New York Deli News
1,928 Reviews
$$
7105 E Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80224
IN HOUSE MENU
Soups
Cold Borscht with Sour Cream
Traditional soup made from beets
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
Matzo Ball Soup
Chicken Soup, 1 Matzo Ball, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery
Mushroom Barley Soup
Vegetarian Mushroom Barley soup
Pork Green Chili
San Juan Style pork green chili with a flour tortilla
Broccoli and Cheese
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumber, red cabbage, grape tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan, roasted peppers, grape tomatoes
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, swiss
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, & avocado
NY Chopped Salad
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, swiss cheese, cucumbers & tomato
Strawberry Bistro Salad
Spring mix, bacon bleu cheese crumbles, fresh strawberries, walnuts, dried cranberries
Combo Sandwiches
#1 Corned Beef & Pastrami
#2 Corned Beef & Tongue
#3 Corned Beef & Brisket
#4 *Rare Roast Beef Swiss, Lettuce & Tomato
#5 Brisket & Pastrami with Swiss
#6 Corned Beef & Chopped Liver
#6A Pastrami & Chopped Liver
#7 Turkey & Chopped Liver
#8 Turkey, Pastrami & Swiss
#9 Turkey, Salami & Swiss
#10 Corned Beef, Pastrami & Swiss
#11 Pastrami & Egg Salad
#12 Grilled Corned Beef Reuben
#12A Grilled Corned Beef & Pastrami Reuben
#13 Grilled Pastrami Reuben
#13A Grilled Turkey Reuben
#13B Grilled Turkey Pastrami Reuben
#14 NY Deli News Special Grill
#15 Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#16 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#17 Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#18 Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#19 Cold Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Onion & Tomato (2 1/2 oz Fish)
#20 Kosher Salami, Bologna & Swiss
#21 Chopped Liver, Egg Salad & Onion
#22 Virginia Ham, Turkey & Swiss
#23 The Stage
#19a White Fish Salad, Cream Cheese, Onion and Tomato
#19b Sable (3oz), Cream Cheese, Onion and Tomato
Sandwiches
Corned Beef Sandwich
6 oz Corned Beef from NYC on your choice of bread
*Rare Roast Beef Sandwich
6 oz *Rare Roast Beef made in house
Brisket Sandwich
6 oz House made Brisket
Pastrami Sandwich
6 oz Hot Pastrami from NY
B.L.T.
Applewood smoked bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Egg Salad Sandwich
6-7 oz fresh Egg Salad on your choice of bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
6-7 oz All White Meat Chicken Salad on your choice of bread
Chopped Liver Sandwich
6-7 oz Beef Chopped Liver on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
6-7 oz Albacore Tuna Salad on your choice of bread
Turkey Breast Sandwich
6 oz Sliced Turkey on your choice of bread
Veggie Sandwich with Cheese
Cucumbers, peppers, onions, carrots, lettuce, cheese on your choice of bread
White Fish Salad Sandwich
6 oz Whitefish Salad on your choice of bread
Genoa Salami Sandwich
6 oz Sliced Genoa Salami
Grilled Kosher Salami Sandwich
6 oz Grilled Kosher Salami
Tongue Sandwich
6 oz Sliced Beef Tongue served hot on your choice of bread
Virginia Ham Sandwich
6 oz Sliced Virginia Ham
Kosher Bologna Sandwich
6 oz Kosher Bologna
Kosher Salami Sandwich
6 oz Kosher Salami
Grilled Ham & Cheese
6 oz Grilled Ham & Cheese
Turkey-Pastrami Sandwich
6 oz Turkey Pastrami from NYC
Grilled Jumbo Frank
One quarter pound Frank
Grilled Cheese
Traditional Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Traditional Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato
Traditional Grilled Cheese, Tomato & Applewood smoked bacon
Tuna Melt
Half Corned Beef Sandwich
Half *Rare Roast Beef Sandwich
Half Brisket Sandwich
Half Pastrami Sandwich
Half B.L.T.
Half Egg Salad Sandwich
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Half Chopped Liver Sandwich
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
Half Turkey Breast Sandwich
Half Veggie Sandwich with Cheese
Half Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Half Genoa Salami Sandwich
Half Grilled Kosher Salami Sandwich
Half Tongue Sandwich
Half Virginia Ham Sandwich
Half Kosher Liverwurst Sandwich
Half Kosher Bologna Sandwich
Half Kosher Salami Sandwich
Half Grilled Ham & Cheese
Half Turkey-Pastrami Sandwich
Half Grilled Cheese
Half Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Half Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato
Half Tuna Melt
Entrees
Stuffed Cabbage (2) w/ Boiled Potatoes
Aunt Ruth's Famous Recipe, served with boiled potatoes & 2 cabbage rolls
Cheese Blintzes (3)
Traditional Cheese Blintzes served with Sour Cream and Fruit compote
Mac 'N Cheese Entree
Cellantani pasta and a rich cheese sauce, shredded cheddar
Joanie's Potato Latkes (3)
Traditional Potato Cakes, sour cream and apple sauce
BBQ Brisket Sandwich with Fries
6 oz House made Brisket, Kaiser Roll, Fries, BBQ Sauce
French Dip with Au Jus and Fries
6 oz House made Brisket, Kaiser Roll, Fries, Au Jus
NY Sliced Steak Sandwich (on Garlic Bread)
8 oz Sliced steak, garlic bread, lettuce, tomato, onion & Fries
Milt's Grilled Jumbo Franks (2) & Beans w/ Fries
Two quarter pound Franks, Fries and baked beans
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
5 Chicken Fingers and Fries
Sliced Brisket w/ Au Jus, Potatoes, & Veggies
6 oz House made Brisket, choice of potatoes, Veggies
Chicken in the Pot
Boiled 1/2 chicken and Matzo Ball Soup
Grilled Liver & Onions
Seared Beef Liver & onions, choice of potatoes, Veggies
*Chopped Sirloin Steak (12 oz) w/ Mushrooms & Onions
12 oz Chopped Sirloin with Mushroom & onions, choice of potatoes, Veggies
Grilled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Entree
Grilled oz Chicken breast, choice of potatoes, Veggies
Roast Beef w/ Au Jus, Potatoes, & Veggies
Nova Scotia Salmon Platter (4 oz Fish)
*Grilled Salmon (6 oz)
Grilled 8 oz Salmon Fillet cooked to order with a choice of 2 sides
Burger & Chicken Sandwich
All Day Breakfast. Everyday.
*Eggs Any Style w/ Toast or Bagel
3 eggs any style, with hash browns and toast
Cheese Omelette
8 oz Cheese omelette with your choice of cheese and hash browns
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Green Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Shredded lettuce and tomato
Western Omelette w/ Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Veggie Omelette w/ Cheese
*Corned Beef Hash w/ 2 Eggs Any Style
Salami & Eggs
Bologna & Eggs
Lox, Eggs, & Onions
*Steak & Eggs
Matzo Brei
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bialy with Cream Cheese
*Deli Hash
Pastrami & Eggs
Corned Beef & Eggs
#5 BFAST SAND
Corned Beef Hash
Bacon and Cheese Omelette
Single Fried Egg Sandwich (no sides)
Single Egg Sandwich, You choose bread, cheese, protein
Tongue & Eggs
Sides
Potato Salad
1/2 # container
Cole Slaw
1/2 # container
Square Knish
Traditional Fried Gabilla Potato Knish from NYC
Round Knish
Round Knish Baked
Baked Beans
Vegetarian 1/2 # ct
Boiled Potatoes
Baked Potatoes
Apple Sauce
Chips
Bagel with Cream cheese
Bagel with Butter
Side Veggie
Bialy w/ Cream Cheese
Matzo Ball (ala carte)
Tomato
Onion
Avocado
Scoop Chix Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad
Scoop Egg Salad
Scoop Chopped Liver
Bacon
3 slices applewood smoked bacon
Sausage
Choice of (3) Turkey or (2) Pork Sausage
Dessert
Apple Strudel
Apples, brown sugar, puff pastry and icing
Black & White Cookie
Made in house
Carrot Cake
Large Slice of Carrot cake
NY Cheesecake
Traditional New York Style Cheesecake (Strawberries NOT included)
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Traditional New York Style Cheesecake with chocolate chips
Chocolate Killer Cake
Large Chocolate cake
Ice Cream
Rice Pudding
12 oz vanilla rice pudding with raisins made from arborio rice and topped with whipped cream
Rugelach (5)
Traditionally made with raisins, chopped walnut and sugar
Sundae
One Scoop Sundae
Single Scoop
Single Rugelach
Kids Korner
Appetizers
Chili Cheese Fries
Chicken Finger App (3pc) No Ff
Cheese Fries
Loaded Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Small Fries
Large French Fries
Large order of fries
Stuffed Cabbage App (1 Roll)
Single Latke
Small Mac 'N Cheese
Single Blintz
Chopped Liver App
Chix Salad App
Tuna Salad App
Egg Salad App
AM Sides (Until 11AM)
Hash Browns
1 Pancake
Short Stack (2 Pancakes)
1 egg
2 eggs
3 eggs
Toast
Fresh Berries
1/2 # ct, Strawberries & Blueberries
Fresh Fruit
1/2 # ct, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple
Bacon
3 slices applewood smoked bacon
Sausage
Choice of (3) Turkey or (2) Pork Sausage
Grilled Ham Steak
Grilled Cure 81 Ham steak
Cottage Cheese
Canadian Bacon
BEVERAGE
Beverages
Apple Juice Bottle
11.5 oz bottle
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Dr. Browns Soda Can
12 oz Can from Maspeth NY
Hot Chocolate
Unsweetened Iced Tea
32 oz container
Juice
Lemonade
32 oz container
NY Deli News Double Milkshake
32 oz shake with whipped cream
NY Egg Cream
Chocolate Milk with Club Soda
Orange Juice Bottle
11.5 oz bottle
Root Beer Float
20 oz Root beer with 10 oz vanilla bean Ice Cream
Soda Water
Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cup of Water
Coke Float
Figi Water
Call for Open Hours
Denver's Best and Most Authentic NY Delicatessen Established July 1989 Open EVERY DAY at 8am including ALL major holidays!
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80224