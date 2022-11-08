- Home
- Denver
- Northeast
- Breakfast & Brunch
- Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
828 Reviews
$
2216 Kearney Street
Denver, CO 80207
Order Again
Popular Items
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
Coffee Cake Muffin
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Blueberry Scone
Chai Ginger Scone
Mini Vanilla Bean Scone
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Mini Chocolate Croissant
Cinnamon Twist Croissant
Almond Croissant
Mini Raspberry Bear Paw
Cinnamon Roll
Cheddar & Herb Biscuit
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Spinach & Ricotta Croissant
Slice of Coffee Cake
Our house made coffee cake recipe sometimes with a traditional cinnamon sugar filling, sometimes with something we have dreamed up!
Gluten Free Banana Chocolate Chip Bread (slice)
Pumpkin Bread (Slice)
Gluten Free Almond Tea Cake
GF Morning Glory Muffin
Plain Bagel (after kitchen close)
Your choice of bagel straight up (not toasted, not sliced)
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Snickerdoodle
Ginger Cookie
Triple Chocolate Cookie
The BIG Cookie
Loaded with M&Ms, white chocolate chips, heath chips, oats, pretzels & Corn Flakes... over stuffed and over sized!
Bourban Pecan
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie
Mini Sprinkle Cookie
Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
A fan favorite... 2 chocolate cookies with cream cheese frosting sandwiches in between.
Dog Treat
For your furry four legged friend (also fit for human consumption!)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
10 inch chocolate chip cookie cake with simple decoration. Tell us what message you would like! Requires 24 hours notice please.
Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti
Rotating flavor of this coffee lover's favorite biscuit. Contains nuts.
Brownies & Bars
Fudge Brownie
A traditional chocolate brownie with chocolate chips.
Caramel Brownie
Our fudge brownie recipe layered with our house made caramel.
Flourless Brownie
A truly flourless brownie made with eggs and cocoa. A fudgy gluten free option.
Dream Bar
Chocolate chips, coconut, walnuts & heath chips on a shortbread cookie crust
Lemon Bar
House made lemon curd atop a shortbread cookie crust
Oat Berry Bar
Party Blondie
Pies
Whole Pumpkin Pie
Traditional pumpkin pie on graham cracker crust.
Whole Apple Pie
Apple pie with on traditional lattice crust
Whole Blueberry Ginger Pie
Blueberries & fresh ginger on our traditional crust topped with an oat streusel topping.
Whole Bourbon Pecan Pie
Whole Chocolate Silk Pie
Chocolate cream pie on an Oreo crust topped with fresh whipped cream.
Quart of Fresh Whipped Cream
Cakes
Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Red Velvet "In a Pinch" Cake
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Lemon "In a Pinch" Cake
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Carrot "In a Pinch" Cake (contains nuts)
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final. Serves 8-12. (Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Pupcake
A 4 inch cake especially made for your four legged friend. Our recipe includes oats, peanut butter, carrots and honey making it perfectly suitable for human consumption. Just a name fits on this cake. Please give us 24 hours notice and the name you want piped on the top.
Cake by the Slice
Call us for our current flavors!
Cupcakes & Cake Pops
Chocolate Regular Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Vanilla Regular Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Red Velvet Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Lemon Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Carrot Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
November Giveback Cupcake - Pumpkin Fallfetti Cupcake
Funfetti Whoopie Pie
Individually boxing for cupcakes (cupcake box)
Chocolate Mini Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Vanilla Mini Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Red Velvet Mini Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
GF Chocolate Regular Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
GF Vanilla Regular Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
GF Red Velvet Cupcake
Pulled straight from our pastry case. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Cake Pop
Cake Pop 5 Pack
An assortment of our cake pops bundled in cellophane and tied with a bow. Makes a great gift!
