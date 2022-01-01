Northeast restaurants you'll love
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
|Scrap Burger
|$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
1598 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The District Marketplace
1320 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|District OG Burger
|$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Beef Bolognese Ragu
|$14.95
Slow cooked classic meat sauce from Bologna.
|Classic Meat Lasagna
|$13.95
A hearty and flavorful beef lasagna.
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Crisp romaine tossed with homemade Caesar dressing and topped with fresh parmesan, croutons and anchovy fillet.
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|Popular items
|8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Works Cheesesteak
|$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Voodoo Doughnut
1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|Old Dirty Bastard
|$3.00
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
|Bacon Maple Bar
|$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hamburger Mary's Denver
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|The Mary Burger
|$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
|The Spicy Mary Burger
|$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
|Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
|The Classic
|$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
Waffle Brothers
1707 Lafayette St, Denver
|Popular items
|Just Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
Chicken, waffles, choice of 2 dipping sauces, butter and all the syrup in the world.
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.79
Eggs, meat, cheese between 2 waffles
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
|Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
|Chocolate Regular Cupcake
|$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Kabod Coffee
4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)
|$7.37
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.89
SMOOTHIES
Superfruit Republic - Central Park
7483 E 29th Pl, Denver
|Popular items
|14'er Bowl
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with fresh blueberry, organic chia seeds, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey
|Macadamia Bowl
Organic Acai blended with coconut milk and banana topped with sliced banana, organic macadamia nuts, organic coconut flakes, gluten free granola, and local honey
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$8.00
Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.
Machete COLFAX
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$5.75
Colorado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
|Arrachera
|$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
|Pollo Rostizado
|$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Route 40 Cafe
2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Vegan Cheesy Tots
|$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
|Lowenstein
|$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
|Faxburger - Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
TTW - York Location
1514 York Street, DENVER
|Popular items
|Carnitas
|$4.50
crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema
|Guacamole & Chips
|$8.00
smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips
|Barbacoa
|$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Ebert's Terrace
4900 Himalaya Road, Denver
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Four Friends Kitchen
2893 Roslyn Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs
|$12.50
hickory smoked beef birsket, BBQ house potatoes, grilled onions, roasted peppers, blended cheese and red chili ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs your way and cornbread
|Scratch Pancakes (gf option)
|$8.00
three scratch buttermilk pancakes with fresh whipped butter and syrup
|Berries and Cream French Toast
|$9.50
griddled, thick cut French bread topped with wild berry preserves, creme anglaise and whipped cream