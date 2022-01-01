Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Park Burger - Hilltop

3,350 Reviews

$$

211 S Holly St

Denver, CO 80246

Order Again

Specialty Burgers

The Royale

$10.50

El Chilango

$10.75

Fun Guy

$10.75

Classic Double

$12.25

Turkey Bacon Guac

$9.75

Bar-B-Q

$10.00

The Scarpone

$10.75

Park Burger Sliders

$9.75

Gettin' Figgy Wit It

$11.50

Classic Burgers

Park Burger

$8.00

Mini Park Burger

$7.75

Veggie Park Burger

$8.25

Buffalo Park Burger

$10.50

Turkey Park Burger

$8.50

Fries

The Works

$7.50

Small Classic Fries

$3.00

Large Classic Fries

$4.75

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Small Parmesan Truffle Fries

$4.00

Large Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.50

This & That

Bleu Cheese Kettle Chips

$5.25

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.50

Salads

House Salad

$8.50

Chopped Salad

$9.75

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Slider

$6.00

Kids Mini Park Burger

$9.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.75

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75

Malted Vanilla Milkshake

$5.75

Malted Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.75

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$6.25

Caramel Heath Bar Milkshake

$6.25

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Milkshake

$6.25

Condiments & Utensils To Go

Add Mustard

Add Ketchup

Add Utensils

Add Napkins

Sauce Sides

Burger Sauce

BBQ

Garlic Truffle Aioli

Ranch

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

211 S Holly St, Denver, CO 80246

