
Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout
Magic Hat Pale Ale #9
Ska Modus Hoperandi
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Stem Cider Raspberry Apple
16oz Vodka Drinks
16oz Whiskey Drinks
16oz Tequila Drinks
16oz Rum and Gin Drinks
Vodka
Well Vodka Litre Bottle
Deep Eddy Litre Bottle
Deep Eddy Lemon Bottle
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Litre Bottle
Deep Eddy Lime Litre Bottle
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Litre Bottle
Stoli Litre Bottle
Absolut Litre Bottle
Ketel One Litre Bottle
Grey Goose 750ml Bottle
Smirnoff Litre Bottle
Titos Litre Bottle
Whiskey
Rum
Tequila
375 ML Bottles of Fun!
Sparkling and Wines
6 Packs of Beer and Cider
6 pack Angry Orchard Cider (cans)
6 pack Bells Two Hearted Ale (cans)
6 pack Denver Beer Co. Juicy Freak IPA (cans)
6 pack Denver Beer Co. Graham Cracker (cans)
6 pack Denver Beer Co. Princess YumYum (cans)
6 pack Dry Dock Sour Apricot (cans)
6 pack Great Divide Yeti (cans)
6 pack Great Divide Titan IPA (cans)
6 pack Magic Hat #9 (bottles)
6 pack SKA Modus Hoperandi (cans)
6 pack Corona (bottles)
6 pack Budweiser (bottles)
6 pack Bud Light (bottles)
6 pack Miller Lite (bottles)
6 pack Coors Banquet (bottles)
6 pack Coors Light (bottles)
6 pack Michelob Ultra (bottles)
American Diner Favorites
Classic
Two eggs and choice of side. NO MEAT
Hard Hat
Two Egg Breakfast with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, OR some fancier meat choices for a slight up-charge and choice of side.
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Two Egg Breakfast with Country Fried Steak, topped with Country Sausage Gravy and choice of side.
6oz Steak and Eggs
Hand cut and trimmed.
Pork Chops and Eggs
Two 5oz Bone In Chops!
Canned Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Ya. So. It's from a can.......
Scratch Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Ya. So it's not from a can. Home made with corned beef, potato, green peppers and onion. Delish!
Biscuits and Gravy (3)
3 Buttermilk biscuits smothered in Country Sausage gravy.
Biscuits and Gravy w/Meat
3 Biscuits with Country Sausage Gravy and a choice of ham, bacon or sausage patty.
Country Fried Chicken Breast and Eggs
Mr. Sam's Big Breakfast
So, this is BIG! 3 eggs, choice of breakfast potato, choice of meat and choice of mini cakes, 2 slices of French toast, or 2 biscuits and gravy.
Naked Melt Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs with Swiss cheese, Canadian bacon built on French toast. Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry puree and breakfast side.
Italian Sausage and Eggs
Mexican Favorites
Huevos Rancheros
Two Eggs, two tortillas, homefries, refrieds, and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
Breakfast Quesadillas
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage, potato and side of Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
Mexican Breakfast
3 eggs scrambler of chorizo, onion, jalapeno (if available), tomato, and Jack cheese. Served with tortillas, refried beans, avocado slices (if available) and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
Chorizo Tacos
3 tortillas with crispy hashbrowns, chorizo and egg scrambler, Jack and Cheddar cheese, and side of Tomatillo Salsa.
Chili Rellenos
Two crispy rellenos with Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
Mexi Steak and Eggs
Country Fried Steak smothered in Green chili and topped with shredded Jack and Cheddar.
Greek Favorites
Gyro and Eggs
Off the spit sliced Gyro meat served with red onion, tomato and tzaziki.
Pork Souvlaki and Eggs
Seasoned pork cubes topped with red onion, tomato and served with side of tzatziki.
Chicken Souvlaki and Eggs
Seasoned sliced chicken topped with red onion, tomato and served with side of tzatziki.
Four Egg "Flat Top" Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Meat and Cheese Omelet
You pick the meat. You pick the cheese.
Supreme Omelet
Diced ham, bacon, sausage and gyro. Side of Kickin' Green Chili.
Chorizo Omelet
Served with side of Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green chili.
Kitchen Sink Omelet
Diced ham, bacon, sausage, gyro, onion, green pepper, tomato, and mushrooms (veggies if available) and side of Kickin' Green Chili.
Veggie Omelet
Ok ok....whatever veggies we got we'll try and throw them in! Onion, green pepper, tomato, spinach, and mushrooms if available.
Greek Omelet
Gyro, feta, tomato, red onion and a side of tzatzki sauce.
Denver Omelet
With Diced ham, onion and green pepper.
Avalanche Omelet
Diced Bacon, onion and green pepper.
Havana Omelet
Diced Sausage, onion and green pepper.
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
The Classic! Served on a toasted English muffin with sliced Canadian bacon.
T.S.A. Benedict
No meat. Tomato, spinach and avocado.
the Yum Yum Benedict
This one has it all! Canadian Bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado and fresh spinach.
Avocado and Tomato Benedict
Avocado and Tomato. Need we say more? No meat. (Avocado and Tomato served chilled.)
Cowboy Benedict
This ones a little different. A 6oz steak, cooked to temp, sliced on top of English muffin with red onion and tomato.
Huevos Benedict
Benedict from South of the border! Two egg scrambler with chorizo served on a toasted English muffin and smothered in Kickin' Green Chili and topped with Cotija cheese.
Scratch CBH Benny
What do you get when you sub out the Canadian bacon with our home made corn beef hash? This.....
Breakfast Burritos
#1 Spero
Classic Breakfast Burrito with Eggs and Potato wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in Pork Green Chili, and topped with melted cheddar.
#3 Burrito Supreme
The #1, but not really! It's got ham, sausage, bacon and gyro as well!
#4a Pork Souvlaki Burrito
#4b Chicken Souvlaki Burrito
#5 Greek Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with eggs, gyro, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese. Smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
#6 Steak and Mushroom Burrito
Uhhhhh....Steak and Mushroom.
#7 Vegetarian Burrito
Let's change it up. Eggs, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, and spinach (veggies when available), with Vegetarian Green Chili and Jack cheese.
#8 Steak Fajita Burrito
Grilled steak fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
#9 Havana Burrito
Built like the #1, but with sausage, onion and green pepper.
#10 Denver Burrito
Built like the #1, but with ham, onion and green pepper.
#11 Tex-Mex Burrito
Built like the #1 but with Sam's No.3 Coney Red Chili and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
#12 Kitchen Sink Burrito
Everything but.....Built like the #1, meats like the #3, and veggies (if available) like the #7!
#13 Avalanche Burrito
Have you read this before? Built like the #1 with bacon, onion and green pepper.
#14 Chorizo Burrito
Sing it with us! Built like the #1 with chorizo and onion!
#17 Corn Beef Hash Burrito--Canned
#17 Corn Beef Hash Burrito--Scratch
Made with our signature scratch made CBH!
#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
#22 Macho Burrito
Let's change it up again......built like a #1, chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapenos (if available) and Jack cheese.
#25 sMACdown Burrito
Famous Burrito! Chorizo, tater tots, mac-n-cheese all inside! Smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.
#26 Border Burrito
Pork Barbacoa, tater tots, and eggs inside. Smothered in Green chili and topped avocado with Cotija cheese.
Lunch Burritos Mexican Plate
Combo Burrito
Two pound burrito with black beans and taco meat inside, smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with melted cheddar, lettuce and tomato.
Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito
Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
Relleno Plate
Two house made and crispy chili rellenos, topped with Kickin' Green chili and cheese. Served with refrieds and Spanish rice.
Veggie Wrap
Simple and Delicious! Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Spanish rice, Jack cheese and Veggie Green Chili. Served with a side of red salsa.
Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito
Flour Tortilla wrapped around chicken fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
Skillets
Greek Skillet
Gyro, onion, tomato, feta, potatoes, and Kickin' Green Chili! Two eggs and toast. OPA!!!
Sausage Country Skillet
Onions, green peppers, sausage, potato, smothered in sausage gravy. Two eggs and toast.
Country Fried Steak Skillet
Diced Country Fried Steak, onion, green pepper, potato, smothered in sausage gravy. Two eggs and toast.
Havana Skillet
Tribute to Aurora! Potatoes mixed with sausage, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Denver Skillet
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Avalanche Skillet
Potatoes mixed with bacon, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Veggie Skillet
Supreme Skillet
Gyro meat, bacon, sausage, ham, Jack cheese and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili are what make this one Supreme!
Kitchen Sink Skillet
White onions, bell peppers, tomato, mushrooms (all veg if available) gyro meat, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili!
Wild Bill Skillet
Colorado Proud ground Buffalo meat, grilled and chopped with fresh jalapeno, onions, tomato and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green chili.
The High Maintenance Vegetarian Gluten-Dairy Friendly Skillet
Ok--so this is how it comes--so feel free to change it; it comes with homefried potatoes with sauteed onions, green peppers, tomato and mushrooms. Topped with avocado slices. Served with 2 warm corn tortillas and a side of Veggie green chili and black beans. EGGS NOT INCLUDED.
