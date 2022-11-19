Seafood
American
Max Gill & Grill
4,227 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Max's Specializes in the freshest seafood along with the finest rotisserie smoked and grilled cuisine.
Location
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209
Gallery