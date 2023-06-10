Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American
Breakfast & Brunch

New York Deli News

1,928 Reviews

$$

7105 E Hampden Ave

Denver, CO 80224

Popular Items

#12 Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$17.75

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50

Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery

IN HOUSE MENU

Soups

Cold Borscht with Sour Cream

Cold Borscht with Sour Cream

$5.25

Traditional soup made from beets

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50

Chicken Soup, Egg Noodles, onions, carrots and celery

Mushroom Barley Soup

Mushroom Barley Soup

$5.25

Vegetarian Mushroom Barley soup

Pork Green Chili

Pork Green Chili

$5.25

San Juan Style pork green chili with a flour tortilla

Broccoli and Cheese

Broccoli and Cheese

$5.25

Salads

House Salad

$7.25

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumber, red cabbage, grape tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan, roasted peppers, grape tomatoes

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, swiss

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, & avocado

NY Chopped Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, turkey, swiss cheese, cucumbers & tomato

Strawberry Bistro Salad

Strawberry Bistro Salad

$10.75

Spring mix, bacon bleu cheese crumbles, fresh strawberries, walnuts, dried cranberries

Combo Sandwiches

#1 Corned Beef & Pastrami

$16.95

#2 Corned Beef & Tongue

$18.25

#3 Corned Beef & Brisket

$16.75

#4 *Rare Roast Beef Swiss, Lettuce & Tomato

$16.50

#5 Brisket & Pastrami with Swiss

$17.95

#6 Corned Beef & Chopped Liver

$16.50

#6A Pastrami & Chopped Liver

$16.50

#7 Turkey & Chopped Liver

$15.95

#8 Turkey, Pastrami & Swiss

$17.50

#9 Turkey, Salami & Swiss

$16.50

#10 Corned Beef, Pastrami & Swiss

$17.75

#11 Pastrami & Egg Salad

$16.50

#12 Grilled Corned Beef Reuben

$17.75

#12A Grilled Corned Beef & Pastrami Reuben

$17.75

#13 Grilled Pastrami Reuben

$17.75

#13A Grilled Turkey Reuben

$16.50

#13B Grilled Turkey Pastrami Reuben

$17.75

#14 NY Deli News Special Grill

$14.50

#15 Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$15.95

#16 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$14.95

#17 Chicken Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$14.95

#18 Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$13.50

#19 Cold Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Onion & Tomato (2 1/2 oz Fish)

$17.95

#20 Kosher Salami, Bologna & Swiss

$17.50

#21 Chopped Liver, Egg Salad & Onion

$13.95
#22 Virginia Ham, Turkey & Swiss

#22 Virginia Ham, Turkey & Swiss

$15.50

#23 The Stage

$18.95

#19a White Fish Salad, Cream Cheese, Onion and Tomato

$17.95

#19b Sable (3oz), Cream Cheese, Onion and Tomato

$19.95

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

$17.25

6 oz Corned Beef from NYC on your choice of bread

*Rare Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.50

6 oz *Rare Roast Beef made in house

Brisket Sandwich

$16.75

6 oz House made Brisket

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$17.50

6 oz Hot Pastrami from NY

B.L.T.

$12.50

Applewood smoked bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.95

6-7 oz fresh Egg Salad on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.75

6-7 oz All White Meat Chicken Salad on your choice of bread

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$13.75

6-7 oz Beef Chopped Liver on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.50

6-7 oz Albacore Tuna Salad on your choice of bread

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$15.25

6 oz Sliced Turkey on your choice of bread

Veggie Sandwich with Cheese

$8.50

Cucumbers, peppers, onions, carrots, lettuce, cheese on your choice of bread

White Fish Salad Sandwich

$15.95

6 oz Whitefish Salad on your choice of bread

Genoa Salami Sandwich

$11.95

6 oz Sliced Genoa Salami

Grilled Kosher Salami Sandwich

$16.95

6 oz Grilled Kosher Salami

Tongue Sandwich

$22.50

6 oz Sliced Beef Tongue served hot on your choice of bread

Virginia Ham Sandwich

$12.95

6 oz Sliced Virginia Ham

Kosher Bologna Sandwich

$16.95

6 oz Kosher Bologna

Kosher Salami Sandwich

$16.95

6 oz Kosher Salami

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.95

6 oz Grilled Ham & Cheese

Turkey-Pastrami Sandwich

$15.95

6 oz Turkey Pastrami from NYC

Grilled Jumbo Frank

$6.95

One quarter pound Frank

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Traditional Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$8.50

Traditional Grilled Cheese & Tomato

Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

$11.95

Traditional Grilled Cheese, Tomato & Applewood smoked bacon

Tuna Melt

$16.75

Half Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Half *Rare Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Half Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Half Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Half B.L.T.

$7.25

Half Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Half Chopped Liver Sandwich

$9.75

Half Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.65

Half Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.75

Half Veggie Sandwich with Cheese

$5.25

Half Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$10.45

Half Genoa Salami Sandwich

$8.25

Half Grilled Kosher Salami Sandwich

$9.75

Half Tongue Sandwich

$15.00

Half Virginia Ham Sandwich

$8.75

Half Kosher Liverwurst Sandwich

$9.45Out of stock

Half Kosher Bologna Sandwich

$9.45

Half Kosher Salami Sandwich

$9.45

Half Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.25

Half Turkey-Pastrami Sandwich

$11.00

Half Grilled Cheese

$4.45

Half Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$5.45

Half Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Tomato

$7.49

Half Tuna Melt

$10.25

Entrees

Stuffed Cabbage (2) w/ Boiled Potatoes

$16.95

Aunt Ruth's Famous Recipe, served with boiled potatoes & 2 cabbage rolls

Cheese Blintzes (3)

$15.95

Traditional Cheese Blintzes served with Sour Cream and Fruit compote

Mac 'N Cheese Entree

$12.50

Cellantani pasta and a rich cheese sauce, shredded cheddar

Joanie's Potato Latkes (3)

$13.50

Traditional Potato Cakes, sour cream and apple sauce

BBQ Brisket Sandwich with Fries

$17.50

6 oz House made Brisket, Kaiser Roll, Fries, BBQ Sauce

French Dip with Au Jus and Fries

$18.50

6 oz House made Brisket, Kaiser Roll, Fries, Au Jus

NY Sliced Steak Sandwich (on Garlic Bread)

$19.95

8 oz Sliced steak, garlic bread, lettuce, tomato, onion & Fries

Milt's Grilled Jumbo Franks (2) & Beans w/ Fries

$13.50

Two quarter pound Franks, Fries and baked beans

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$15.95

5 Chicken Fingers and Fries

Sliced Brisket w/ Au Jus, Potatoes, & Veggies

$19.50

6 oz House made Brisket, choice of potatoes, Veggies

Chicken in the Pot

$19.75

Boiled 1/2 chicken and Matzo Ball Soup

Grilled Liver & Onions

$15.95

Seared Beef Liver & onions, choice of potatoes, Veggies

*Chopped Sirloin Steak (12 oz) w/ Mushrooms & Onions

$17.50

12 oz Chopped Sirloin with Mushroom & onions, choice of potatoes, Veggies

Grilled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Entree

$13.95

Grilled oz Chicken breast, choice of potatoes, Veggies

Roast Beef w/ Au Jus, Potatoes, & Veggies

$17.95

Nova Scotia Salmon Platter (4 oz Fish)

$25.95

*Grilled Salmon (6 oz)

$21.00

Grilled 8 oz Salmon Fillet cooked to order with a choice of 2 sides

Burger & Chicken Sandwich

Hamburger with Fries

$13.95

8 oz Burger, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries

Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$13.95

8 oz Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Fries

Patty Melt

$15.75

8 oz Burger, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Rye Bread & fries

All Day Breakfast. Everyday.

*Eggs Any Style w/ Toast or Bagel

$12.25

3 eggs any style, with hash browns and toast

Cheese Omelette

$13.50

8 oz Cheese omelette with your choice of cheese and hash browns

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.25

Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Green Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Shredded lettuce and tomato

Western Omelette w/ Cheese

Western Omelette w/ Cheese

$15.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.95

Veggie Omelette w/ Cheese

$14.95

*Corned Beef Hash w/ 2 Eggs Any Style

$15.95

Salami & Eggs

$14.95

Bologna & Eggs

$15.95

Lox, Eggs, & Onions

$16.95

*Steak & Eggs

$20.95

Matzo Brei

$12.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.95

Bialy with Cream Cheese

$3.95

*Deli Hash

$15.95

Pastrami & Eggs

$18.50

Corned Beef & Eggs

$18.50

#5 BFAST SAND

$13.75

Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$15.95

Single Fried Egg Sandwich (no sides)

