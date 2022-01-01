Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

316 Reviews

$$

4995 argonne street

Denver, CO 80249

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Fish & Chips
Pretzel

Burgers

The Classic

$11.50

Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.

The B.O.M.B.

$11.50

Bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese.

The Brighton

$11.50

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce.

The Reunion

$11.50

Pepperjack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, baja slaw.

The Oakwood

$11.50

Swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, sliced tomato, mayo.

The Buckley

$11.50

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, horseradish sauce.

El Chingon

$11.50

Brats & Dogs

Coloradan

$10.50

Pepperjack cheese, roasted poblanos, chipotle mayo.

J.C

$10.50

Jalapeno cream cheese, caramelized onions.

Reubenesque

$10.50

Melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing.

Green Chile Bandito

$10.50

Green chile, queso, Fritos, diced white onion & pico de gallo.

Plain

$8.50

Sandwiches

Cuban

$12.00

Ham, smoked pork, mustard, pickles, swiss cheese, on a toasted hoagie.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered cod, fresh cut fries, house made tartar sauce, coleslaw, served with a lemon wedge.

Gyro

$12.00

Beef and lamb gyro, mixed greens, tomato, onion, tzatziki in a toasted pita.

Philly

$11.00

Sirloin steak topped with caramelized onions and peppers, finished with con queso cheese sauce and served on a hoagie.

Pita

$12.00

Pita stuffed with feta cheese, red pepper, grape tomato, Kalamata olives, red onions, arugula, and avocado.

Pork Sandwich

$11.00

House smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pickles. Served on a Kaiser bun with a side of slaw.

Salmon BLT

$10.00

Blackened salmon, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, served on sourdough bread.

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Bistro Tender Steak, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, arugula. Topped with horseradish sauce, and served on a French roll.

Meatball Sub

$13.00

House-made all-beef meatballs, melted provolone, marinara, shredded parmesan, French roll

Small Salads & Soup

Side Salad

$5.00

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar

$6.00

Shaved Parmesan, croutons and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing

Cup Green Chile

$4.00

Large Salads & Soup

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, egg, avocado, tomato, romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.

Seared Tuna Salad

$15.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna seared rare, edamame, mango, red & green cabbage, cucumber, romaine. Tossed in miso vinaigrette

Large Side Salad

$9.00

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

Large Caesar

$10.00

Shaved Parmesan, croutons and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing

Bowl Green Chile

$7.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$15.00

Grilled Bistro Tender steak, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion and hardboiled egg. Tossed in Italian dressing and topped with house made French fries and crumbled blue cheese.

Snacks & Apps

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

French Fries

$4.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Munchies! Served with a side of ranch.

Dirty Queso

$8.00

Four cheese con queso, topped with chorizo, grilled jalapenos and onions. Served with tortilla chips.

Onions Rings

$6.00

Pretzel

$6.00

with a side of con queso!

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Wings

$13.50

8 wings per order. Choose your sauce, choose your dipper.

Tater Tots

$6.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fry

$8.00

Chili Cheese Tot

$8.00

Hummus

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Dog

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Redbull

$3.50

Juice

$2.00

Dessert

Brownie

$3.50

Cookie

$3.00

Rice Crispy

$4.50

Blind Tiger Canned Cocktails

Paloma Picante

Paloma Picante

$7.00

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Grapefruit, Jalapeno Essence. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Vodka Grapefruit Spritz

Vodka Grapefruit Spritz

$7.00

Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka, Citrus, Bubble. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Negroni Spritz

Negroni Spritz

$7.00

Fords Gin, Aperitivo, Sweet Vermouth, Bubbles. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Blackberry Soda Smash

Blackberry Soda Smash

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Rye, Blackberry Liqueur, Citrus, Bubbles. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

$7.00

El Jimador Tequila, Pineapple, Citrus, Cinnamon Simple. For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Blind Tiger 4 Pack

$28.00

For every Blind Tiger Canned Cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to our Furloughed Family Fund. Drink great cocktails, help great people!

Beer & Wine To-Go

Colorado Native - Amber

$6.50

AC Golden Brewing, Golden, Colorado Amber 5.5% ABV

Corona Extra

$5.50

Cerveceria Modelo, Mexico City, Mexico Mexican Lager 4.6% ABV

Fat Tire

$6.25

New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins, Colorado Amber Ale 5.2% ABV

Firestone Walker - Luponic Distortion IPA

$6.25

Firestone Walker Brewing, Paso Robles, California IPA 5.9% ABV

Left Hand - Milk Stout Nitro

$6.75

Left Hand Brewing Longmont, Colorado Milk Stout 6% ABV

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Grupo Modelo, Mexico City Mexico Mexican Lager 4.4% ABV

Truly Original Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Perfectly balanced with the sweetness of real lemonade and the refreshment of seltzer 5% ABV

Wild Basin - Black Raspberry Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont, Colorado, Hard Seltzer 5% ABV

Wild Basin - Strawberry Coconut Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont, Colorado, Hard Seltzer 5% ABV

Wild Basin - Yumberry Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont, Colorado, Hard Seltzer 5% ABV

check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4995 argonne street, Denver, CO 80249

Directions

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

