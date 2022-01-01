Chicken tenders in Northeast
The District Marketplace
1320 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Tenders*
|$13.00
Chicken breast tenderloins breaded and fried. Try them with your choice of dipping sauce such as our signature house BBQ sauces like Texas mustard or go classic with honey mustard or ranch.
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|Adult Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
3 chicken tenders with over a bed of fries with choice of dipping sauce
Four Friends Kitchen
2893 Roslyn Street, Denver
|Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
three crispy buttermilk battered chicken strips, ranch dressing, choice of side
