Max Gill & Grill imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Max Gill & Grill

4,227 Reviews

$$

1052 S Gaylord St

Denver, CO 80209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Asiago Blue Crab Dip

$17.00

Maryland Style Crab Dip, served with garlic bread, celery, and carrots.

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 chicken wings served with celery and carrots.

Crispy Fried Calamari

$13.00

Crispy Fried Calamri, pepperoncini, peppadew peppers, and spicy aioli.

Grilled Calamari Steak

$13.00

Marinated Calamari steak, served with smoked tomato vinaigrette, olive salad, arugula. and crispy polenta cakes.

Maryland Style Blue Crab Cakes

$16.00

Two 3 ounce crab cakes, served with roasted red pepper remoulade.

Max Mussels

$18.00

PEI mussels, chorizo, tomato-saffron broth, served with garlic bread.

Old Bay Fry Bowl

$9.00

Old Bay Peal and Eat Shrimp

$13.00

Old Bay steamed shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Parmesan Truffle Fry Bowl

$9.00

Parmesan Truffle French Fries served with garlic-lemon aioli.

Regular Fry Bowl

$8.00

Baja Taco APP

$12.00

2 corn tortilla tacos, battered Alaskan cod, baja slaw, lime crema, and salsa verde.

Favorites

Alaskan Cod Fish and Chips

$16.00

Alaskan Cod Beer Battered with french fries, cole slaw, and tarter sauce.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Baja Fish Tacos Entree

$16.00

3 corn tortilla tacos, battered Alaskan cod, baja slaw, lime crema, salsa verde, and rice pilaf.

Cioppino

$26.00

Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, scallops, served in a tomato and fennel broth with a side of garlic bread.

Maine Lobster Macaroni and Cheese

$24.00

Maine Lobster Meat, 5-Cheese Sauce, and Hatch Green Chiles.

Plain Mac and Cheese with House Pork GC

$18.00

Plain Macaroni and Cheese Entree

$14.00

Smoked Andouille Sausage and Chicken Etouffee

$21.00

Cajun Etouffee, andouille sausage, roasted chicken, rich Cajun sauce, over a bed of rice.

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Home Fries, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Onion, and House Pork Green Chile.

Shrimp And Grits

$17.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

4 large tenders with fries

Sandwiches

Classic Lobster Roll

$22.00

chilled Maine lobster meat, hint of mayo & lemon

Tropical Lobster Roll

$23.00

chilled Maine lobster meat, mango, avocado, pickled jalapeno, lime aioli

Torta Lobster Roll

Torta Lobster Roll

$23.00

chilled Maine lobster meat, corn relish, avocado, and Hatch green chili lime aioli

Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Maryland Style Crab Cake served with onion, lettuce, and tarter sauce on a potato roll.

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Battered Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and spicy remoulade served on a hoagie roll.

Pub Burger

$14.00

white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served on a potato roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

bacon, white cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.

French Dip

$16.00

shaved prime rib, swiss, rich au jus served on a hoagie roll.

Soup & Salad

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

(Shell clams, bacon, leeks in recipe)

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

(Shell clams, bacon, leeks in recipe)

Max Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, bacon, avocado, goat cheese, tomatoes, red onion, champagne vinaigrette dressing is on the side

Classic Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Truffle Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Dressing on the side.

Honey Crisp Apple Salad

$12.00

Arugula, honey crisp apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apple vinaigrette.

SMALL Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Ceaser Salad SMALL

$6.00

Crab Bisque Cup

$6.00

Crab Bisque Bowl

$11.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

raspberry sauce

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids - Pan Roasted Salmon

$8.00

Kids - Butter Noodles

$5.00

Kids - Parm Noodles

$6.00

Kids - Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids - Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids - Sliders

$7.00

Kids - Sliders Cheese

$8.00

Kids - Milk

$2.00

Kids - Juice

$2.00

Kids - Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids - Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch Sides

Bacon Braised Collard Greens

$5.00

Broccolini Side

$5.00

Coleslaw Side

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Green Beans Side

$5.00

Old Bay Fries Side

$6.00

Parm Truffle Fries Side

$6.00

Plain Mac N' Cheese Side

$5.00

Polenta Cakes

$5.00

Rice Pilaf Side

$5.00

Roasted Mushrooms Side

$5.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

Side New England Chowder

$7.00

Side Ceaser Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Soup DuJour

$6.00Out of stock

Signature Cocktails 2022

Summertime Smash

$9.00Out of stock

MOCKTAIL smash

$4.00

Locke & Co Aged Old Fashion

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Max's Specializes in the freshest seafood along with the finest rotisserie smoked and grilled cuisine.

Website

Location

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

Gallery
Max Gill & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jax Fish House - Glendale
orange starNo Reviews
650 South Colorado Blvd Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Etc. Eatery - Denver
orange star4.1 • 204
1472 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
2160 S. Broadway St. Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
The Post Brewing Co - Rosedale
orange starNo Reviews
2200 South Broadway Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
New York Deli News
orange star4.4 • 1,928
7105 E Hampden Ave Denver, CO 80224
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston