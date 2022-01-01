Southeast restaurants you'll love
Southeast's top cuisines
Must-try Southeast restaurants
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
served with marinara
|Little Gem Caesar (small)
|$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|Viale House Starter Salad (small)
|$8.00
mixed greens, baby radishes, cherry tomatoes, house-made croutons, toasted pine nuts, parmesan, giardiniera vinaigrette
Frank to Table
225 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Easter Dinner
|$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
|Kid's Meal
|$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
|Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Chicken Satay
|$8.00
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Popular items
|Basket Parm Truffle Fries
|$6.50
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli & parsley
|Lamb Shawarma Bowl
|$13.99
Roasted Lamb bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.99
Roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
RONIN CONGRESS PARK
1160 Madison St, Denver
|Popular items
|RONIN ROLL
|$20.00
|ORANGE CRUSH
|$10.00
|MISO
|$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Baked Rigatoni
|$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Spaghetti
|$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Mamma’s Baked Lasagna
|$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hot Tea
|$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
|Bhakti Chai Tea Latte
|$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|Popular items
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$16.50
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on seeded rye and your choice of side
|QUART-ZAIDY'S FAMOUS MATZO BALL SOUP
|$13.00
Whether you are under the weather or in perfect health, enjoy some Jewish penicillin; chicken soup with 1 matzoh ball and noodles
|TURKEY CLUB
|$16.50
A Zaidy's favorite--made with swiss cheese and bacon, onion, lettuce, and tomato, mayo, on toasted wheat
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$9.00
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, masago
|regular, Spicy tofu & vegetable miso ramen
|$12.50
fried tofu, chive, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, crunch mix, spicy miso vegetable broth, black garlic oil, chili oil
|*Salmon & Mango Salsa Roll
|$16.00
King salmon, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, micro green, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Cherry Creek North
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips
|$24.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
|Fried Surf Clams
|$23.00
Dill Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
|Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
185 Steele St., Denver
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$22.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
|Fish n' Chips
|$16.00
Beer Battered Cod served with Fries, Cole Slaw, and Tarter Sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Popular items
|Homegrown
|$16.00
Basil pesto, artichoke, Sundried Tomato, roasted red pepper, Kalamata olive, mozzarella.
Contains nuts and dairy
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan, Served with a side of Ranch and Marinara Sauce
|Traditional Margherita
|$14.25
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, basil
BAGELS
Rosenberg's Kosher
942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver
|Popular items
|Bialy
|$3.00
Baked flat yeast dough filled with caramelized onions.
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
|Pumpernickel Bagel
|$2.00
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
|$10.99
|Cowboy Beef
|$10.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.29
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
Orecchiette, white cheddar, parmesan, bread crumbs (Vegetarian)
|Chook Wedges
|$5.75
Potatoes, vegan Chook salt, butter and a sauce of your choosin'. (Gluten Free & Vegetarian)
Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV, Denver
|Popular items
|16" Red Rocks (S)
|$24.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers
|16" Cherry Creek (V)
|$24.00
Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers
|16" Aspen
|$24.00
Meatball, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
|Quiche Veggie - Slice
|$6.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hamburger with Fries
|$13.50
8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.50
Made in house
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$6.50
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Popular items
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
|Carmelized Cauliflower
|$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
|Baby Al Pastor
|$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Popular items
|Warm New England Cheddar Biscuits
|$8.00
Painted with herbed butter.
|Southern Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
Country chicken gravy, honey mustard & BBQ ranch dipping sauces, crispy shoestring fries & your choice of officers kale salad or southern creamed corn
|Charcoal Grilled Heirloom Artichokes
|$15.00
Garlic brown butter, mustard seed remoulade, lemon, sea salt.
Unravel Coffee
1441 S. Holly St., Denver
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
|CINNAMON TOAST
|$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Popular items
|Lamb Chops
|$42.00
Three lamb chops seasoned with our house rub, served with sweet potato purée, back-eyed peas, and tamarind-mint sauce
|Not Coq au Vin
|$25.00
Not Quite Coq au Vin
Braised Chicken, Burgundy Wine, Roasted Mushroom, Pearl Onion
|Bowl French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
Pop's Burgers
400 N Corona Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Jalap-en-yo-ife
|$13.95
jalapeno lime cream cheese, bacon, onions, fried tomato slice, chipotle aioli, lettuce,
|BYOB
|$12.95
Includes lettuce, tomato, onion
|420
|$15.95
Beef chili on beef patty, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ, jerk ketchup, lettuce, tomato
Esters Neighborhood Pub
1950 S. HOLLY STREET, DENVER
|Popular items
|AVERIES CHEESE [V]
|$12.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|CAESAR
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons
|BUFFALO WINGS {GF}
|$12.50
Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Italian Soppressata Sandwich
|$13.00
red pepper, feta, greens, giardenera
|Hatch Green Chile Carnitas
|$14.00
spanish rice, avocado, feta
|Morgan Handmade Rations Backyard BBQ
|$2.00
Locally made Potato Chips
Junction Bar @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|GF Original Cheese (Build Your Own)
|$12.00
Mozzarella, Pecorino
|House Salad (V)
|$6.00
Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|DD Lodo
|$35.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Milano Salami, Meatball
- 2