Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

3,703 Reviews

$

1500 Curtis St

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Hand Held
Sausage Hand Held
Basic Hand Held

Mimosas

Mimosa 16oz

$10.00

Anti Oxidant Mimosa 16oz

$13.00

Sparkling, Van Gogh Acai Vodka, cranberry, and blueberry garnish.

Flip Flop Mimosa 16oz

$13.00

Sparkling, Smirnoff pineapple, pineapple juice and oj.

Mango Mimosa 16oz

$13.00

Sparkling, Deep Eddy Vodka, splash of mango puree.

Bubbly Dog Mimosa 16oz

$13.00

Lemon Bellini Mimosa

$13.00

Sparkling, Deep Eddy Lemon, splash of peach puree.

Siberian Stoli Man-Mosa

$13.00

Sparkling, Stoli Vodka, and OJ.

Mimosa Bar for 10 people

$60.00

Tiny Bubbles...... Four bottles of J. Roget American Champagne, 1 gallon of OJ, and 10 orange slices, if available.

Bloody Mary's

Bloody Mary 16oz

$10.00

Sam's No.3 Bloody Mary mix, Vodka, lime and celery (if available).

Loaded Bloody Mary 16oz

$12.00

Vodka, top secret bloody mix, celery, lime, olive, pepperoncini, pickle and a slice of BACON!

Bloody Mary Bar for 10 people

$60.00

One bottle of Barton's Vodka, 2 gallons of Sam's No.3 Bloody Mary Mix, 10 celery stalks, 10 slices of limes, and 10 Green Olives.

Loaded Mary Bar for 10 people

$75.00

Well--it's sort of the same as the Bloody Mary bar for 10, but different......this one comes with 10 hearty slices of BACON and 10 pepperoncini peppers as well as olives, lime slices and celery.

Hard Seltzer Cocktails

Truly Wildberry Seltzer

$8.00

16oz Truly Wildberry poured over ice.

Wildberry Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

16oz of Truly Wildberry, Deep Eddy Vodka, and strawberry lemonade on the rocks.

Wildberry Sunset

$10.00

A pint of Truly Wildberry, cranberry and orange juice, and Deep Eddy Vodka over ice.

Wildberry Iced Tea

$10.00

Like sitting on the porch in a rocking chair....16oz of Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka with Truly Wildberry hard seltzer over ice.

SD Lube Mixed Drinks

Breakfast Mule 12oz

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit, Pama, ginger beer, oj, lime juice, and an orange slice! AHHHH--Breakfast!

Classic Mule 12oz

$9.00

Deep Eddy Vodka, Ginger beer, and fresh lime (if available).

Screwdriver 16oz

$10.00

Colorado Cool Aid 16oz

$13.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.

Ruby Red Cool Aid 16oz

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka, Grapefruit Juice, and a Splash of Cranberry Juice on ice.

Margarita 16oz

$10.00

Screwdriver Bar for 10 people

$60.00

One bottle Barton's Vodka, two gallons of OJ, and 10 orange slices (if available).

Margarita Bar for 10 people

$60.00

One bottle of Montezuma Gold Tequila, 2 gallons of Sweet n Sour/Triple Sec mix, 4oz of Sea Salt, and 10 lime slices.

SD Lube Boozy Coffee 16oz

McCloud 9 Latte

$12.00

Bailey's, Kahlua, and Frangelico, two shots of espresso and steamed milk.

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Coffee with Jameson Irish Whisky!

Bailey's and Coffee

$12.00

Coffee and Bailys. That's it.....

Shillelelagh Coffee

$12.00

Bailey's and Jameson!

Snuggler

$9.00

Not really coffee, but it's HOT! Hot chocolate, pepppermint schnaaps, and whip cream

SD Lube Bottle and Can Beer/Cider/Seltzer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00Out of stock

Avery White Rascal

$8.00

Odell Colorado Lager

$7.00

Denver Beer Co. Graham Cracker Porter

$8.00

Truly Wildberry Hard Seltzer Can

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted Pale Ale

$6.00

Dry Dock Sour Apricot

$6.00

Great Divide Titan IPA

$8.00

Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout

$8.00

Magic Hat Pale Ale #9

$7.00Out of stock

Ska Modus Hoperandi

$8.00

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$7.00

Stem Cider Raspberry Apple

$8.00

16oz Vodka Drinks

16oz Cup with ice

Vodka!

$8.00

16oz Cup with ICE

16oz Whiskey Drinks

Whiskey!

$8.00

16oz Cup with ICE

16oz Tequila Drinks

Tequila!

$8.00

16oz Cup with ICE

16oz Rum and Gin Drinks

Rum and Gin

$8.00

16oz Cup with ICE

Vodka

Well Vodka Litre Bottle

$12.00

Deep Eddy Litre Bottle

$26.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Bottle

$26.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Litre Bottle

$26.00

Deep Eddy Lime Litre Bottle

$26.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Litre Bottle

$26.00

Stoli Litre Bottle

$25.00

Absolut Litre Bottle

$25.00

Ketel One Litre Bottle

$35.00

Grey Goose 750ml Bottle

$45.00

Smirnoff Litre Bottle

$25.00

Titos Litre Bottle

$26.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels Litre Bottle

$30.00

Jameson Bottle Litre Bottle

$35.00

Maker's Mark

$35.00

Bulleit Litre Bottle

$45.00

Bulleit Rye Litre Bottle

$45.00

Crown Royal Litre Bottle

$45.00

Fireball Litre Bottle

$25.00

Rum

Barton Rum Litre Bottle

$10.00

Bacardi Litre Bottle

$25.00

Captain Morgan Litre Bottle

$30.00

Malibu Litre Bottle

$30.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Litre Bottle

$25.00

Milagro Litre Bottle

$30.00

Espolon Reposado Litre Bottle

$35.00

Espolon Blanco Litre Bottle

$35.00

Patron Silver 750L

$50.00

Patron Reposado 750L

$50.00

Patron Anejo 750L

$50.00

Well tequila

$12.00

Gin

Barton Gin Litre Bottle

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Litre Bottle

$35.00

Tanqueray Litre Bottle

$35.00

375 ML Bottles of Fun!

Jameson Bottle 375 ML

$20.00

Grey Goose Bottle 375 ML

$20.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red 375 ML

$20.00

Espolon Blanco 375 ML

$20.00Out of stock

Fireball 375 ML

$15.00

Espolon Blanco 375 ML (Copy)

$20.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco 375 ML (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00Out of stock

Sparkling and Wines

Champagne Bottle

$20.00

6 Packs of Beer and Cider

6 pack Angry Orchard Cider (cans)

$15.00Out of stock

6 pack Bells Two Hearted Ale (cans)

$15.00

6 pack Denver Beer Co. Juicy Freak IPA (cans)

$15.00Out of stock

6 pack Denver Beer Co. Graham Cracker (cans)

$15.00

6 pack Denver Beer Co. Princess YumYum (cans)

$15.00

6 pack Dry Dock Sour Apricot (cans)

$15.00

6 pack Great Divide Yeti (cans)

$17.00

6 pack Great Divide Titan IPA (cans)

$15.00

6 pack Magic Hat #9 (bottles)

$15.00Out of stock

6 pack SKA Modus Hoperandi (cans)

$15.00

6 pack Corona (bottles)

$15.00

6 pack Budweiser (bottles)

$12.00

6 pack Bud Light (bottles)

$12.00

6 pack Miller Lite (bottles)

$12.00

6 pack Coors Banquet (bottles)

$12.00

6 pack Coors Light (bottles)

$12.00

6 pack Michelob Ultra (bottles)

$12.00

American Diner Favorites

Classic

$8.99

Two eggs and choice of side. NO MEAT

Hard Hat

$13.99

Two Egg Breakfast with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, OR some fancier meat choices for a slight up-charge and choice of side.

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$13.99

Two Egg Breakfast with Country Fried Steak, topped with Country Sausage Gravy and choice of side.