Trailblazer
Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions and cheddar.
Trailblazer with Eggs and Toast
Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions, cheddar, eggs on top and side of toast.
Trailblazer with Chili
Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions, cheddar and smothered in choice of chili.
Trailblazer with Chili, Eggs and Toast
Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions, cheddar, choice of chili, eggs and toast.
Handheld Breakfast Burritos
Basic Hand Held
Flour Tortilla wrapped around hashbrowns, scrambled egg, cheddar, and choice of chili!
Bacon Hand Held
Mmmmmm.....Bacon.
Ham Hand Held
Do you like HAM?
Sausage Hand Held
Sau-Sau-Sau-Sausage!
Chorizo Hand Held
Best chorizo anywhere! Seriously.
Steak Hand Held
Sliced steak mixed in.
Pancakes
Pancake Sandwich
Short Stack of pancakes topped with 2 eggs and choice of breakfast meat!
One Pancake
That's one, 1, ONE pancake.
Short Stack
Short stack. So, not quite a stack. Operating without a full deck.....TWO cakes.
Stack
Grandaddy of them all! The "stack" of pancakes. More than the shorty. It has 3! Yes. The No.3!
Stack o' Minis
Now that we know what a stack is--let's shrink 'em down. Mini!
Waffle
Old Fashion Waffle
Diner Style flat iron waffle.
Old Fashion Pecan Waffle
Sprinkled with Pecans.
Waffle Sandwich
Old Fashion Diner style waffle topped with 2 eggs and breakfast meat.
4pc Fried Chicken and Waffle
Be patient. Chicken takes a minute.......3 pieces of fried chicken and an Old Fashion waffle.
3pc Chicken Tenders and Waffle
French Toast
One Slice French Toast
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
Two Slices French Toast
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
Three Slices French Toast
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
Appetizers
12 Buffalo Wings
A dozen wings tossed in wing sauce, served with carrots and celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
24 Buffalo Wings
Two dozen wings tossed in wing sauce, served with carrots and celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Onion Rings
12 breaded and deep fried gourmet onion rings.
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Salsa and Guacamole
Mac & Cheese Dip Cup
Mac cup topped with chorizo sausage and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili! Served with tortilla chips.
Mac & Cheese Dip Bowl
Mac bowl topped with chorizo sausage and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili! Served with tortilla chips.
Chili Cheese French Fries
A large serving of French fries smothered in Kickin' Green Chili and Cheese.
Cheese Curds
Bowl of Fried Curds with marinara.
Chicken Strips and French Fries
Wings and Rings
One Dozen of Each!
Sam-Burgers
Cheese Burger
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Same as the Cheese Burger with Bacon. Served with a side.
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle. Served with a side.
Green Chili Mexi-Burger
Flour tortilla wrapped around a half pound burger and refrieds, cheddar, smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili, and a side.
Red Number 3 Chiliburger
Built on a bun! Smothered in Sam's No.3 Coney Red Chili, American Cheese and diced onions. Served with an extra side of red chili. Served with a side.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
Served with a side.
Santa Fe Burger
With grilled chile strip and Jack cheese. All the garnish and a side.
Guac Burger
Giant scoop of fresh guacamole and Jack cheese. Served with a side.
Shamrock Burger
Imagine if you will--taking the corned beef, saurkraut, Swiss, and 1000 island dressing of the Reuben melt and sticking it all on top of a 1/2lb burger! Insanity!
Sam-Wiches
Breakfast Melt
Breakfast sandwich with cheese, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty, scrambled eggs, and a side.
Gyro Sandwich
Sliced Gyro in a Pita with diced red onion and tomato, served with Tzaziki sauce, a souffle of feta and a side.
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Sliced marinated chicken Greek style and built like a gyro with red onion and tomato in a pita.
Pork Souvlaki Sandwich
Cubed marinated pork Greek style and built like a gyro with red onion and tomato in a pita.
Grilled Cheese
Name says it all! Served with a side.
Turkey Club
Triple Decker Sandwich! 3 slices of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and mayo. Served with a side.
BLT
The BBBBBLT! 5 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast. Served with a side.
BLAT (BLT w/Avocado)
Have you heard of the BBBBBLT?! Well good! This ones got Avocado! Served with a side.
Hot Turkey
Open face hot turkey sandwich smothered in chicken gravy. Served with side.
Hot Beef
Open face hot beef sandwich smothered in beef gravy. Served with side.
French Dip
Served with melted Swiss on a hoagie and Au Jus side. Served with a side.
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
With Melted Swiss on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with a side. (Insider Tip: Spice it up and make it Buffalo!)
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, brioche bun, bacon, lettuce, cheese and tomato and choice of side.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Built on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, 3 slices of bacon, cheddar and a side.
The Pollo Burger
Grilled chicken breast with Jack cheese and guacamole on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
Swiss Mushroom Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with mushrooms and Swiss. Served with a side.
Reuben Melt
Corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 island, Swiss on marble rye. Served with a side.
Fish and Chips
Ya it really doesn't belong with the sandwiches but we didn't know where else to put it! (It's actually in Fish now!) Beer battered cod fish, served typically with house made potato chips and cole slaw and a side of tarter sauce.
Fish Sandwich
On a hoagie with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of tarter sauce.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!
House Salads
Dinner Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots and celery with a choice of salad dressing served on the side.
Dinner Village Salad
Cut cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, and Greek olives with Mom's Greek dressing.
Wedge Salad
Wedge of Iceburg topped with bleu cheese dressing and bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, chopped bacon and onion ring.
Greek Salads
Mom's Original Greek Salad
Green leaf lettuce, bell peppers, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), feta, pita bread, Tzatziki sauce side and Mom's Greek vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Steak Greek Salad
Same as the Mom's Greek Salad with 6oz sliced steak.
Chicken Greek Salad
Mom's Greek salad with sliced chicken breast.
Gyro Greek Salad
Off the spit gyro on top of Mom's Greek salad.
Mini Greek Salad
Same as Mom's Greek salad just a little smaller.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Greek style marinated sliced chicken!
Pork Souvlaki Salad
Greek style marinated cubed pork!
American Diner Salads
BBQ Ranch Salad
BBQ and Ranch Onion Ring Chicken Fried Chicken Salad--is its full name--and it's served with cheddar, Jack, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and slice of bacon on mixed lettuce.
Chef Salad
Cut turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss, cucumbers, tomato, and hard boiled egg on mixed lettuce.
Cobb Salad
With cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, boiled egg, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, black olives, cucumber, tomato and sliced avocado.
Fried Chicken Salad
Sliced fried chicken breast, red onion, Jacl cheese, and a slice of bacon on mixed greens.
Fiesta Salads
Taco Salad
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with ground taco meat, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with 6oz of sliced chicken breast, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
Fish!
Grilled Trout and Eggs
Rocky Mountain Trout grilled with two eggs and some side choices.
Fried Trout and Eggs
Deep fried Rocky Mountain Trout and two eggs. Side choices.
Fish and Chips
Ya it really doesn't belong with the sandwiches but we didn't know where else to put it! (It's actually in Fish now!) Beer battered cod fish, served typically with house made potato chips and cole slaw and a side of tarter sauce.
Fish Sandwich
On a hoagie with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of tarter sauce.
Mediterranean Trout
Grilled Rocky Mountain Trout spiced with our Greek style spices, and two sides.
Trout Almondine
Grilled Rocky Mountain Trout, spiced, covered with almonds, and two sides.
Fried Trout
Fried Rocky Mountain Trout with two sides.
Street Tacos
Steak Street Tacos
Three steak street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
Chicken Street Tacos
Three chicken street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
Fish Street Tacos
Three fried cod street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
Barbacoa Street Tacos
Three pork barbacoa street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
Mexican Plates
Chile Relleno Plate
Two home made crispy rellenos, topped with Green chili and served with rice and refrieds.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two Cheese filled corn tortilla enchiladas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
Beef Enchiladas
Two beef enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.
Guacamole Tostadas
Two guacamole tostadas, rice and refrieds.
Bean Tostadas
Two refried tostadas, rice and refrieds.
Beef Tostadas
Two beef tostadas, rice and refrieds.
Chicken Tostadas
Two chicken tostadas, rice and refrieds.
Kids Breakfast
Kid Mickey Mouse Pancake
Mickey Mouse pancake, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham. Served with a small juice of milk.
Kid French Toast
One slice of French toast, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham. Served with a small juice or milk.
Kid Half a Waffle
Half of an Old Fashion Waffle, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham. Served with a small juice or milk.
Kid Hard Hat Breakfast
One egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham, choice of breakfast potato and a slice of toast. Served with a small juice or milk.
Kids Lunch
Kid Mac-n-Cheese
Bowl of home made mac-n-cheese and a dinner roll. Served with a small milk or juice.
