Northwest Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Northwest

HOP ALLEY image

 

HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zha Jiang Mian$24.00
Sun noodles, ground pork, shiitake, bean sauce, butternut, frisee salad
Gai Lan$16.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
More about HOP ALLEY
ChoLon Downtown image

SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Downtown

1555 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup Dumplings$14.00
Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)
Waygu Beef Skewers*$15.00
Wagyu Beef Skewers, Hong Kong Steak Sauce (4pcs)
Butternut Squash Crystal Dumplings$13.00
Truffle Emulsion (4pcs)
More about ChoLon Downtown
The Ginger Pig image

 

The Ginger Pig

4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Eggrolls$8.00
Five to an order. Served with sweet chili garlic and Chinese mustard. (Vegan)
Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles$15.61
Ground pork, chewy mung bean noodles, so much garlic, doubanjiang, Sichuan oil. The Chinese call this dish "Ants Climbing a Tree" -- it's spicy and it's our favorite!
Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)$5.57
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
More about The Ginger Pig
Bubu image

 

Bubu

1423 LARIMER ST, Denver

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
More about Bubu
BuBu image

 

BuBu

1099 18th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
More about BuBu
Bubu image

 

Bubu

370 17th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
More about Bubu
Ace Eat Serve image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Spicy Pork Ramen$16.00
spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]
-Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos$10.00
togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]
-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]
More about Ace Eat Serve

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northwest

Burritos

Salmon

Cookies

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston