City Park restaurants you'll love
City Park's top cuisines
Must-try City Park restaurants
More about The Urban Cookie
COOKIES
The Urban Cookie
2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen
|$8.00
A mini version of our Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
|Rainbow Sugar - Baker’s Dozen
|$8.00
A mini version of our Rainbow Sugar cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
|Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen
|$8.00
A mini version of our Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
More about Mezcal Denver
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$20.00
Seasoned and Sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of Grilled Steak, Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole and tortillas.
|Kids Tacos
|$6.00
Two soft tacos with your choice of protein, served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Los Nachos
|$9.00
Freshly made tortilla chips, melted cheese, homemade black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
More about OPEN
SANDWICHES
OPEN
3242 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|TORU
Premium pork katsusando, panko breaded and fried, cabbage, katsu sauce, Japanese mustard, on The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
|OSAKA
Chicken karaage, spicy mayo, ginger-sesame slaw, Japanese pickles, and The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
|LEE
Sichuan dipping broth, slow roasted beef, provolone, sesame mayo, red wine vinegar onions, arugula, Getright baguette