$8.50

Single Egg Sandwich, You choose bread, cheese, protein

Tongue & Eggs

$20.75

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50

1/2 # container

Cole Slaw

$3.50

1/2 # container

Square Knish

Square Knish

$4.95

Traditional Fried Gabilla Potato Knish from NYC

Round Knish

$4.95

Round Knish Baked

Baked Beans

$3.50

Vegetarian 1/2 # ct

Boiled Potatoes

$2.95

Baked Potatoes

$3.25

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Chips

$1.75

Bagel with Cream cheese

$3.95

Bagel with Butter

$2.99

Side Veggie

$3.25

Bialy w/ Cream Cheese

$3.95

Matzo Ball (ala carte)

$1.25

Tomato

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Avocado

$1.95

Scoop Chix Salad

Scoop Tuna Salad

Scoop Egg Salad

Scoop Chopped Liver

Bacon

$6.95

3 slices applewood smoked bacon

Sausage

$4.95

Choice of (3) Turkey or (2) Pork Sausage

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$6.25

Apples, brown sugar, puff pastry and icing

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$2.75

Made in house

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.75

Large Slice of Carrot cake

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$6.95

Traditional New York Style Cheesecake (Strawberries NOT included)

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$6.95

Traditional New York Style Cheesecake with chocolate chips

Chocolate Killer Cake

$6.95

Large Chocolate cake

Ice Cream

$5.25

Rice Pudding

$5.75

12 oz vanilla rice pudding with raisins made from arborio rice and topped with whipped cream

Rugelach (5)

$4.25

Traditionally made with raisins, chopped walnut and sugar

Sundae

$6.25

One Scoop Sundae

$3.75

Single Scoop

$2.75

Single Rugelach

$1.00

Kids Korner

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid Buttered Noodles

$6.95

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid Burger

$6.95

Kid PB&J Sandwich

$6.95

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$6.95

Kid Tuna Sandwich

$6.95

Kid Brunch

$6.95

kids beverage

$1.75

Kid Sundae

$3.75

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.75

Chicken Finger App (3pc) No Ff

$9.95

Cheese Fries

$6.95

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.95

Onion Rings

$5.75

Small Fries

$2.95

Large French Fries

$5.50

Large order of fries

Stuffed Cabbage App (1 Roll)

$8.50

Single Latke

$4.50

Small Mac 'N Cheese

$7.50

Single Blintz

$4.75

Chopped Liver App

$13.50

Chix Salad App

$12.50

Tuna Salad App

$14.50

Egg Salad App

$12.50

AM Sides (Until 11AM)

Hash Browns

$3.25

1 Pancake

$3.50

Short Stack (2 Pancakes)

$7.00

1 egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$3.75

3 eggs

$5.95

Toast

$1.50

Fresh Berries

$6.25

1/2 # ct, Strawberries & Blueberries

Fresh Fruit

$5.50

1/2 # ct, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple

Bacon

$6.95

3 slices applewood smoked bacon

Sausage

$4.95

Choice of (3) Turkey or (2) Pork Sausage

Grilled Ham Steak

$4.95

Grilled Cure 81 Ham steak

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.95

BEVERAGE

Beverages

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.00

11.5 oz bottle

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Coffee

$2.95

Dr. Browns Soda Can

$3.00

12 oz Can from Maspeth NY

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

32 oz container

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

32 oz container

NY Deli News Double Milkshake

$6.95

32 oz shake with whipped cream

NY Egg Cream

$3.50

Chocolate Milk with Club Soda

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.00

11.5 oz bottle

Root Beer Float

$5.95

20 oz Root beer with 10 oz vanilla bean Ice Cream

Soda Water

$1.25

Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cup of Water

Coke Float

$5.95

Figi Water

Bottled Drinks

Coke Bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Diet Coke Bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Sprite Bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Coke Zero 20 oz

$3.50

Dr. Pepper bottle 20 oz

$3.50
Restaurant info

Denver's Best and Most Authentic NY Delicatessen Established July 1989 Open EVERY DAY at 8am including ALL major holidays!

Website

Location

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80224

Directions

Gallery
New York Deli News image
New York Deli News image
New York Deli News image

