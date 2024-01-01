Pork belly in Five Points

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image

 

Aloy Modern Thai // Denver

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Pork Belly$11.00
Tempura battered pork deep fried with a side of pickled red onions and cucumber with sriracha house sauce.
Soy, Sesame, fish, shellfish, egg, and tree nut allergy*
Crispy Pork Belly$11.00
Tempura battered pork deep fried with a side of pickled red onions and cucumber with sriracha house sauce.
*Soy, Sesame, fish, shellfish, egg, and tree nut allergy*
Item pic

 

Smok - The Source Hotel & Market Hall

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belly$7.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
