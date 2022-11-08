Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

$37.00

A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)