Chicken tenders in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The District Marketplace

1320 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1507 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders*$13.00
Chicken breast tenderloins breaded and fried. Try them with your choice of dipping sauce such as our signature house BBQ sauces like Texas mustard or go classic with honey mustard or ranch.
Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Adult Chicken Tenders$8.99
3 chicken tenders with over a bed of fries with choice of dipping sauce
BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders$6.50
three crispy buttermilk battered chicken strips, ranch dressing, choice of side
