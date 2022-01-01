Chicken salad in Southeast
Southeast restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Postino 9CO
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)
|$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
|1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH RYE
|$13.00
Freshly made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
|CHICKEN SALAD 1/2 lb.
|$6.50
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Pulled chicken salad with black pepper aioli, pistachios, dried cherries, celery, and red onion topped with romaine and arugula served on a toasted Füdmill sesame roll.
|Chicken Salad (1 pint)
|$8.50
One pint of our famous chicken salad mix. Pulled rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pistachios, dried cherries. Gluten Free.
More about New York Deli News
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
6-7 oz All White Meat Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
|# Chicken Salad
|$11.50
|#17 Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
|$12.95
More about North County
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Chile de Arbol Roasted Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Field greens, cilantro-lime vinnaigrette, goat cheese, candied walnuts, Medjool dates, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes,corn bread croutons
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.25
Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Chicken Souvlaki Ceasar Salad
|$17.99
Grilled souvlaki seasoned chicken w/ parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing ON THE SIDE.
|BBQ Ranch Onion Ring Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Fried chix breast, lettuce mix, cheddar & jack cheese, cuccumber, tomato, red onion & a slice o bacon...ranch n bbq sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Breast Salad
|$14.99
Fried chix breast tossed in wing sauce, lettuce mix, cucumber & tomato.