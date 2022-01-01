Restaurant header imageView gallery

Park Burger - Rino

2,963 Reviews

$$

2615 Walnut St

Denver, CO 80205

Chef Inspired Burgers

Birria

$13.25

Short rib birria, pepperjack cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, garlic aioli

El Chilango

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, jalapenos, house-made guacamole

Fun Guy

Fun Guy

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, swiss, haystack onions, truffle garlic aioli

Bleu Royale

$11.25

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$13.75

Cracked Pepper Pile Up

$12.00

Green Chile

$11.75

Jalapeno cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, diced green chili, pepperjack, haystack onion

Scarpone

$11.50

Gettin' Figgy Wit It

$12.25

Bar-B-Q

$10.75

Classic Burgers

Park Burger

$8.75

Mini Park Burger

$8.25

Classic Double

$13.00

Veggie Park Burger

$9.00

Buffalo Burger

$11.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Park Pollo

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, swiss

Chicken Bacon Guac

$13.25

Bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, guacamole, ranch

Start It

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Bleu Cheese Kettle Chips

$6.25

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Fries

Birria Street Fries

$10.75

The Works

$9.00

Small Classic Fries

$3.50

Large Classic Fries

$6.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Small Cajun Fries

$4.00

Large Cajun Fries

$7.00

Small Parmesan Truffle Fries

$4.50

Large Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Salads

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pine nuts, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Asian Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, water chestnuts, red onion, cucumber, mandarin orange, wontons, sesame dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Kids Meals

Kids Mini Park Burger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Milkshake

$3.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.25

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.25

Malted Vanilla Milkshake

$6.25

Malted Chocolate Milkshake

$6.25

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.25

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.75

Caramel Heath Bar Milkshake

$6.75

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Milkshake

$6.75

Sauce Sides

Mayo

Burger Sauce

BBQ

Garlic Truffle Aioli

Ranch

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Bernaise Aioli

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Location

2615 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205

