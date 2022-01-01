Northeast restaurants you'll love

Toast

Northeast's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Northeast restaurants

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
Scrap Burger$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

1598 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (2529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
The District Marketplace image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The District Marketplace

1320 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
District OG Burger$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
Mac & Cheese$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
Impossible Burger$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
More about The District Marketplace
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Bolognese Ragu$14.95
Slow cooked classic meat sauce from Bologna.
Classic Meat Lasagna$13.95
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image

 

Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
Voodoo Doughnut image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Old Dirty Bastard$3.00
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Bacon Maple Bar$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Hamburger Mary's Denver image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hamburger Mary's Denver

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mary Burger$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
The Spicy Mary Burger$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
More about Hamburger Mary's Denver
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
The Classic$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

1707 Lafayette St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Breakfast Sandwich$8.79
Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles
More about Waffle Brothers
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
Chocolate Regular Cupcake$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Kabod Coffee image

 

Kabod Coffee

4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte
Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)$7.37
Vanilla Latte$4.89
More about Kabod Coffee
Superfruit Republic - Central Park image

SMOOTHIES

Superfruit Republic - Central Park

7483 E 29th Pl, Denver

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14'er Bowl
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic chia seeds, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey
Macadamia Bowl
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with sliced banana, organic macadamia nuts, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey
AVOCADO TOAST$8.00
Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.
More about Superfruit Republic - Central Park
Machete COLFAX image

 

Machete COLFAX

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa$5.75
Colorado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
Arrachera$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
Pollo Rostizado$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
More about Machete COLFAX
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Route 40 Cafe image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Route 40 Cafe

2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Avg 3.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Cheesy Tots$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
Lowenstein$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
Faxburger - Cheeseburger$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
More about Route 40 Cafe
TTW - York Location image

 

TTW - York Location

1514 York Street, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas$4.50
crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema
Guacamole & Chips$8.00
smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips
Barbacoa$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
More about TTW - York Location
Ebert's Terrace image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ebert's Terrace

4900 Himalaya Road, Denver

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ebert's Terrace
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs$12.50
hickory smoked beef birsket, BBQ house potatoes, grilled onions, roasted peppers, blended cheese and red chili ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs your way and cornbread
Scratch Pancakes (gf option)$8.00
three scratch buttermilk pancakes with fresh whipped butter and syrup
Berries and Cream French Toast$9.50
griddled, thick cut French bread topped with wild berry preserves, creme anglaise and whipped cream
More about Four Friends Kitchen
Royal Crust

2615 Walnut St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whistle Pig$14.50
Candied bacon, crispy pancetta, caramelized onions
The Nuggs$14.50
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Nuggets, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Crispy Fried Onions
More about Royal Crust

