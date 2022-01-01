Southwest restaurants you'll love
Southwest's top cuisines
Must-try Southwest restaurants
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Oyster Mushrooms
*Gluten Friendly and Dairy Free!
|Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
|$9.50
This Sandwich is Vegan!
but you woulda thought it was just Vegetarian unless we told ya.
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
We are out of buns tonight! Sandwiches will be served on Texas toast!
Luca
711 Grant Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese (Online)
|$22.00
Rigatoni Smothered with our Luca Bolognese Sauce Made with Veal, Beef, Pork & San Marzano Tomatoes.
|Meatballs (Online)
|$12.00
House-Made Meatballs with Marinara & Caramelized Onions.
|Chicken Parmesan (Online)
|$26.00
Crispy Pan-Fried Chicken Stuffed with Burrata & Topped with House Marinara & Parmesan, Served with Pasta.
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway
218 S Broadway, Denver, CO, Denver
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Mac Salad
|$4.00
Elbow macaroni, onion, carrots, celery dressed in a seasoned mayonnaise. Topped with Parsley.
|Chilled Noodle Salad
|$10.00
Soba noodles, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, and herbs tossed in a gochujang vinaigrette. Available with the option of sweet and sour tofu or our marinated flank steak.
|Pork Belly Board
|$36.00
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Popular items
|Miner's Breakfast
|$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|11. Short Rib French Dip
|$14.00
Braised Short Rib with melty Mozzarella on a toasted Baguette and served with French Onion Jus
|2. Hummus and Pita
|$8.00
Grilled Pita served with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Toasted Pine Nuts and Chives.
|9. Fusilli Alfredo
|$14.00
Corkscrew pasta tossed in a creamy Brown Butter Alfredo with Parmesan Cheese, Toasted Pine Nuts and Lemon Zest.
Strange Craft Beer Company
1330 Zuni St, Denver
|Popular items
|Strange Pale Crowler
|$14.00
Brewed in the American Style. Big and hoppy, but balanced and incredibly drinkable. Five different malts and three different hops balance all that malt and give Strange Pale Ale its huge hop character. Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade hops.
|2020 Hindsight Crowler
|$14.00
IPA Double Dry hopped with Mosaic and Citra.
|Strangely Epic Crowler
|$16.00
When a craft beer David and Goliath brew together, the result is sure to be epic. Strangely Epic. Such is the case with this brew. A blend of Epic Brewing’s monster imperial stout Big Bad Baptist and Strange’s tart fruit explosion Cherry Kriek, the result is a complex journey thru coffee, chocolate, and cherries.
Etc. Eatery - Denver
1472 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$12.00
“Japanese Chicken Nuggets” Marinated in
Sake & Ginger, Spicy Mayo
|Loco Moco
|$16.00
Two 1/5# Burger Patties over rice. Covered with Gravy, Sunny Side Eggs & Green Onions
|Wasabi Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine, Housemade Wasabi Dressing,
Sesame Crouton, Parmesan
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's Food Bar
701 N Grant St, Denver
|Popular items
|Lou's Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
|3 Piece Chicken Tender
|$7.50
Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce
|Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$7.00
Chicken Thigh & Chicken Leg
Hudson Hill
619 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
|Chai
|$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
|Dalgona Whipped Coffee
|$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
Ototo Den
1501 S Pearl st, Denver
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
48 hour house made Tonkotsu broth with roasted pork belly
|Gyoza
|$7.00
(5pc) Pork and cabbage pan seared dumplings served with a spicy sesame oil vinaigrette
|Crispy Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
6 pieces of tempura fried, crunchy sushi rice topped with lightly spiced tuna tartar, thinly sliced jalapeno, and tobiko. Finished with a sweet eel sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|12" The Hunter
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, local bison Italian sausage, mozzarella, pickled jalapeno, green chili ranch
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Organic sourdough, shredded and housemade fresh mozzarella, marinara
|12" Mushroom Sally
|$18.00
Organic sourdough, roast oyster and crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, scallion, parsley, white balsamic
Mizuna
225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|Aged Manhattan
|$20.00
Barrel Aged. Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$27.00
Our famous butter poached Maine lobster Mac N Cheese
|Beef Wellington
|$55.00
Our famous Beef Wellington with Foie Gras Duexelle, Sorghum Risotto, Spruce Tips, Grilled Cauliflower, and Veal Demi-Glace
The menu includes Grilled Cesar Salad with Duck Fat Croutons, Crispy Prosciutto, Mimolette Cheese, and Cinnamon Toast Tres Leches Cake with Maple Whipped Cream.