Catering Platters
Bagel Platter
Half a dozen assorted bagels with cream cheese. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Breakfast Pastry Platter (serves 8)
Assortment of mini scones, mini muffins, mini chocolate croissants, mini raspberry bear claws, and sweet loaf slices. Served with lemon curd, butter and house made jam. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Pastry & Cheese Platter (serves 8)
Assortment of cubes of cheddar, pepper jack, and Swiss cheeses. Alongside our mini house made scones, mini raspberry bear claws. House made jam and grapes is on the side. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Meat & Cheese Platter (serves 8)
Assortment of ham and salami rolls with cubes of cheddar, pepper jack, and Swiss cheese. Served with a dried fruit and nut mix, grapes and crackers. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Hummus & Veggie Platter (serves 8)
Assortment of fresh cut vegetables, house made hummus and crackers. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Tea Sandwiches Platter (serves 8)
Assortment of cucumber and dill cream cheese, ham and cheddar, house made jam and cream cheese, egg salad, and veggie tea sandwiches. Served on house made white or wheat bread, cut into quarters. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Cookies & Brownies Platter (serves 8)
Assortment of 8 full sized cookies and 8 brownie bites. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
FunFections Platter (serves 8-10)
Ever wish you could have one of each?! The FunFections platter has an assortment of our best selling confections! 20 pieces per platter serves a party of 8-10 people. The platter will be stocked like the photo with 2 whoopie pies, 4 Rice Krispie treat bites, 2 chocolate sandwich cookies, 4 mini sprinkle cookies, 4 cake pops and 4 mini cupcakes with the flavors we have in stock. You may choose your mini cupcake and cake pop flavors.
Fruit Salad (serves 4)
Assortment of bite sized fruits. Serves 4 people. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Carafe of Coffee (96 oz)
Your choice of NOVO medium roast or Copper Door dark roast. Comes with cream, sweeteners & cups. Please give us 24 hours notice for this order.
Carafe of Iced Tea (96 oz)
Your choice of black tea, green tea or decaffeinated blood orange iced tea or house made lemonade. Comes with cups. Please give us 24 hours notice for this order.
Carafe of Lemonade (96 oz)
House made lemonade. Serves 8. Please give us 24 hours notice for this order.
8 oz Hummus
House made hummus. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
8 oz Chicken Salad
House made chicken salad with walnuts, pine nuts, raisins and tarragon tossed in a yogurt mayo dressing. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Feed the Family
Frozen Breakfast Burritos
Four frozen bakeshop breakfast burritos (2 with bacon, 2 vegetarian) to reheat at home.
Chicken Pot Pie (single serving)
Frozen house made chicken pot pie with reheat instructions. Single serving.
Shepherd's Pie (single serving)
Bakeshop shepherd's pie sold frozen with reheating instructions. (Single serving)
Mac & Cheese (single serving)
A single serving of our kids' favorite mac & cheese. Comes frozen with reheat instructions.
House Made Soup (quart)
Frozen house made soup
Loaf of White or Wheat Bread
Frozen house made white or wheat bread
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls (feeds 4)
Frozen cinnamon rolls with instructions to bake at home
Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (feeds 8)
Frozen & portioned chocolate chip cookie dough with instructions to bake at home
Take & Bake Assorted Cookies (feeds 8)
Two each of assorted bakery cookies including chocolate chip, oatmeal cranberry, ginger and snickerdoodle to bake at home.
House Made Granola
Oats, sliced almonds and toasted coconut
Loaf of Featured Sweet Bread
Loaf of Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
House Made Lemon Curd (8oz)
Grab & Go
Chicken Salad Snack Box Grab & Go
Veggies, crackers and a portion of chicken salad.
Cheese & Cracker Snack Box Grab & Go
Crackers, cheese & fruit
Meat & Cheese Snack Box Grab & Go
Hummus & Veggie Snack Box Grab & Go
Veggies and house made hummus
Oatmeal
Oats with roasted nuts and dried fruits served with your choice of steamed milk.
Zapp's Chips
Fruit Salad Grab & Go
Banana
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sandwich
Premade chocolate chip sandwich cookie with a generous scoop of Glacier vanilla ice cream.
Hand Packed Pint of Glacier Ice Cream
A pint of Glacier ice cream. Call us for current flavors!
Crumbs Dozens - Pint + 6 cookies
Hand packed pint in your choice of flavor and 6 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. We need an hour heads up!
Coffee & Tea Beverages
Drip Coffee
House roasted drip coffee offered in dark or medium roast and a seasonally rotating roast.