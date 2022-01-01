Southwest breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Southwest
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Miner's Breakfast
|$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Waffle Breakfast Plate
|$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Rookie (One Waffle)
|$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|The Classic
|$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
|Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
|$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
|Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)
|$2.00
with honey butter
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
1601 19th Street, Denver
|Build Your Own Salad
|$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
|Tendies 2 Piece
|$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots