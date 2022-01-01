Five Points restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Five Points
Known as RiNO to its residents, Five Points is Denver's most famous district aside from the expansive indoor-outdoor 16th Street Mall. It's also an incredibly diverse area culturally speaking, once known as the Harlem of the West for its jazz clubs. And that tradition continues to this day because Five Points is home to some of Denver's most iconic live music venues.
There's almost a rustic appeal as you walk around since many of the restaurants and bars now sit in older brick buildings. Yet, let's not take our eyes off of cultural diversity, please. In Five Points, you'll find Victorian facades of a bygone era alongside recently renovated structures. It's a vibe you usually find in college towns, but it's par for the course in Denver.
Five Points is also home to brewpubs aplenty in addition to smaller cafes. Having more of a trendy, artsy feel, Five Points is popular with the young crowd, but everyone is welcome here. You come as an uninitiated stranger and leave with a belly full of tastes and treats you can’t find in other Denver restaurant districts. Don’t wait. Stop by Five Points and see what the hoopla is for yourself.
Five Points's top cuisines
Must-try Five Points restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nuts & Berries
|$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
|Nutella Dessert Pizza
|$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|sm. Goat Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
Pasta mixed with our house made goat cheese sauce.
|1/2 Massive Attack Salad
|$11.00
Spinach, tempura broccoli, asparagus, avocado, cucumbers, parmesan, preserved lemon vinaigrette.
*Can be gluten free without the the tempura broccoli
|sm. Sweet Plantains
|$7.75
Fried Sweet Plantains seasoned with cayenne, paprika, and salt served with a chipotle aioli.
*Gluten free (this item goes into the fryer. We don't not have a separate gluten free fryer.)
Attimo Wine
2246 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Dolcetto
|$22.00
blackberry | blackcherry | baking spice | Piemontese local favorite!
|Btl Barbera
ruby berries | white pepper | earthy | dried strawberry
|Rosso
|$16.00
dynamic | stewed plums | blackberry | vanilla
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|Popular items
|Pork Potstickers
|$7.50
pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, house tangy soy
*contains dairy, wheat, soy*
|Fried Egg Rolls
|$7.50
cabbage, carrot, bean noodle, sweet chili sauce
*contains wheat & soy*
|D Panang
|$19.00
red sweet pepper, carrot, green bean, broccoli, thai basil, thick panang coconut curry w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)
Stem Ciders - RiNo
2811 Walnut Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Diggity Melt
|$11.00
Aspen beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onion, green chili, aioli
- chips/fries +2
- GF bun +1
|Fontina Turner
|$8.00
(Grilled Cheese) fontina, tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic herb butter
- chips/fries +2
- GF +1
|Roasted Red Pepper Melt
|$9.00
Roasted sweet peppers, white cheddar, parmesan cheese, challah
- chips/fries +2
- GF bun +1
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
|12in Margherita
|$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
|Hell's Kitchen
|$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
Super Mega Bien
1260 25th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.00
Potatoes with spicy chorizo, parmesan cheese, jalapeno aioli.
*Gluten Free
|1/2 Spanish Rice
|$18.00
Spanish rice with roasted vegetables in a cast iron skillet. Topped with goat and manchego cheeses, spinach & radish salad. * Dairy free available
|Fried Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Fried plantains served with a coconut milk, lime dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grabowski's
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|16in Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella
|16in Supreme Pizza
|$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
|16in Classic Chicago Pizza
|$21.00
Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato
10 Barrel Brewing
2620 Walnut Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Garden Salad Lrg
|$7.00
Arcadian mixed greens, cucumber, rainbow carrot, radish. Please scroll down for dressing choices.
|10 Barrel Nachos 1/2 & 1/2
|$16.00
Half fries, half cajun chips, seasoned steak, bacon, jalapeño, garlic, shallots, four cheese sauce, green onion.
|Pizza Mushroom & Truffle
|$18.00
Olive oil base, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, parmesan, truffle oil, topped with fresh arugula.
PASTA • TAPAS
Dio Mio
3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe
|$16.00
mafalde, black pepper, parmesan
|Artichokes
|$10.00
black-butter marinated artichoke hearts, orange, croutons, olive sauce
(Cannot be dairy free)
|Sweet Potato
|$10.00
whipped ricotta, hot honey, sesame, tarragon, parmesan
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$5.00
2 pcs per order.
hatch chile, cheddar, honey butter
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
white cheddar, black pepper
|Brisket
|$7.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
PIZZA
Cart Driver
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|White Pizza
|$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
|Winter Salad
|$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
|Daisy Pizza
|$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • FRUITS
Green Seed
2669 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Green Goddess
|$13.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Sliced Cucumbers, Avocado, Grilled Blackened Shrimp tossed in a Charred Spring Garlic Herb Dressing.
|Kale Yeah Mother Brussel
|$11.50
Kale, Shaved Brussels, Bacon,
Cherry Tomatoes, Granny Apples, Gorgonzola, Roasted Almonds, Golden Raisins, White Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Hail Caesar
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Vegan Cashew Caesar Dressing, or Traditional Dressing*
BBQ
Owlbear Barbecue
2826 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Oma's apple pie
|$20.00
Spiced double crust apple pie, baked exclusively for Owlbear Barbecue by our friends at Crema Coffee House, following an old family recipe.
|Brisket & sides
|$220.00
An entire Owlbear smoked brisket, sliced or unsliced. Comes with a 32 oz side of pesto mac n cheese, a 32 oz side of garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, and a spiced apple pie from Crema Coffee House. Serves 8-10 people.
|Pesto mac & cheese
Our famous four-cheese mac, dressed up for the holidays with house made pesto. We recommend at least 6-8 oz per person.
Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant
3563 Wazee St., Denver
|Popular items
|Green Chili Braised Chicken Nachos
|$17.00
queso fondue, lime crema, scallions, tomato relish. GF.
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.00
creamy cheese sauce, spinach, roasted tomatoes.
|Beet Salad
|$15.00
coriander, creme fraiche, olive oil toasted hazelnuts, baby greens, aged balsamic, Haystack Mountain goat cheese VEGAN OPTION/GFO.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kuma's Corner - Denver
3500 Delgany, Denver