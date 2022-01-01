Northwest restaurants you'll love
Jovanina's Broken Italian
1520 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|ELK BOLOGNESE
|$32.00
Elk Bolognese + Rosemary Mascarpone + Ricotta + Sage Salt
|Roman Style Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
|CAMPANELLE PESTO
|$26.00
Basil + Arugula + Cashews
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
|La Frizzi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
|Orecchiette
|$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
SEAFOOD • POKE
Denver Poke Company
1550 Platte St, Denver
|Popular items
|Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
|Sweet Ginger Tofu
Organic Tofu tossed in sweet soy served with edamame, hijiki salad, lotus roots, cucumbers, enoki ,mushrooms, green onions and topped with crispy garlic, chili oil crispy and chili threads
|Da 808 - Hawaiian Style
Tuna and Octopus tossed in our classic sauce, served with ogo seaweed mix, sweet onions, and green onions, topped with furikake, sesame seeds, Hawaiian sea salt, and kizami nori.
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Zha Jiang Mian
|$24.00
Sun noodles, ground pork, shiitake, bean sauce, butternut, frisee salad
|Gai Lan
|$16.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
|Mushroom Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
|Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)
|$9.00
cheese, tortilla
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
|MEAL FOR 6
|$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Winter Roasted Cobb (df, gf)
|$15.00
Tasty acres mixed greens, golden + red beets, roasted miso Brussels sprouts, hard
boiled egg, avocado, coconut bacon, chili flakes + lemon tahini dressing
|Cleanse
|$59.99
The Daily Cleanse includes the following to be had in the sequence below // When you pick up your cleanse, you'll receive the FULL schedule, that includes rotating smoothie and soup selections.
See website for more information.
1. Onyx Juice
2. Clean + Green Smoothie
3. Soup (V, GF) Seasonal Rotation
4. Ruby Juice 5. Malachite Juice
6. Broth | Organic Chicken Bone Broth or Umami Veggie
|Organic Umami Veggie Broth (V, GF)
|$13.00
Shitake mushrooms, root vegetables, fresh turmeric, ginger root, garlic, miso + fresh herbs
Toppings (included)
fresh ginger, lemon zest, green onions, parsley, chili flakes, cayenne + black pepper
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke
|$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
|Vegan Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
|Dirty South Catfish Sandwich
|$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
3200 pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
|Comeback Sauce
|$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
|Plan Jane
|$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|SAUCY POPCORN Chicken
|$14.00
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Wings, SIGNATURE
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|*California Roll
|$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago, sesame seeds
|*New York Strip
|$9.00
GF
|*Yellowtail
|$3.50
Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF
SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Downtown
1555 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup Dumplings
|$14.00
Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)
|Waygu Beef Skewers*
|$15.00
Wagyu Beef Skewers, Hong Kong Steak Sauce (4pcs)
|Butternut Squash Crystal Dumplings
|$13.00
Truffle Emulsion (4pcs)
NOODLES
Hey Bangkok!
301 S Pennsylvania St, Denver
|Popular items
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
|Fried Chicken
|$9.00
|Salad
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burger
|$12.00
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage Patty, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula, Special Sauce & American Cheese on City Bakery Ciabatta Roll
|Side of House Made Pickled Vegetables
|$3.00
House Made Seasonal Pickled Vegetables
|The Wook Sandwich
|$12.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Salted Apple Butter, Roasted Carrots & Apples, Shaved Fennel, Arugula & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette on Toasted Sourdough
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
|Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger
|$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
|Smiley Tenders Basket
|$14.50
3 chicken breast tenders, sliced dill pickles, plain fries & choice of 2 dipping sauces: ranch, Knockabout sauce or honey mustard
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
FRENCH FRIES
LeRoux
1510 16th St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$13.00
French Onion Soup, Cave-Aged Cheese, Croutons
|Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
|$7.00
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
|Onion-Crusted Short Rib
|$37.00
Onion-Crusted Short Rib, Pommes Gruyere, Thyme Crunch, Pickled Pearls
The Ginger Pig
4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegetable Eggrolls
|$8.00
Five to an order. Served with sweet chili garlic and Chinese mustard. (Vegan)
|Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles
|$15.61
Ground pork, chewy mung bean noodles, so much garlic, doubanjiang, Sichuan oil. The Chinese call this dish "Ants Climbing a Tree" -- it's spicy and it's our favorite!
|Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)
|$5.57
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch
|Wings
|$12.00
jumbo fried wings / carrots / celery / blue cheese or ranch dressing / choice of buffalo, cajun dry rub, bbq , blazin buffalo, plain
|Giant Pretzel
|$16.00
served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
French 75
717 17th St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$20.00
Juicy Rotisserie-Roasted Prime Rib, Shaved and Loaded onto Fresh Baguette, Served with Herbed Au Jus
|Coffee Cake
|$9.00
Moist & Rich, Topped with Buzzy Espresso Caramel
|French Onion Soup
|$17.00
A Three Day Long Labor of Love, Topped with Melty Gruyere; get it while you can!
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad (vt/gf)
|$15.00
arugula, local beets, sherry apricots, toasted pistachio, za'atar lebneh, blood orange vinaigrette (vt/gf)
|Deviled Eggs (gf/df)
|$9.50
smoked yolk, pickled mustard seed, River Bear bacon
|Crispy Trout Almondine
|$29.00
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Bacon Sandwich
|$9.19
Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
|Chorizo Sandwich
|$9.19
Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
|Denver Omelette Sandwich
|$9.19
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork - All Natural
|$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
|St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
|USDA Prime Brisket
|$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Piggy Fries
|$13.99
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Bruto
1801 Blake St #100, Denver
|Popular items
|Bruto Taco Kit 4 People
|$45.00
Makes 12 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
|Bruto Taco Kit 2 People
|$35.00
Makes 8 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
|Hearth Bread
|$11.00
Mole Blanco, Miso Butter, Marcona
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
|Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
|Drip Coffee
|$20.00
Drip Coffee
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Popular items
|8 oz Flatiron
|$28.00
10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing
|Carrots
|$8.00
roasted carrots
|LoHi Burger
|$16.00
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
HOT DOGS
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs
2148 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Elk Jalapeno Cheddar
|$8.00
|Southwest Buffalo
|$8.00
|All Beef Wrapped In Bacon
|$8.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.