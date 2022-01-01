A map showing the location of Royal CrustView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Royal Crust

No reviews yet

$

2615 Walnut St.

Denver, CO 80205

Wings

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$11.00Out of stock

Choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Gochujang. Served with Celery, Carrots and Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Crispy Fried Onions

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Tea

Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
Boylan Root beer

Boylan Root beer

$2.75
Boylan Diet Cola

Boylan Diet Cola

$2.75
Boylan Cola

Boylan Cola

$2.75
Boylan Black Cherry

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.75
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Teatulia-Organic Tea Soda: Green Tea + Peach + Blackberry + Lime + Cilantro

Teatulia-Organic Tea Soda: Green Tea + Peach + Blackberry + Lime + Cilantro

$2.75
Teakoe - Fizzy Black Tea: Black tea + raw honey + lemon

Teakoe - Fizzy Black Tea: Black tea + raw honey + lemon

$2.75
Teakoe-Fizzy Yerba Mate: Pineapple + Lemon + Myrtle

Teakoe-Fizzy Yerba Mate: Pineapple + Lemon + Myrtle

$2.75

Sweet Treats

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$2.25

Homemade mini-marshmallows and marshmallow cream – both homemade, all-natural and GMO-free – get folded with gluten-free, crispy rice puffs. Just a touch of butter gets browned, but enough to bring up a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.25

Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.25

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.50
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.50
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Shake

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Shake

$5.50
Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.50
Fresh Strawberry Shake

Fresh Strawberry Shake

$5.50
Caramel Heath Bar Shake

Caramel Heath Bar Shake

$5.50
Malted Chocolate Shake

Malted Chocolate Shake

$5.50
Malted Vanilla Shake

Malted Vanilla Shake

$5.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

2615 Walnut St., Denver, CO 80205

Directions

