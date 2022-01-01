Northwest Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Zha Jiang Mian
|$24.00
Sun noodles, ground pork, shiitake, bean sauce, butternut, frisee salad
|Gai Lan
|$16.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Downtown
1555 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup Dumplings
|$14.00
Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)
|Waygu Beef Skewers*
|$15.00
Wagyu Beef Skewers, Hong Kong Steak Sauce (4pcs)
|Butternut Squash Crystal Dumplings
|$13.00
Truffle Emulsion (4pcs)
The Ginger Pig
4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegetable Eggrolls
|$8.00
Five to an order. Served with sweet chili garlic and Chinese mustard. (Vegan)
|Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles
|$15.61
Ground pork, chewy mung bean noodles, so much garlic, doubanjiang, Sichuan oil. The Chinese call this dish "Ants Climbing a Tree" -- it's spicy and it's our favorite!
|Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)
|$5.57
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
Bubu
1423 LARIMER ST, Denver
|Popular items
|Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
|Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing
|Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ace Eat Serve
501 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|-Spicy Pork Ramen
|$16.00
spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]
|-Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos
|$10.00
togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]
|-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)
|$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]