Asian Cajun
2400 w alameda, Denver
|Popular items
|Shrimp W/ Head
|$14.95
Per Pound
|Snow Crab
|$34.95
Per Pound
|Tiger Shrimp (No Head)
|$19.95
Per Pound
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Maine Lobster Tail Tostada
|$8.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
|French Fries
|$6.00
Garlic Herb with parmigiano & special sauce. GF, Vegan.
|Logan Street Caesar
|$9.00
Roasted garlic-lemon dressing, Parmesan, parsley, ciabatta croutonso. GF Option, Vegetaran.
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Waffle Breakfast Plate
|$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Rookie (One Waffle)
|$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vesper Lounge
233 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$11.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
|Spicy Chicken Pita
|$12.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|Chook for Two
|$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
|Chook for Four
|$47.95
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, choice of three sides and choice of one large salad.
|Chook for You
|$11.50
Quarter Chicken, your choice of white meat (breast and wing) or dark meat (two drumsticks and a thigh), your choice of one small side and one sauce.
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Popular items
|Potstickers (6pcs)
|$5.75
|Classic Fried Rice
|$9.95
|Spinach Cheese Wontons (6pcs)
|$5.75
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Angelo's Taverna
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Large 16" Pizza
|$15.00
16" Pizza
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$16.75
Homemade pappardelle, traditional pork sauce with cream & parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.75
Lightly breaded chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, and side of spaghetti
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
RAMEN • NOODLES
Uncle
95 S Pennsylvania St., Denver
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Ramen
|$16.50
Chicken & pork based spicy sesame broth, seared confit chicken, bean sprouts, soft poached egg, sesame seeds, scallion
|Duck Ramen
|$16.50
Chicken & pork based shoyu broth, crispy confit duck leg, arugula, corn, soft poached egg, japanese seven spice togarashi, scallion
|Veggie Khao Soi
|$17.50
Vegan northern thai yellow curry broth, king trumpet mushrooms, spicy chili jam, pickled mustard greens, red onion, cilantro, lime
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
|Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
|$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
Maria Empanada - South Broadway
1298 South Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Chorizo
|$3.99
Locally-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.
|Chicken Chimichurri - Specialty
|$4.69
Braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.
|Chimichurri
|$0.49
Traditional Argentinian sauce, Italian parsley, red bell peppers, garlic.
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
|Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)
|$2.00
with honey butter
Voodoo Doughnut
98 S Broadway Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|Raised Glazed
|$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
|Vegan Raised Glazed
|$1.50
Vegan raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
|Bacon Maple Bar
|$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
NOODLES
Lao Wang Noodle House
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodles (担担麵)
|$9.95
Dry noodle bowl with peanut bits, and pork in a special sauce, spiced to order
|Cold Noodles (涼麵)
|$10.95
Delicious cold noodle dish w/sesame based sauce and shredded carrots *vegetarian*
|Pot Stickers (鍋貼)
|$12.95
Denver’s best...we think they’re the best in the country! Pan seared pork pot stickers.
Barbosa's Barbeque
4986 Morrison Rd., Denver
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Shoulder
We pride ourselves on the little details. This pulled pork is top notch!
|Creole Smashed Potatoes
red potatoes, New Orleans spice blend, scallion, parsley, creole mustard, sour cream, smoked andouille sausage, & lots of love.
|USDA Prime Beef Brisket
|$28.00
Oh, baby! This is the good stuff! It's got a nice peppery bark from the 16 hour smoke bath.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
1890 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
|Basket Regular Fries
|$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar & Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
|Popular items
|BOGO Willy's 1lb
|$27.00
Buy One Get One 1/2 off! Chose a different sauce for each 1lb! Served with waffle fries.
|Pizza Rolls
|$10.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Parmesan wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with choice of Ranch Dressing or Marinara Sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$15.00
10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce
- 2