6oz Steak and Eggs

$18.99

Hand cut and trimmed.

Pork Chops and Eggs

$16.99

Two 5oz Bone In Chops!

Canned Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$11.99

Ya. So. It's from a can.......

Scratch Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$14.99

Ya. So it's not from a can. Home made with corned beef, potato, green peppers and onion. Delish!

Biscuits and Gravy (3)

$5.99

3 Buttermilk biscuits smothered in Country Sausage gravy.

Biscuits and Gravy w/Meat

$11.99

3 Biscuits with Country Sausage Gravy and a choice of ham, bacon or sausage patty.

Country Fried Chicken Breast and Eggs

$13.99

Mr. Sam's Big Breakfast

$16.99

So, this is BIG! 3 eggs, choice of breakfast potato, choice of meat and choice of mini cakes, 2 slices of French toast, or 2 biscuits and gravy.

Naked Melt Sandwich

$16.99

Two scrambled eggs with Swiss cheese, Canadian bacon built on French toast. Dusted with powdered sugar. Served with strawberry puree and breakfast side.

Italian Sausage and Eggs

$14.99

Mexican Favorites

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Two Eggs, two tortillas, homefries, refrieds, and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.

Breakfast Quesadillas

$13.99

Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage, potato and side of Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.

Mexican Breakfast

$17.99

3 eggs scrambler of chorizo, onion, jalapeno (if available), tomato, and Jack cheese. Served with tortillas, refried beans, avocado slices (if available) and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.

Chorizo Tacos

$13.99

3 tortillas with crispy hashbrowns, chorizo and egg scrambler, Jack and Cheddar cheese, and side of Tomatillo Salsa.

Chili Rellenos

$16.99

Two crispy rellenos with Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.

Mexi Steak and Eggs

$16.99

Country Fried Steak smothered in Green chili and topped with shredded Jack and Cheddar.

Greek Favorites

Gyro and Eggs

$16.99

Off the spit sliced Gyro meat served with red onion, tomato and tzaziki.

Pork Souvlaki and Eggs

$16.99

Seasoned pork cubes topped with red onion, tomato and served with side of tzatziki.

Chicken Souvlaki and Eggs

$16.99

Seasoned sliced chicken topped with red onion, tomato and served with side of tzatziki.

Four Egg "Flat Top" Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Meat and Cheese Omelet

$13.99

You pick the meat. You pick the cheese.

Supreme Omelet

$17.99

Diced ham, bacon, sausage and gyro. Side of Kickin' Green Chili.

Chorizo Omelet

$15.99

Served with side of Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green chili.

Kitchen Sink Omelet

$17.99

Diced ham, bacon, sausage, gyro, onion, green pepper, tomato, and mushrooms (veggies if available) and side of Kickin' Green Chili.

Veggie Omelet

$13.99

Ok ok....whatever veggies we got we'll try and throw them in! Onion, green pepper, tomato, spinach, and mushrooms if available.

Greek Omelet

$14.99

Gyro, feta, tomato, red onion and a side of tzatzki sauce.

Denver Omelet

$13.99

With Diced ham, onion and green pepper.

Avalanche Omelet

$13.99

Diced Bacon, onion and green pepper.

Havana Omelet

$13.99

Diced Sausage, onion and green pepper.

Benedicts

The Classic! With sliced Canadian Bacon, two eggs on a toasted English muffin and hollandaise. Served with a side.

Eggs Benedict

$14.99

The Classic! Served on a toasted English muffin with sliced Canadian bacon.

T.S.A. Benedict

$15.99

No meat. Tomato, spinach and avocado.

the Yum Yum Benedict

$19.99

This one has it all! Canadian Bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado and fresh spinach.

Avocado and Tomato Benedict

$13.99

Avocado and Tomato. Need we say more? No meat. (Avocado and Tomato served chilled.)

Cowboy Benedict

$21.99

This ones a little different. A 6oz steak, cooked to temp, sliced on top of English muffin with red onion and tomato.

Huevos Benedict

$14.99

Benedict from South of the border! Two egg scrambler with chorizo served on a toasted English muffin and smothered in Kickin' Green Chili and topped with Cotija cheese.

Scratch CBH Benny

$15.99

What do you get when you sub out the Canadian bacon with our home made corn beef hash? This.....

Breakfast Burritos

#1 Spero

$12.99

Classic Breakfast Burrito with Eggs and Potato wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in Pork Green Chili, and topped with melted cheddar.

#3 Burrito Supreme

$16.99

The #1, but not really! It's got ham, sausage, bacon and gyro as well!

#4a Pork Souvlaki Burrito

$17.99

#4b Chicken Souvlaki Burrito

$17.99

#5 Greek Burrito

$17.99

Flour tortilla filled with eggs, gyro, red onion, tomato, and feta cheese. Smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.

#6 Steak and Mushroom Burrito

$18.99

Uhhhhh....Steak and Mushroom.

#7 Vegetarian Burrito

$14.99

Let's change it up. Eggs, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, and spinach (veggies when available), with Vegetarian Green Chili and Jack cheese.

#8 Steak Fajita Burrito

$18.99

Grilled steak fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!

#9 Havana Burrito

$15.99

Built like the #1, but with sausage, onion and green pepper.

#10 Denver Burrito

$15.99

Built like the #1, but with ham, onion and green pepper.

#11 Tex-Mex Burrito

$12.99

Built like the #1 but with Sam's No.3 Coney Red Chili and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.

#12 Kitchen Sink Burrito

$17.99

Everything but.....Built like the #1, meats like the #3, and veggies (if available) like the #7!

#13 Avalanche Burrito

$15.99

Have you read this before? Built like the #1 with bacon, onion and green pepper.

#14 Chorizo Burrito

$16.99

Sing it with us! Built like the #1 with chorizo and onion!

#17 Corn Beef Hash Burrito--Canned

$14.99

#17 Corn Beef Hash Burrito--Scratch

$16.99

Made with our signature scratch made CBH!

#20 Chicken Fajita Burrito

$17.99

Grilled chicken fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!

#22 Macho Burrito

$16.99

Let's change it up again......built like a #1, chorizo, onion, tomato, jalapenos (if available) and Jack cheese.

#25 sMACdown Burrito

$17.99

Famous Burrito! Chorizo, tater tots, mac-n-cheese all inside! Smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili.

#26 Border Burrito

$17.99

Pork Barbacoa, tater tots, and eggs inside. Smothered in Green chili and topped avocado with Cotija cheese.

Lunch Burritos Mexican Plate

Combo Burrito

$15.99

Two pound burrito with black beans and taco meat inside, smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with melted cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito

$17.99

Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.

Relleno Plate

$14.99

Two house made and crispy chili rellenos, topped with Kickin' Green chili and cheese. Served with refrieds and Spanish rice.

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Simple and Delicious! Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Spanish rice, Jack cheese and Veggie Green Chili. Served with a side of red salsa.

Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito

$16.99

Flour Tortilla wrapped around chicken fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.

Skillets

Greek Skillet

$17.99

Gyro, onion, tomato, feta, potatoes, and Kickin' Green Chili! Two eggs and toast. OPA!!!

Sausage Country Skillet

$12.99

Onions, green peppers, sausage, potato, smothered in sausage gravy. Two eggs and toast.

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$15.99

Diced Country Fried Steak, onion, green pepper, potato, smothered in sausage gravy. Two eggs and toast.

Havana Skillet

$15.99

Tribute to Aurora! Potatoes mixed with sausage, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.

Denver Skillet

$15.99

Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.

Avalanche Skillet

$15.99

Potatoes mixed with bacon, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.

Veggie Skillet

$14.99

Supreme Skillet

$18.99

Gyro meat, bacon, sausage, ham, Jack cheese and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili are what make this one Supreme!

Kitchen Sink Skillet

$19.99

White onions, bell peppers, tomato, mushrooms (all veg if available) gyro meat, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili!

Wild Bill Skillet

$23.99

Colorado Proud ground Buffalo meat, grilled and chopped with fresh jalapeno, onions, tomato and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green chili.

The High Maintenance Vegetarian Gluten-Dairy Friendly Skillet

$15.99

Ok--so this is how it comes--so feel free to change it; it comes with homefried potatoes with sauteed onions, green peppers, tomato and mushrooms. Topped with avocado slices. Served with 2 warm corn tortillas and a side of Veggie green chili and black beans. EGGS NOT INCLUDED.

Trailblazer

$7.99

Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions and cheddar.

Trailblazer with Eggs and Toast

$9.99

Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions, cheddar, eggs on top and side of toast.

Trailblazer with Chili

$10.99

Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions, cheddar and smothered in choice of chili.

Trailblazer with Chili, Eggs and Toast

$12.99

Large serving of potatoes with grilled onions, cheddar, choice of chili, eggs and toast.

Handheld Breakfast Burritos

Basic Hand Held

$5.00

Flour Tortilla wrapped around hashbrowns, scrambled egg, cheddar, and choice of chili!

Bacon Hand Held

$6.00

Mmmmmm.....Bacon.

Ham Hand Held

$6.00

Do you like HAM?

Sausage Hand Held

$6.00

Sau-Sau-Sau-Sausage!

Chorizo Hand Held

$7.00

Best chorizo anywhere! Seriously.

Steak Hand Held

$8.00

Sliced steak mixed in.

Pancakes

Pancake Sandwich

$13.99

Short Stack of pancakes topped with 2 eggs and choice of breakfast meat!

One Pancake

$4.99

That's one, 1, ONE pancake.

Short Stack

$5.99

Short stack. So, not quite a stack. Operating without a full deck.....TWO cakes.

Stack

$6.99

Grandaddy of them all! The "stack" of pancakes. More than the shorty. It has 3! Yes. The No.3!

Stack o' Minis

$5.99

Now that we know what a stack is--let's shrink 'em down. Mini!

Waffle

Old Fashion Waffle

$5.99

Diner Style flat iron waffle.

Old Fashion Pecan Waffle

$8.99

Sprinkled with Pecans.

Waffle Sandwich

$13.99

Old Fashion Diner style waffle topped with 2 eggs and breakfast meat.

4pc Fried Chicken and Waffle

$18.99

Be patient. Chicken takes a minute.......3 pieces of fried chicken and an Old Fashion waffle.

3pc Chicken Tenders and Waffle

$13.99

French Toast

Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.

One Slice French Toast

$5.99

Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.

Two Slices French Toast

$6.99

Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.

Three Slices French Toast

$7.99

Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.

Appetizers

12 Buffalo Wings

$22.99Out of stock

A dozen wings tossed in wing sauce, served with carrots and celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

24 Buffalo Wings

$41.99Out of stock

Two dozen wings tossed in wing sauce, served with carrots and celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

Onion Rings

$10.99

12 breaded and deep fried gourmet onion rings.

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Chips and Salsa and Guacamole

$5.99

Mac & Cheese Dip Cup

$9.99

Mac cup topped with chorizo sausage and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili! Served with tortilla chips.

Mac & Cheese Dip Bowl

$13.99

Mac bowl topped with chorizo sausage and Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili! Served with tortilla chips.

Chili Cheese French Fries

$12.99

A large serving of French fries smothered in Kickin' Green Chili and Cheese.

Cheese Curds

$12.99

Bowl of Fried Curds with marinara.

Chicken Strips and French Fries

$13.99

Wings and Rings

$29.99Out of stock

One Dozen of Each!

Sam-Burgers

Cheese Burger

$14.99

Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.99

Same as the Cheese Burger with Bacon. Served with a side.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle. Served with a side.

Green Chili Mexi-Burger

$18.99

Flour tortilla wrapped around a half pound burger and refrieds, cheddar, smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green Chili, and a side.

Red Number 3 Chiliburger

$16.99

Built on a bun! Smothered in Sam's No.3 Coney Red Chili, American Cheese and diced onions. Served with an extra side of red chili. Served with a side.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$17.99

Served with a side.

Santa Fe Burger

$15.99

With grilled chile strip and Jack cheese. All the garnish and a side.

Guac Burger

$15.99

Giant scoop of fresh guacamole and Jack cheese. Served with a side.

Shamrock Burger

$18.99

Imagine if you will--taking the corned beef, saurkraut, Swiss, and 1000 island dressing of the Reuben melt and sticking it all on top of a 1/2lb burger! Insanity!

Sam-Wiches

Breakfast Melt

$13.99

Breakfast sandwich with cheese, choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty, scrambled eggs, and a side.

Gyro Sandwich

$15.99

Sliced Gyro in a Pita with diced red onion and tomato, served with Tzaziki sauce, a souffle of feta and a side.

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$15.99

Sliced marinated chicken Greek style and built like a gyro with red onion and tomato in a pita.

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$15.99

Cubed marinated pork Greek style and built like a gyro with red onion and tomato in a pita.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Name says it all! Served with a side.

Turkey Club

$17.99

Triple Decker Sandwich! 3 slices of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese and mayo. Served with a side.

BLT

$11.99

The BBBBBLT! 5 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast. Served with a side.

BLAT (BLT w/Avocado)

$14.99

Have you heard of the BBBBBLT?! Well good! This ones got Avocado! Served with a side.

Hot Turkey

$12.99

Open face hot turkey sandwich smothered in chicken gravy. Served with side.

Hot Beef

$12.99

Open face hot beef sandwich smothered in beef gravy. Served with side.

French Dip

$16.99

Served with melted Swiss on a hoagie and Au Jus side. Served with a side.

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

With Melted Swiss on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with a side. (Insider Tip: Spice it up and make it Buffalo!)

Chicken Club

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, brioche bun, bacon, lettuce, cheese and tomato and choice of side.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Built on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, 3 slices of bacon, cheddar and a side.

The Pollo Burger

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with Jack cheese and guacamole on a brioche bun. Served with a side.

Swiss Mushroom Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with mushrooms and Swiss. Served with a side.

Reuben Melt

$17.99

Corned beef, saurkraut, 1000 island, Swiss on marble rye. Served with a side.

Fish and Chips

$16.99

Ya it really doesn't belong with the sandwiches but we didn't know where else to put it! (It's actually in Fish now!) Beer battered cod fish, served typically with house made potato chips and cole slaw and a side of tarter sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

On a hoagie with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of tarter sauce.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Italian sausage with grilled chile strip, melted Jack cheese on a hoagie roll and a side of marinara for dipping!

House Salads

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots and celery with a choice of salad dressing served on the side.

Dinner Village Salad

$7.99

Cut cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, and Greek olives with Mom's Greek dressing.

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Wedge of Iceburg topped with bleu cheese dressing and bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, chopped bacon and onion ring.

Greek Salads

Mom's Original Greek Salad

$14.99

Green leaf lettuce, bell peppers, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), feta, pita bread, Tzatziki sauce side and Mom's Greek vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Steak Greek Salad

$21.99

Same as the Mom's Greek Salad with 6oz sliced steak.

Chicken Greek Salad

$18.99

Mom's Greek salad with sliced chicken breast.

Gyro Greek Salad

$18.99

Off the spit gyro on top of Mom's Greek salad.

Mini Greek Salad

$9.99

Same as Mom's Greek salad just a little smaller.

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$18.99

Greek style marinated sliced chicken!

Pork Souvlaki Salad

$18.99

Greek style marinated cubed pork!

American Diner Salads

BBQ Ranch Salad

$17.99

BBQ and Ranch Onion Ring Chicken Fried Chicken Salad--is its full name--and it's served with cheddar, Jack, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and slice of bacon on mixed lettuce.

Chef Salad

$15.99

Cut turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss, cucumbers, tomato, and hard boiled egg on mixed lettuce.

Cobb Salad

$19.99

With cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, boiled egg, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, black olives, cucumber, tomato and sliced avocado.

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.99

Sliced fried chicken breast, red onion, Jacl cheese, and a slice of bacon on mixed greens.

Fiesta Salads

Taco Salad

$18.99

Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with ground taco meat, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.

Chicken Taco Salad

$18.99

Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with 6oz of sliced chicken breast, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.33

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.99Out of stock

Fish!

Grilled Trout and Eggs

$25.99

Rocky Mountain Trout grilled with two eggs and some side choices.

Fried Trout and Eggs

$25.99

Deep fried Rocky Mountain Trout and two eggs. Side choices.

Fish and Chips

$16.99

Ya it really doesn't belong with the sandwiches but we didn't know where else to put it! (It's actually in Fish now!) Beer battered cod fish, served typically with house made potato chips and cole slaw and a side of tarter sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

On a hoagie with American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of tarter sauce.

Mediterranean Trout

$31.99

Grilled Rocky Mountain Trout spiced with our Greek style spices, and two sides.

Trout Almondine

$31.99

Grilled Rocky Mountain Trout, spiced, covered with almonds, and two sides.

Fried Trout

$31.99

Fried Rocky Mountain Trout with two sides.

Street Tacos

Steak Street Tacos

$16.99

Three steak street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.

Chicken Street Tacos

$16.99

Three chicken street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.

Fish Street Tacos

$16.99

Three fried cod street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.

Barbacoa Street Tacos

$16.99

Three pork barbacoa street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.

Mexican Plates

Chile Relleno Plate

$16.99

Two home made crispy rellenos, topped with Green chili and served with rice and refrieds.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.99

Two Cheese filled corn tortilla enchiladas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Two chicken enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.

Beef Enchiladas

$14.99

Two beef enchiladas wrapped in corn tortillas topped with Emilio's Mom's rojo sauce, rice and refrieds.

Guacamole Tostadas

$13.99

Two guacamole tostadas, rice and refrieds.

Bean Tostadas

$11.99

Two refried tostadas, rice and refrieds.

Beef Tostadas

$14.99

Two beef tostadas, rice and refrieds.

Chicken Tostadas

$14.99

Two chicken tostadas, rice and refrieds.

Kids Breakfast

Kid Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.99

Mickey Mouse pancake, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham. Served with a small juice of milk.

Kid French Toast

$6.99

One slice of French toast, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham. Served with a small juice or milk.

Kid Half a Waffle

$6.99

Half of an Old Fashion Waffle, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham. Served with a small juice or milk.

Kid Hard Hat Breakfast

$6.99

One egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham, choice of breakfast potato and a slice of toast. Served with a small juice or milk.

Kids Lunch

Kid Mac-n-Cheese

$6.99

Bowl of home made mac-n-cheese and a dinner roll. Served with a small milk or juice.

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Corn dog, choice of potato, a small milk or juice.

Kid Hot Dog

$7.99

All beef hot dog with a side, and choice of small milk or juice.

Kid Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb patty, no garnish, choice of potato side, and a small milk or juice.

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/4 lb American Cheeseburger, no garnish, with side potato choice, and choice of small milk or juice.

Kid Grilled 6oz Steak

$16.99

6oz steak, choice of side, and a small milk or juice.

Coney!

Toro Pot

$14.99

Classic Coney Island and Colorado creation. Taco meat, homefries and black beans in a folded flour tortilla. Smothered in Coney Red Chili, topped with cheddar and tomato.

Haystack Bowl

$9.99

Large serving of Fritos smothered in Coney Red Chili, with cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

Curtis Street Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb burger with Sam's No.3 Coney Red Chili, mustard, white onion, and pickle.

Curtis Street Burger with Cheese

$8.99

Same as a Curtis Burger with American cheese.

Coney Dog

$6.99

Hot dog with a little Coney Red Chili, mustard and onion.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

Smothered Chili Cheese Dog with melted cheddar.

One of Each

$9.99

One Curtis Street Burger and One Coney Dog!

Cheesy One of Each

$11.99

Curtis Burger with American and a Coney Dog with Cheddar!

Two Dogs Wet

$11.99

Two chili cheese dogs!

Chili's

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Sam's No.3 Famous home made Pork Green, Veggie Green, and Coney Red Chili's. Green Chili's are gluten friendly and are served with Corn or Flour Tortillas. Coney Red Chili is served with red vinegar, oyster crackers and Chile flakes. Cheese is optional.

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Sam's No.3 Famous home made Pork Green, Veggie Green, and Coney Red Chili's. Green Chili's are gluten friendly and are served with Corn or Flour Tortillas. Coney Red Chili is served with red vinegar, oyster crackers and Chile flakes. Cheese is optional.

Pint of Chili

$7.99

Sam's No.3 Famous home made Pork Green, Veggie Green, and Coney Red Chili's. Green Chili's are gluten friendly and are served with Corn or Flour Tortillas. Coney Red Chili is served with red vinegar, oyster crackers and Chile flakes. Cheese is optional.

Soup

Chicken Noodle Cup

$3.99

Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$4.99

Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.

Chicken Noodle Pint

$5.99

Sam's No.3 home made Chicken Noodle, with a hint of lemon juice, and served with saltines.

Sides

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

3 Eggs

$3.99

Avocado Half

$3.00

Beans

$3.33

Biscuits n Gravy Side (2)

$4.99

Bleu Cheese Souffle

$2.49

Breakfast Meat Side

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$5.99

Green Chili and Veggie Chili come with flour tortillas. Red Chili served with oyster crackers, red vinegar, and chile pique.

Chili Cup

$4.99

Green Chili and Veggie Chili come with flour tortilla. Red Chili served with oyster crackers, red vinegar, and chile pique.

Chili Side

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$3.33Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$3.33Out of stock

French Fries Large

$6.00

French Fries Small

$3.33

Fritos

$2.00

Fruit Mix Side

$3.33

Fruit Parfait Bowl with Greek Yogurt

$9.99

Fruit Parfait Bowl with Vanilla Yogurt

$8.99

Fruit Parfait Cup with Greek Yogurt

$7.99

Fruit Parfait Cup with Vanilla Yogurt

$6.99

Fruit Plate

$7.99

Sliced, not diced, large fruit plate.

Gravy Side

$1.59

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Guacamole Souffle

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$3.33

Hollandaise

$2.00

Homefries

$3.33

Mac N Cheese Side

$3.99

Mash Potato Side

$3.33

Onion Rings 6 only

$6.99

Ranch Souffle

Salsa Souffle

$0.99

One souffle of Salsa available for every menu item.

Sour Cream Souffle

$0.99

Toast

$2.99

Village Side Salad

$3.33

Wing Sauce Souffle

Soda Pop

16oz Soda Pop

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

Coffees/Ice Tea and Espresso Drinks

16oz Coffee

$2.99

12oz Cold Brew Nitro Coffee

$5.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Latté

$3.99

Espresso Shot (1)

$1.49

Espresso Shots (2)

$1.99

Americano

$2.99

3 shots of Espresso!

Mocha Latté

$4.49

Dark Mocha Chocolate, two shots of espresso, steamed milk and whip cream.

Caramel Machiatto

$4.49

Vanilla, Espresso, and Caramel with steamed milk.

Snickers Latté

$4.49

Two shots of espresso, hazelnut, caramel, chocolate, and steamed milk.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.49

See Mocha Latte. Sub White Chocolate.

Chai Tea

$4.49

Local Favorite--3rd Street Chai! Delicious!

Juice and Milk

16oz Juice

$3.79

16oz Milk

$3.49

16oz Chocolate Milk

$3.99

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.29
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. It was located at 1527 Curtis Street in the heart of downtown Denver. On Sept. 28th, 1998, Sam's son Spero and grandsons Sam, Alex, and Patrick reestablished his most famous of Coney Islands, Sam's No. 3™. "The Boys" have made a promise to each other to continue the excellent food quality and warm atmosphere started by "Mr. Sam" more than 75 years ago!

Website

Location

1500 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Sam's No.3 Downtown image
Sam's No.3 Downtown image
Sam's No.3 Downtown image
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

