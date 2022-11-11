Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strange Craft Beer Company

904 Reviews

$

1330 Zuni St

Unit M

Denver, CO 80204

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Grapefruit IPA Crowler
Cherry Kriek Crowler
Strange Pale Crowler

Crowler

1000 Barrels Imperial IPA Crowler

1000 Barrels Imperial IPA Crowler

$16.00

Over 3 lbs of Simcoe, Amarillo, & Summit hop per barrel.

Breakfast Grapefruit IPA Crowler

Breakfast Grapefruit IPA Crowler

$14.00

Citra & Amarillo hops, finished w/ grapefruit.

Can I Get A Lime? Crowler

Can I Get A Lime? Crowler

$14.00

Can I Get A Lime? - 4.7% Mexican Lager La cervesa artesanal mas fina! The perfect lager for kicking back in the yard on a hot summer day. Leopold Bros. floor-malted Pilsner malt, flaked corn and Tettnang hops.

Cherry Kriek Crowler

Cherry Kriek Crowler

$16.00

Belgian blond with Montmorency pie cherries.

Farmhouse Crowler

Farmhouse Crowler

$14.00

Fruity, spicy, malty Belgian.

Festbier Crowler

Festbier Crowler

$14.00

Festbier is a German Oktoberfest Lager style that has become more popular in Germany in the last 20 years or so. Lighter malt character and color, and lower ABV than the traditional Mārzen so fest goers can party longer.

Homemade Rootbeer Crowler

$10.00
Jumping The Shark Crowler

Jumping The Shark Crowler

$14.00

Prickly Pear Lime hard seltzer

Pickle Gose Crowler

Pickle Gose Crowler

$14.00

This low alcohol kettle sour was brewed with malted wheat, pink Himalayan salt, Indian coriander, and a touch of Sorachi Ace hops. We then conditioned the beer on 100# of hand-processed English cucumbers. Bright, tart cucumber leads, with a balanced saltiness and a bit of herbal lemon character.

Silver Dollar Kölsch Crowler

Silver Dollar Kölsch Crowler

$14.00

This classic German ale drinks like a lager - light and crisp - but exhibits an added complexity from the German ale yeast. Noble hops add a decent bitterness and hop flavor, without overpowering. A perfect summer beer for hanging out in our Biergarten or on your back porch.

Silverbrick Norwegian Farmhouse Crowler

$14.00

2021 GABF Silver Medal Winner Norwegian Farmhouse 5.8% Steve Skalski had been stopping in at Strange for months before he and Tim had a chance for a beer together, but they’ve been fast friends ever since. This beer is the first for a new project, the Silverbrick restaurant next to Guanella Pass brewery, that Tim & Steve are partnering on. 25% wheat, juniper berries, Simcoe hops, and Kviek yeast combine to recreate a walk through a pine forest.

Strange Pale Crowler

Strange Pale Crowler

$14.00

Brewed in the American Style. Big and hoppy, but balanced and incredibly drinkable. Five different malts and three different hops balance all that malt and give Strange Pale Ale its huge hop character. Simcoe, Amarillo, and Cascade hops.

StrangeTail Xll Crowler

$16.00

Back with our yearly collab with Freetail Brewing out of San Antonio. Strangetail 12 is a Berliner Weisse with cherries.

Glassware

Strange 16oz Pint Glass

Strange 16oz Pint Glass

$6.00
Maß Glass

Maß Glass

$10.00

German Maß with Strange craft logo on the front

Strange Tulip Glass

Strange Tulip Glass

$6.00

Wearables

11th Anniversary Unisex Shirts

11th Anniversary Unisex Shirts

$25.00
11th Anniversary Women's Shirts

11th Anniversary Women's Shirts

$25.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

$50.00
Strange Baseball Hats

Strange Baseball Hats

$25.00
Strange Beanies

Strange Beanies

$20.00
Unisex Take Something Shirts

Unisex Take Something Shirts

$25.00
Unisex There Are No Shirts

Unisex There Are No Shirts

$25.00
Women's Local Tank

Women's Local Tank

$20.00

Next Level Ladies' French Terry Racerback Fabric: Lightweight French Terry 50% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton 50% Polyester and 93/7 Cotton/Polyester in color Heather Gray / 30 singles, 165 grams/4.9oz. Neck: Tank Top

Women's There Are No Stranges V-Neck Shirts

Women's There Are No Stranges V-Neck Shirts

$20.00

Features: Sideseamed. Relaxed fit. Fabrication: Solid Colors: 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 single 4.2 oz.

Non-Wearables

Ornament 2021

Ornament 2021

$6.00
Strange Fleece Blankets

Strange Fleece Blankets

$15.00
Strange Koozie

Strange Koozie

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1330 Zuni St, Unit M, Denver, CO 80204

Directions

Gallery
Strange Craft Beer Company image
Strange Craft Beer Company image
Strange Craft Beer Company image

