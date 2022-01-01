Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Southeast restaurants that serve chicken salad

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Zaidy's Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH RYE$13.00
Freshly made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
CHICKEN SALAD 1/2 lb.$6.50
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
Chicken Salad (1 pint)$8.50
One pint of our famous chicken salad mix. Pulled rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pistachios, dried cherries. Gluten Free.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
6-7 oz All White Meat Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
# Chicken Salad$11.50
#17 Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$12.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile de Arbol Roasted Chicken Salad$16.00
Field greens, cilantro-lime vinnaigrette, goat cheese, candied walnuts, Medjool dates, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes,corn bread croutons
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Goat Cheese Salad$12.25
Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Ceasar Salad$17.99
Grilled souvlaki seasoned chicken w/ parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing ON THE SIDE.
BBQ Ranch Onion Ring Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
Fried chix breast, lettuce mix, cheddar & jack cheese, cuccumber, tomato, red onion & a slice o bacon...ranch n bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken Breast Salad$14.99
Fried chix breast tossed in wing sauce, lettuce mix, cucumber & tomato.
