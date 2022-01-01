Southwest restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southwest restaurants

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Luca image

 

Luca

711 Grant Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
Meatballs (Online)$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
Chicken Parmesan (Online)$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
More about Luca
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway image

 

Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway

218 S Broadway, Denver, CO, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Mac Salad$4.00
Elbow macaroni, onion, carrots, celery dressed in a seasoned mayonnaise. Topped with Parsley.
Chilled Noodle Salad$10.00
Soba noodles, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, and herbs tossed in a gochujang vinaigrette. Available with the option of sweet and sour tofu or our marinated flank steak.
Pork Belly Board$36.00
More about Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miner's Breakfast$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Signature Bacon Flight$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Bistro Georgette image

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
11. Short Rib French Dip$14.00
Braised Short Rib with melty Mozzarella on a toasted Baguette and served with French Onion Jus
2. Hummus and Pita$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
9. Fusilli Alfredo$14.00
Corkscrew pasta tossed in a creamy Brown Butter Alfredo with Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Pine Nuts and Lemon Zest.
More about Bistro Georgette
Strange Craft Beer Company image

 

Strange Craft Beer Company

1330 Zuni St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (904 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strange Pale Crowler$14.00
Brewed in the American Style. Big and hoppy, but balanced and incredibly drinkable. Five different malts and three different hops balance all that malt and give Strange Pale Ale its huge hop character. Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade hops.
2020 Hindsight Crowler$14.00
IPA Double Dry hopped with Mosaic and Citra.
Strangely Epic Crowler$16.00
When a craft beer David and Goliath brew together, the result is sure to be epic. Strangely Epic. Such is the case with this brew. A blend of Epic Brewing’s monster imperial stout Big Bad Baptist and Strange’s tart fruit explosion Cherry Kriek, the result is a complex journey thru coffee, chocolate, and cherries.
More about Strange Craft Beer Company
Etc. Eatery - Denver image

 

Etc. Eatery - Denver

1472 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Karaage$12.00
“Japanese Chicken Nuggets” Marinated in
Sake & Ginger, Spicy Mayo
Loco Moco$16.00
Two 1/5# Burger Patties over rice. Covered with Gravy, Sunny Side Eggs & Green Onions
Wasabi Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Housemade Wasabi Dressing,
Sesame Crouton, Parmesan
More about Etc. Eatery - Denver
Lou's Food Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's Food Bar

701 N Grant St, Denver

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lou's Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
3 Piece Chicken Tender$7.50
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
Bone-In Fried Chicken$7.00
Chicken Thigh & Chicken Leg
More about Lou's Food Bar
Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
Chai$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
Dalgona Whipped Coffee$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
More about Hudson Hill
Ototo Den image

 

Ototo Den

1501 S Pearl st, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
48 hour house made Tonkotsu broth with roasted pork belly
Gyoza$7.00
(5pc) Pork and cabbage pan seared dumplings served with a spicy sesame oil vinaigrette
Crispy Spicy Tuna$12.00
6 pieces of tempura fried, crunchy sushi rice topped with lightly spiced tuna tartar, thinly sliced jalapeno, and tobiko. Finished with a sweet eel sauce.
More about Ototo Den
Joy Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" The Hunter$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
12" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
12" Mushroom Sally$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
More about Joy Hill
Mizuna image

 

Mizuna

225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aged Manhattan$20.00
Barrel Aged. Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters
Lobster Mac N Cheese$27.00
Our famous butter poached Maine lobster Mac N Cheese
Beef Wellington$55.00
Our famous Beef Wellington with Foie Gras Duexelle, Sorghum Risotto, Spruce Tips, Grilled Cauliflower, and Veal Demi-Glace
The menu includes Grilled Cesar Salad with Duck Fat Croutons, Crispy Prosciutto, Mimolette Cheese, and Cinnamon Toast Tres Leches Cake with Maple Whipped Cream.
More about Mizuna
Asian Cajun image

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp W/ Head$14.95
Per Pound
Snow Crab$34.95
Per Pound
Tiger Shrimp (No Head)$19.95
Per Pound
More about Asian Cajun
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Maine Lobster Tail Tostada$8.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
French Fries$6.00
Garlic Herb with parmigiano & special sauce. GF, Vegan.
Logan Street Caesar$9.00
Roasted garlic-lemon dressing, Parmesan, parsley, ciabatta croutonso. GF Option, Vegetaran.
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Breakfast Plate$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Rookie (One Waffle)$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
More about Waffle Brothers
Vesper Lounge image

PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vesper Lounge

233 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$11.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
Spicy Chicken Pita$12.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
More about Vesper Lounge
Chook Charcoal Chicken image

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Chook for Four$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
Chook for You$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potstickers (6pcs)$5.75
Classic Fried Rice$9.95
Spinach Cheese Wontons (6pcs)$5.75
More about Spicy Basil
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Angelo's Taverna

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large 16" Pizza$15.00
16" Pizza
Pappardelle Bolognese$16.75
Homemade pappardelle, traditional pork sauce with cream & parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
Lightly breaded chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, and side of spaghetti
More about Angelo's Taverna
Postino Broadway image

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
More about Postino Broadway
Uncle image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Uncle

95 S Pennsylvania St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Ramen$16.50
Chicken & pork based spicy sesame broth, seared confit chicken, bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion
Duck Ramen$16.50
Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, crispy confit duck leg, arugula, corn, soft poached egg, japanese seven spice togarashi, scallion
Veggie Khao Soi$17.50
Vegan northern thai yellow curry broth, king trumpet mushrooms, spicy chili jam, pickled mustard greens, red onion, cilantro, lime
More about Uncle
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
House Roasted Turkey Club$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
More about Ivy on 7th
Maria Empanada - South Broadway image

 

Maria Empanada - South Broadway

1298 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Chorizo$3.99
Locally-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.
Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty$4.69
Braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.
Chimichurri$0.49
Traditional Argentinian sauce, Italian parsley, red bell peppers, garlic.
More about Maria Empanada - South Broadway
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

2200 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)$2.00
with honey butter
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Voodoo Doughnut image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

98 S Broadway Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Vegan Raised Glazed$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Bacon Maple Bar$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Lao Wang Noodle House image

NOODLES

Lao Wang Noodle House

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver

Avg 5 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodles (担担麵)$9.95
Dry noodle bowl with peanut bits, and pork in a special sauce, spiced to order
Cold Noodles (涼麵)$10.95
Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce and shredded carrots *vegetarian*
Pot Stickers (鍋貼)$12.95
Denver’s best...we think they’re the best in the country! Pan seared pork pot stickers.
More about Lao Wang Noodle House
Barbosa's Barbeque image

 

Barbosa's Barbeque

4986 Morrison Rd., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Shoulder
We pride ourselves on the little details. This pulled pork is top notch!
Creole Smashed Potatoes
red potatoes, New Orleans spice blend, scallion, parsley, creole mustard, sour cream, smoked andouille sausage, & lots of love.
USDA Prime Beef Brisket$28.00
Oh, baby! This is the good stuff! It's got a nice peppery bark from the 16 hour smoke bath.
More about Barbosa's Barbeque
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

1890 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
The Getting Figgy With It$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
Basket Regular Fries$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
More about Park Burger
Stoney's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BOGO Willy's 1lb$27.00
Buy One Get One 1/2 off! Chose a different sauce for each 1lb! Served with waffle fries.
Pizza Rolls$10.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Parmesan wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with choice of Ranch Dressing or Marinara Sauce.
10 Boneless Wings$15.00
10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill

