Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

828 Reviews

$

2216 Kearney Street

Denver, CO 80207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Latte
Plain Croissant

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75
Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.75

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.75
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Chai Ginger Scone

$3.75
Mini Vanilla Bean Scone

Mini Vanilla Bean Scone

$2.00
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$2.00
Cinnamon Twist Croissant

Cinnamon Twist Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Mini Raspberry Bear Paw

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75
Cheddar & Herb Biscuit

Cheddar & Herb Biscuit

$3.75

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.25

Spinach & Ricotta Croissant

$5.25
Slice of Coffee Cake

Slice of Coffee Cake

$3.75

Our house made coffee cake recipe sometimes with a traditional cinnamon sugar filling, sometimes with something we have dreamed up!

Gluten Free Banana Chocolate Chip Bread (slice)

Gluten Free Banana Chocolate Chip Bread (slice)

$4.25

Pumpkin Bread (Slice)

$3.75
Gluten Free Almond Tea Cake

Gluten Free Almond Tea Cake

$2.50Out of stock

GF Morning Glory Muffin

$4.25

Plain Bagel (after kitchen close)

$1.50

Your choice of bagel straight up (not toasted, not sliced)

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$2.75
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75
Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Ginger Cookie

$2.75

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

The BIG Cookie

$3.50

Loaded with M&Ms, white chocolate chips, heath chips, oats, pretzels & Corn Flakes... over stuffed and over sized!

Bourban Pecan

$2.75

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25
Mini Sprinkle Cookie

Mini Sprinkle Cookie

$1.25
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

$3.50

A fan favorite... 2 chocolate cookies with cream cheese frosting sandwiches in between.

Dog Treat

$0.50

For your furry four legged friend (also fit for human consumption!)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$28.00

10 inch chocolate chip cookie cake with simple decoration. Tell us what message you would like! Requires 24 hours notice please.

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

$2.00

Rotating flavor of this coffee lover's favorite biscuit. Contains nuts.

Brownies & Bars

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$3.75

A traditional chocolate brownie with chocolate chips.

Caramel Brownie

Caramel Brownie

$4.25

Our fudge brownie recipe layered with our house made caramel.

Flourless Brownie

Flourless Brownie

$4.25

A truly flourless brownie made with eggs and cocoa. A fudgy gluten free option.

Dream Bar

Dream Bar

$4.25

Chocolate chips, coconut, walnuts & heath chips on a shortbread cookie crust

Lemon Bar

$3.50

House made lemon curd atop a shortbread cookie crust

Oat Berry Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Party Blondie

$4.25

Pies

Whole Pumpkin Pie

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

Traditional pumpkin pie on graham cracker crust.

Whole Apple Pie

Whole Apple Pie

$30.00

Apple pie with on traditional lattice crust

Whole Blueberry Ginger Pie

Whole Blueberry Ginger Pie

$32.00

Blueberries & fresh ginger on our traditional crust topped with an oat streusel topping.

Whole Bourbon Pecan Pie

$32.00

Whole Chocolate Silk Pie

$32.00

Chocolate cream pie on an Oreo crust topped with fresh whipped cream.

Quart of Fresh Whipped Cream

$8.00

Cakes

Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)

Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)

Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)

Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)

Red Velvet "In a Pinch" Cake

Red Velvet "In a Pinch" Cake

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)

Lemon "In a Pinch" Cake

Lemon "In a Pinch" Cake

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)

Carrot "In a Pinch" Cake (contains nuts)

Carrot "In a Pinch" Cake (contains nuts)

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)

Pupcake

Pupcake

$12.00

A 4 inch cake especially made for your four legged friend. Our recipe includes oats, peanut butter, carrots and honey making it perfectly suitable for human consumption. Just a name fits on this cake. Please give us 24 hours notice and the name you want piped on the top.

Cake by the Slice

$5.00

Call us for our current flavors!

Cupcakes & Cake Pops

Chocolate Regular Cupcake

Chocolate Regular Cupcake

$3.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

Vanilla Regular Cupcake

Vanilla Regular Cupcake

$3.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

Lemon Cupcake

$3.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

Carrot Cupcake

$3.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

November Giveback Cupcake - Pumpkin Fallfetti Cupcake

$3.25

Funfetti Whoopie Pie

$4.00

Individually boxing for cupcakes (cupcake box)

$0.50

Chocolate Mini Cupcake

$1.50

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

Vanilla Mini Cupcake

$1.50

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

Red Velvet Mini Cupcake

$1.50

Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

GF Chocolate Regular Cupcake

$4.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

GF Vanilla Regular Cupcake

$4.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

GF Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Pulled straight from our pastry case. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.

Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$2.50
Cake Pop 5 Pack

Cake Pop 5 Pack

$15.00

An assortment of our cake pops bundled in cellophane and tied with a bow. Makes a great gift!

Catering Platters

Please give us 24 hours notice for catering platter orders.

Bagel Platter

$12.00

Half a dozen assorted bagels with cream cheese. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Breakfast Pastry Platter (serves 8)

Breakfast Pastry Platter (serves 8)

$32.00

Assortment of mini scones, mini muffins, mini chocolate croissants, mini raspberry bear claws, and sweet loaf slices. Served with lemon curd, butter and house made jam. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Pastry & Cheese Platter (serves 8)

$40.00

Assortment of cubes of cheddar, pepper jack, and Swiss cheeses. Alongside our mini house made scones, mini raspberry bear claws. House made jam and grapes is on the side. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Meat & Cheese Platter (serves 8)

$40.00

Assortment of ham and salami rolls with cubes of cheddar, pepper jack, and Swiss cheese. Served with a dried fruit and nut mix, grapes and crackers. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Hummus & Veggie Platter (serves 8)

$25.00

Assortment of fresh cut vegetables, house made hummus and crackers. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Tea Sandwiches Platter (serves 8)

Tea Sandwiches Platter (serves 8)

$35.00

Assortment of cucumber and dill cream cheese, ham and cheddar, house made jam and cream cheese, egg salad, and veggie tea sandwiches. Served on house made white or wheat bread, cut into quarters. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Cookies & Brownies Platter (serves 8)

$20.00

Assortment of 8 full sized cookies and 8 brownie bites. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

FunFections Platter (serves 8-10)

FunFections Platter (serves 8-10)

$40.00

Ever wish you could have one of each?! The FunFections platter has an assortment of our best selling confections! 20 pieces per platter serves a party of 8-10 people. The platter will be stocked like the photo with 2 whoopie pies, 4 Rice Krispie treat bites, 2 chocolate sandwich cookies, 4 mini sprinkle cookies, 4 cake pops and 4 mini cupcakes with the flavors we have in stock. You may choose your mini cupcake and cake pop flavors.

Fruit Salad (serves 4)

$12.00Out of stock

Assortment of bite sized fruits. Serves 4 people. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Carafe of Coffee (96 oz)

$20.00

Your choice of NOVO medium roast or Copper Door dark roast. Comes with cream, sweeteners & cups. Please give us 24 hours notice for this order.

Carafe of Iced Tea (96 oz)

$16.00

Your choice of black tea, green tea or decaffeinated blood orange iced tea or house made lemonade. Comes with cups. Please give us 24 hours notice for this order.

Carafe of Lemonade (96 oz)

$16.00

House made lemonade. Serves 8. Please give us 24 hours notice for this order.

8 oz Hummus

$4.00

House made hummus. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

8 oz Chicken Salad

$6.00

House made chicken salad with walnuts, pine nuts, raisins and tarragon tossed in a yogurt mayo dressing. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.

Feed the Family

Frozen Breakfast Burritos

$24.00

Four frozen bakeshop breakfast burritos (2 with bacon, 2 vegetarian) to reheat at home.

Chicken Pot Pie (single serving)

$7.00

Frozen house made chicken pot pie with reheat instructions. Single serving.

Shepherd's Pie (single serving)

$7.00

Bakeshop shepherd's pie sold frozen with reheating instructions. (Single serving)

Mac & Cheese (single serving)

$5.50

A single serving of our kids' favorite mac & cheese. Comes frozen with reheat instructions.

House Made Soup (quart)

$12.00

Frozen house made soup

Loaf of White or Wheat Bread

$8.00

Frozen house made white or wheat bread

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls (feeds 4)

$18.00Out of stock

Frozen cinnamon rolls with instructions to bake at home

Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (feeds 8)

$12.00

Frozen & portioned chocolate chip cookie dough with instructions to bake at home

Take & Bake Assorted Cookies (feeds 8)

$12.00

Two each of assorted bakery cookies including chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, ginger and snickerdoodle to bake at home.

House Made Granola

$10.00

Oats, sliced almonds and toasted coconut

Loaf of Featured Sweet Bread

$20.00

Loaf of Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$24.00

House Made Lemon Curd (8oz)

$8.00

Grab & Go

Chicken Salad Snack Box Grab & Go

$7.25

Veggies, crackers and a portion of chicken salad.

Cheese & Cracker Snack Box Grab & Go

Cheese & Cracker Snack Box Grab & Go

$6.75Out of stock

Crackers, cheese & fruit

Meat & Cheese Snack Box Grab & Go

$7.25
Hummus & Veggie Snack Box Grab & Go

Hummus & Veggie Snack Box Grab & Go

$6.75Out of stock

Veggies and house made hummus

Oatmeal

$6.00

Oats with roasted nuts and dried fruits served with your choice of steamed milk.

Zapp's Chips

Zapp's Chips

$1.75

Fruit Salad Grab & Go

$4.00Out of stock

Banana

$1.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Premade chocolate chip sandwich cookie with a generous scoop of Glacier vanilla ice cream.

Hand Packed Pint of Glacier Ice Cream

$7.00

A pint of Glacier ice cream. Call us for current flavors!

Crumbs Dozens - Pint + 6 cookies

$15.00

Hand packed pint in your choice of flavor and 6 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. We need an hour heads up!

Coffee & Tea Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.75

House roasted drip coffee offered in dark or medium roast and a seasonally rotating roast.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75

Cafe au Lait

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75
Americano

Americano

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Mocha

Mocha

$4.25
Chai

Chai

$4.25
Matcha

Matcha

$4.25
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Espresso

$2.75

Iced Americano

$3.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.75
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.75
Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$4.75

Frozen Blended Coffee

$5.00

Frozen Blended Chai

$5.00

Frozen Blended Matcha

$5.00
Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Other Beverages

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.50
Steamer

Steamer

$2.50