Southwest American restaurants you'll love

More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Popular items
|Miner's Breakfast
|$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
More about Etc. Eatery - Denver
Etc. Eatery - Denver
1472 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|Karaage
|$12.00
“Japanese Chicken Nuggets” Marinated in
Sake & Ginger, Spicy Mayo
|Loco Moco
|$16.00
Two 1/5# Burger Patties over rice. Covered with Gravy, Sunny Side Eggs & Green Onions
|Wasabi Caesar
|$10.00
Romaine, Housemade Wasabi Dressing,
Sesame Crouton, Parmesan
More about Vesper Lounge
PITAS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vesper Lounge
233 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$11.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
|Spicy Chicken Pita
|$12.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
More about Ivy on 7th
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
|Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
|$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$16.95
Choice of fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
|Post Cheddar Biscuit (One Biscuit)
|$2.00
with honey butter
More about Park Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
1890 S Pearl St, Denver
|Popular items
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
|Basket Regular Fries
|$4.75
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar & Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
|Popular items
|BOGO Willy's 1lb
|$27.00
Buy One Get One 1/2 off! Chose a different sauce for each 1lb! Served with waffle fries.
|Pizza Rolls
|$10.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Parmesan wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with choice of Ranch Dressing or Marinara Sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$15.00
10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce