Northwest restaurants you'll love

Must-try Northwest restaurants

Jovanina's Broken Italian image

 

Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ELK BOLOGNESE$32.00
Elk Bolognese + Rosemary Mascarpone + Ricotta + Sage Salt
Roman Style Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Aged Pecorino, Mint, Pistachio, Lemon Zest
CAMPANELLE PESTO$26.00
Basil + Arugula + Cashews
More about Jovanina's Broken Italian
VERO image

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, grana
La Frizzi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto de parma, arugula, EVOO, grana
Orecchiette$14.00
Pork ragu, tomato sugo, sautéed kale, grana
More about VERO
Denver Poke Company image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Denver Poke Company

1550 Platte St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Citrus Salmon
Salmon tossed in sweet yuzu and sweet soy, served with crab and seaweed salad, edamame, mandarin oranges, and green onions, topped with rice pearls, sesame seeds, and Hawaiian sea salt.
Sweet Ginger Tofu
Organic Tofu tossed in sweet soy served with edamame, hijiki salad, lotus roots, cucumbers, enoki ,mushrooms, green onions and topped with crispy garlic, chili oil crispy and chili threads
Da 808 - Hawaiian Style
Tuna and Octopus tossed in our classic sauce, served with ogo seaweed mix, sweet onions, and green onions, topped with furikake, sesame seeds, Hawaiian sea salt, and kizami nori.
More about Denver Poke Company
HOP ALLEY image

 

HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zha Jiang Mian$24.00
Sun noodles, ground pork, shiitake, bean sauce, butternut, frisee salad
Gai Lan$16.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
More about HOP ALLEY
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
More about Slaters 50-50
Bellota image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
More about Bellota
The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
More about The Bindery
Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)$9.00
cheese, tortilla
Fish & Chips$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
MEAL FOR 6$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Roasted Cobb (df, gf)$15.00
Tasty acres mixed greens, golden + red beets, roasted miso Brussels sprouts, hard
boiled egg, avocado, coconut bacon, chili flakes + lemon tahini dressing
Cleanse$59.99
The Daily Cleanse includes the following to be had in the sequence below // When you pick up your cleanse, you'll receive the FULL schedule, that includes rotating smoothie and soup selections.
See website for more information.
1. Onyx Juice
2. Clean + Green Smoothie
3. Soup (V, GF) Seasonal Rotation
4. Ruby Juice 5. Malachite Juice
6. Broth | Organic Chicken Bone Broth or Umami Veggie
Organic Umami Veggie Broth (V, GF)$13.00
Shitake mushrooms, root vegetables, fresh turmeric, ginger root, garlic, miso + fresh herbs
Toppings (included)
fresh ginger, lemon zest, green onions, parsley, chili flakes, cayenne + black pepper
More about Nest at Nurture
Del Mar by Rooted image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Vegan Poke Bowl$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
Dirty South Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
More about Del Mar by Rooted
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

3200 pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
Comeback Sauce$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
Plan Jane$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
Kimchi$3.00
Wings, SIGNATURE
More about Mono Mono
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*California Roll$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago, sesame seeds
*New York Strip$9.00
GF
*Yellowtail$3.50
Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
ChoLon Downtown image

SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Downtown

1555 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup Dumplings$14.00
Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)
Waygu Beef Skewers*$15.00
Wagyu Beef Skewers, Hong Kong Steak Sauce (4pcs)
Butternut Squash Crystal Dumplings$13.00
Truffle Emulsion (4pcs)
More about ChoLon Downtown
Hey Bangkok! image

NOODLES

Hey Bangkok!

301 S Pennsylvania St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Fried Chicken$9.00
Salad$8.00
More about Hey Bangkok!
il porcellino salumi image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burger$12.00
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage Patty, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula, Special Sauce & American Cheese on City Bakery Ciabatta Roll
Side of House Made Pickled Vegetables$3.00
House Made Seasonal Pickled Vegetables
The Wook Sandwich$12.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Salted Apple Butter, Roasted Carrots & Apples, Shaved Fennel, Arugula & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette on Toasted Sourdough
More about il porcellino salumi
Knockabout Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Smiley Tenders Basket$14.50
3 chicken breast tenders, sliced dill pickles, plain fries & choice of 2 dipping sauces: ranch, Knockabout sauce or honey mustard
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
More about Knockabout Burgers
LeRoux image

FRENCH FRIES

LeRoux

1510 16th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$13.00
French Onion Soup, Cave-Aged Cheese, Croutons
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes$7.00
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
Onion-Crusted Short Rib$37.00
Onion-Crusted Short Rib, Pommes Gruyere, Thyme Crunch, Pickled Pearls
More about LeRoux
The Ginger Pig image

 

The Ginger Pig

4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Eggrolls$8.00
Five to an order. Served with sweet chili garlic and Chinese mustard. (Vegan)
Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles$15.61
Ground pork, chewy mung bean noodles, so much garlic, doubanjiang, Sichuan oil. The Chinese call this dish "Ants Climbing a Tree" -- it's spicy and it's our favorite!
Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)$5.57
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
More about The Ginger Pig
Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch
Wings$12.00
jumbo fried wings / carrots / celery / blue cheese or ranch dressing / choice of buffalo, cajun dry rub, bbq , blazin buffalo, plain
Giant Pretzel$16.00
served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
French 75 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$20.00
Juicy Rotisserie-Roasted Prime Rib, Shaved and Loaded onto Fresh Baguette, Served with Herbed Au Jus
Coffee Cake$9.00
Moist & Rich, Topped with Buzzy Espresso Caramel
French Onion Soup$17.00
A Three Day Long Labor of Love, Topped with Melty Gruyere; get it while you can!
More about French 75
American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad (vt/gf)$15.00
arugula, local beets, sherry apricots, toasted pistachio, za'atar lebneh, blood orange vinaigrette (vt/gf)
Deviled Eggs (gf/df)$9.50
smoked yolk, pickled mustard seed, River Bear bacon
Crispy Trout Almondine$29.00
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
More about American Elm
Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Sandwich$9.19
Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
Chorizo Sandwich$9.19
Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
Denver Omelette Sandwich$9.19
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
More about Coffee at The Point
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork - All Natural$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
USDA Prime Brisket$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
More about Post Oak BBQ
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piggy Fries$13.99
Brussel Sprouts$8.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Bruto image

 

Bruto

1801 Blake St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bruto Taco Kit 4 People$45.00
Makes 12 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Bruto Taco Kit 2 People$35.00
Makes 8 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Hearth Bread$11.00
Mole Blanco, Miso Butter, Marcona
More about Bruto
Just Be Kitchen - Catering image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
Drip Coffee$20.00
Drip Coffee
More about Just Be Kitchen - Catering
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
8 oz Flatiron$28.00
10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing
Carrots$8.00
roasted carrots
LoHi Burger$16.00
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
More about LoHi Steakbar
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs image

HOT DOGS

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

2148 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1732 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elk Jalapeno Cheddar$8.00
Southwest Buffalo$8.00
All Beef Wrapped In Bacon$8.00
More about Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Small$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