Kid Corn Dog
Corn dog, choice of potato, a small milk or juice.
Kid Hot Dog
All beef hot dog with a side, and choice of small milk or juice.
Kid Burger
1/4 lb patty, no garnish, choice of potato side, and a small milk or juice.
Kid Cheeseburger
1/4 lb American Cheeseburger, no garnish, with side potato choice, and choice of small milk or juice.
Kid Grilled 6oz Steak
6oz steak, choice of side, and a small milk or juice.
Coney!
Toro Pot
Classic Coney Island and Colorado creation. Taco meat, homefries and black beans in a folded flour tortilla. Smothered in Coney Red Chili, topped with cheddar and tomato.
Haystack Bowl
Large serving of Fritos smothered in Coney Red Chili, with cheddar, lettuce and tomato.
Curtis Street Burger
1/4 lb burger with Sam's No.3 Coney Red Chili, mustard, white onion, and pickle.
Curtis Street Burger with Cheese
Same as a Curtis Burger with American cheese.
Coney Dog
Hot dog with a little Coney Red Chili, mustard and onion.
Chili Cheese Dog
Smothered Chili Cheese Dog with melted cheddar.
One of Each
One Curtis Street Burger and One Coney Dog!
Cheesy One of Each
Curtis Burger with American and a Coney Dog with Cheddar!
Two Dogs Wet
Two chili cheese dogs!
Chili's
Cup of Chili
Sam's No.3 Famous home made Pork Green, Veggie Green, and Coney Red Chili's. Green Chili's are gluten friendly and are served with Corn or Flour Tortillas. Coney Red Chili is served with red vinegar, oyster crackers and Chile flakes. Cheese is optional.
Bowl of Chili
Sam's No.3 Famous home made Pork Green, Veggie Green, and Coney Red Chili's. Green Chili's are gluten friendly and are served with Corn or Flour Tortillas. Coney Red Chili is served with red vinegar, oyster crackers and Chile flakes. Cheese is optional.
Pint of Chili
Sam's No.3 Famous home made Pork Green, Veggie Green, and Coney Red Chili's. Green Chili's are gluten friendly and are served with Corn or Flour Tortillas. Coney Red Chili is served with red vinegar, oyster crackers and Chile flakes. Cheese is optional.
Soup
Chicken Noodle Cup
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
Chicken Noodle Bowl
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
Chicken Noodle Pint
Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Avocado Half
Beans
Biscuits n Gravy Side (2)
Bleu Cheese Souffle
Breakfast Meat Side
Chili Bowl
Green Chili and Veggie Chili come with flour tortillas. Red Chili served with oyster crackers, red vinegar, and chile pique.
Chili Cup
Green Chili and Veggie Chili come with flour tortilla. Red Chili served with oyster crackers, red vinegar, and chile pique.
Chili Side
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
French Fries Large
French Fries Small
Fritos
Fruit Mix Side
Fruit Parfait Bowl with Greek Yogurt
Fruit Parfait Bowl with Vanilla Yogurt
Fruit Parfait Cup with Greek Yogurt
Fruit Parfait Cup with Vanilla Yogurt
Fruit Plate
Sliced, not diced, large fruit plate.
Gravy Side
Guacamole Side
Guacamole Souffle
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise
Homefries
Mac N Cheese Side
Mash Potato Side
Onion Rings 6 only
Ranch Souffle
Salsa Souffle
One souffle of Salsa available for every menu item.
Sour Cream Souffle
Toast
Village Side Salad
Wing Sauce Souffle
Coffees/Ice Tea and Espresso Drinks
16oz Coffee
12oz Cold Brew Nitro Coffee
Iced Tea
Latté
Espresso Shot (1)
Espresso Shots (2)
Americano
3 shots of Espresso!
Mocha Latté
Dark Mocha Chocolate, two shots of espresso, steamed milk and whip cream.
Caramel Machiatto
Vanilla, Espresso, and Caramel with steamed milk.
Snickers Latté
Two shots of espresso, hazelnut, caramel, chocolate, and steamed milk.
White Chocolate Mocha
See Mocha Latte. Sub White Chocolate.
Chai Tea
Local Favorite--3rd Street Chai! Delicious!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. It was located at 1527 Curtis Street in the heart of downtown Denver. On Sept. 28th, 1998, Sam's son Spero and grandsons Sam, Alex, and Patrick reestablished his most famous of Coney Islands, Sam's No. 3™. "The Boys" have made a promise to each other to continue the excellent food quality and warm atmosphere started by "Mr. Sam" more than 75 years ago!
1500 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202