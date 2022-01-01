Southeast restaurants you'll love

Southeast restaurants
Must-try Southeast restaurants

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Viale Pizza and Kitchen image

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Bread$6.00
served with marinara
Little Gem Caesar (small)$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Viale House Starter Salad (small)$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Frank to Table image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Dinner$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
Kid's Meal$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
More about Frank to Table
Swing Thai image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Swing Thai

845 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Avg 3.8 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Chicken Satay$8.00
Pad Thai$13.00
More about Swing Thai
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Basket Parm Truffle Fries$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
More about Park Burger
Postino 9CO image

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
More about Postino 9CO
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli & parsley
Lamb Shawarma Bowl$13.99
Roasted Lamb bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

RONIN CONGRESS PARK

1160 Madison St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RONIN ROLL$20.00
ORANGE CRUSH$10.00
MISO$7.00
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
The Saucy Noodle image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Rigatoni$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Spaghetti$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Tea$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
Bhakti Chai Tea Latte$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
REUBEN SANDWICH$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
TURKEY CLUB$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll$9.00
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, masago
regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen$12.50
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll$16.00
King salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Banner pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips$24.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Fried Surf Clams$23.00
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

185 Steele St., Denver

Avg 4.1 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Lobster Roll$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
Fish n' Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Homegrown Tap and Dough image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap and Dough

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Homegrown$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
Pepperoni Rolls$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
Traditional Margherita$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
Rosenberg's Kosher image

BAGELS

Rosenberg's Kosher

942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver

Avg 4.5 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bialy$3.00
Baked flat yeast dough filled with caramelized onions.
Dozen Bagels$21.00
Pumpernickel Bagel$2.00
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd image

 

BurgerIM Colorado Blvd

2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger$10.99
Cowboy Beef$10.99
Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
Mac & Cheese$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
Chook Wedges$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Red Rocks (S)$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers
16" Cherry Creek (V)$24.00
Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers
16" Aspen$24.00
Meatball, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives
More about Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink
La Fillette Bakery image

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Quiche Veggie - Slice$6.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamburger with Fries$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
Black & White Cookie$2.50
Made in house
Matzo Ball Soup$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
More about New York Deli News
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Birria$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
Carmelized Cauliflower$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
Baby Al Pastor$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
More about North County
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Warm New England Cheddar Biscuits$8.00
Painted with herbed butter.
Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$17.00
Country chicken gravy, honey mustard & BBQ ranch dipping sauces, crispy shoestring fries & your choice of officers kale salad or southern creamed corn
Charcoal Grilled Heirloom Artichokes$15.00
Garlic brown butter, mustard seed remoulade, lemon, sea salt.
More about Officer's Club
Unravel Coffee image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
CINNAMON TOAST$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
More about Unravel Coffee
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Chops$42.00
Three lamb chops seasoned with our house rub, served with sweet potato purée, back-eyed peas, and tamarind-mint sauce
Not Coq au Vin$25.00
Not Quite Coq au Vin
Braised Chicken, Burgundy Wine, Roasted Mushroom, Pearl Onion
Bowl French Onion Soup$10.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe
Pop's Burgers image

 

Pop's Burgers

400 N Corona Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jalap-en-yo-ife$13.95
jalapeno lime cream cheese, bacon, onions, fried tomato slice, chipotle aioli, lettuce,
BYOB$12.95
Includes lettuce, tomato, onion
420$15.95
Beef chili on beef patty, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ, jerk ketchup, lettuce, tomato
More about Pop's Burgers
Esters Neighborhood Pub image

 

Esters Neighborhood Pub

1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
AVERIES CHEESE [V]$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
CAESAR$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons
BUFFALO WINGS {GF}$12.50
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Esters Neighborhood Pub
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink image

 

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Soppressata Sandwich$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
Hatch Green Chile Carnitas$14.00
spanish rice, avocado, feta
Morgan Handmade Rations Backyard BBQ$2.00
Locally made Potato Chips
More about Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GF Original Cheese (Build Your Own)$12.00
Mozzarella, Pecorino
House Salad (V)$6.00
Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
DD Lodo$35.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Milano Salami, Meatball
More about Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink

