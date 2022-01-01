City Park restaurants you'll love

City Park restaurants
Toast

City Park's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try City Park restaurants

The Urban Cookie image

COOKIES

The Urban Cookie

2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.8 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen$8.00
A mini version of our Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
Rainbow Sugar - Baker’s Dozen$8.00
A mini version of our Rainbow Sugar cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip - Baker's Dozen$8.00
A mini version of our Double Chocolate Chunk & Chip cookies. 13 frozen dough drops included.
More about The Urban Cookie
Mezcal Denver image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fajitas$20.00
Seasoned and Sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of Grilled Steak, Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole and tortillas.
Kids Tacos$6.00
Two soft tacos with your choice of protein, served with rice and your choice of beans.
Los Nachos$9.00
Freshly made tortilla chips, melted cheese, homemade black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
More about Mezcal Denver
OPEN image

SANDWICHES

OPEN

3242 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TORU
Premium pork katsusando, panko breaded and fried, cabbage, katsu sauce, Japanese mustard, on The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
OSAKA
Chicken karaage, spicy mayo, ginger-sesame slaw, Japanese pickles, and The Enchanted Oven Shokupan.
LEE
Sichuan dipping broth, slow roasted beef, provolone, sesame mayo, red wine vinegar onions, arugula, Getright baguette
More about OPEN
