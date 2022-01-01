Washington Park restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Washington Park restaurants

Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Meatballs$9.00
Our house made pork meatballs with garlic pomodoro and Parmesan
Large T&B Lasagna$55.00
Our classic lasagna, meant to feed 4-6 people, layered with Fontina Mornay and beef Bolognese. *70 minute cook time*
Chopped Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine and radicchio, blood orange, pistachios, Parmesan vinaigrette
More about Restaurant Olivia
Washington Park Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Onion Soup$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
Pomodoro$16.00
smoked pepperoni, San Marzano sauce,
fontina, mozzarella
Colorado Buffalo Burger$19.00
fresh mozzarella, habanero Tender Belly
bacon, arugula, balsamic grilled onions, parmesan-truffle fries
More about Washington Park Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Perdida

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Rojo Y Frijoles$5.00
carrots, onions, red rice, sofrito black beans, queso fresco
Chicken Tinga$15.00
slow braised chicken, oaxaca and asadero cheese, shaved radish salad, avocado crema
Warm Queso$11.00
House made Queso, Tortilla chips, Pico
More about Perdida

