Washington Park restaurants you'll love
Washington Park's top cuisines
Must-try Washington Park restaurants
More about Restaurant Olivia
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Popular items
|Side of Meatballs
|$9.00
Our house made pork meatballs with garlic pomodoro and Parmesan
|Large T&B Lasagna
|$55.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 4-6 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *70 minute cook time*
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine and radicchio, blood orange, pistachios, Parmesan vinaigrette
More about Washington Park Grille
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
|Pomodoro
|$16.00
smoked pepperoni, San Marzano sauce,
fontina, mozzarella
|Colorado Buffalo Burger
|$19.00
fresh mozzarella, habanero Tender Belly
bacon, arugula, balsamic grilled onions, parmesan-truffle fries
More about Perdida
Perdida
1066 S. Gaylord, Denver
|Popular items
|Arroz Rojo Y Frijoles
|$5.00
carrots, onions, red rice, sofrito black beans, queso fresco
|Chicken Tinga
|$15.00
slow braised chicken, oaxaca and asadero cheese, shaved radish salad, avocado crema
|Warm Queso
|$11.00
House made Queso, Tortilla chips, Pico