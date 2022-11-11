Strange Craft Beer Company

Silverbrick Norwegian Farmhouse Crowler

2021 GABF Silver Medal Winner Norwegian Farmhouse 5.8% Steve Skalski had been stopping in at Strange for months before he and Tim had a chance for a beer together, but they’ve been fast friends ever since. This beer is the first for a new project, the Silverbrick restaurant next to Guanella Pass brewery, that Tim & Steve are partnering on. 25% wheat, juniper berries, Simcoe hops, and Kviek yeast combine to recreate a walk through a pine forest.