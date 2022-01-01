Southwest breakfast spots you'll love

Southwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Southwest

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miner's Breakfast$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Signature Bacon Flight$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Breakfast Plate$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Rookie (One Waffle)$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
More about Waffle Brothers
Postino Broadway image

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
More about Postino Broadway
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
House Roasted Turkey Club$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
More about Ivy on 7th
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

2200 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)$2.00
with honey butter
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens image

 

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad$8.50
choose your greens, choose your dressing, all toppings will have individual pricing additions
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
coleslaw, pickles - served with coleslaw
Tendies 2 Piece$10.00
served with choice of fries or sweet tots
More about Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

