American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Hamburger Mary's Denver

1,731 Reviews

$$

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

Popular Items

Meaty Mushroom Burger
Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger

Starters

Pretzel Bites

$12.45

Warm pretzel puffs freshly salted and served with house queso for dipping.

Curds? No Whey!

$10.45

Delicious Wisconsin cheese curds battered and fried to golden perfection, served with a side of creamy buttermilk ranch!

Quesadilla

$10.45

Giant flour tortilla filled with melty four-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes & jalapeños, topped with sour cream & green onion.

Mary Sliders

$13.95

Choose 3 - Beef, Chicken, Buffalo Chicken or Sloppy Joe

Hummus & Fresh Veggies

$11.95

Seasonal fresh veggies with our classic hummus.

Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Chips & Guac

$11.95

House made corn tortilla chips with our house made guacamole.

Chips & Queso

$11.95

House made corn tortilla chips with our house made green chili queso.

Chips & Salsa

$8.95

House made corn tortilla chips with our house made salsa roja.

Onion Ring Basket

$9.95

Crispy fried to perfection onion rings.

Mac 'N Cheese Fritters

Mac 'N Cheese Fritters

$10.95

A Mary's original! Hand made breaded balls (6) of creamy beer-cheese mac with house BBQ sauce

Caramelized Onion Dip

$9.95

Soup & Salad

Caramel Chix Salad

$15.45

Chopped greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, tomatoes, bacon, and shredded cheese, topped with caramel drizzled crispy chicken & honey mustard dressing.

Mighty Mary Salad

$12.45

Chopped greens, tomato, Cucumber, red onion, carrots, shredded cheese & croutons, served with your choice of dressing.

Hail Caesar Salad

$12.45

Crisp romaine tossed in our creamy house Caesar dressing, with parmesan cheese & herbed garlic croutons.

SD Salad

$4.45

Mixed greens with tomatoes, Onion, cucumber, carrots, mushrooms, shredded cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine tossed in our creamy house Caesar dressing, with parmesan cheese & herbed garlic croutons.

Burgers

Mary Burger

$13.95

Our humble beginner. With only pickles, lettuce and Mary's sauce, customize any way you like!

Proud Mary

$22.45

TWO juicy beef patties with jack & cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, bacon and Mary's sauce.

Buffy The Burger Slayer

$15.45

Roasted garlic cloves, Swiss cheese, red wine reduction and roasted garlic aioli.

Guacamole B.J.

$15.95

That's Bacon and Jack cheese y'all! with a big dollop of guacamole!

Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.95

Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce.

Meaty Mushroom Burger

$14.95

Grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese and Mary's sauce.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$14.95

Thin-sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, chopped tomato, romaine lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette , roasted garlic aioli, wrapped up in a fresh spinach tortilla.

Chx Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our house Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and diced tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla served with choice of side.

Reuben

$14.45

Shaved, house-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, grilled kraut and Mary’s sauce on grilled marble rye with choice of side.

Sloppy Mary-Joe

$14.45

Mary's private recipe sloppy joe.

Hummus & Veg Wrap

$14.45

Hummus, red peppers, tomato, cucumbers, mixed greens, shredded carrot, kalamata olives and balsamic vinaigrette dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Club Mary

$16.45

This sandwich will make you want to dance! Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our house garlic aioli all layered on 3 grilled slices of sourdough.

Mary Melt

$13.45

Juicy burger patty, Swiss cheese, grilled onions and Mary's sauce on marble rye.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.45

Black forest ham, American, Swiss, cheddar & jack cheeses on grilled sourdough.

Entrées

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Panko breaded pollock filets with house tartar sauce, skin-on fries and coleslaw.

Love Me Tenders

$14.95

Nearly a pound of crispy breaded tenders with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

The Gym Bunny

$14.95

Two herb seasoned chicken breasts served on a bed of chopped greens and sliced tomato with a side of cottage cheese.

Mac 'n Chzzzz

Miss Mary Mac ‘n Chz

$12.95

An eye-popping portion of our scrumptious house made mac ‘n cheese.

Southwest Mac ‘n Chz

$16.45

Our hot and melty four cheese mac with grilled chicken and hatch green chiles.

Loaded Mac ‘n Chz

$15.95

Miss Mary Mac loaded with cubed black forrest ham & green peas.

Buffalo Mac 'N Cheese

$14.25

Our hot and melty four cheese mac with buffalo sauce, grilled chicken and blue cheese crumbles

Sides

SD Fries

$4.45

SD Cole Slaw

$3.95

SD Onion Rings

$5.45

SD Cottage Cheese

$4.95

SD Tots

$5.95

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

SD Mac 'N Cheese

$6.45

A smaller portion of our made-to-order 4 cheese mac

SD Salad

$4.45

Mixed greens with tomatoes, Onion, cucumber, carrots, mushrooms, shredded cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.

SD Tortilla Chips

$5.45

SD Protein Patty

$4.95

SD Balsamic Vin

$0.50

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

SD Buffalo

$0.50

SD Caesar Dressing

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Ketchup

SD Malt Vinegar

SD Mary's Sauce

$0.50

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Sweet Chili

$0.50

SD Yellow Mustard

SD Buffy Blood

$0.50

SD Guacamole

$5.00

SD Queso

$5.00

Zero Proof

French 69

$11.00

New Fashioned

$10.00

Don't Take Pom for Granate

$9.00

Nope-erol Spritz

$12.00

Grüvi Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Grüvi Golden

$6.00

Grüvi Prosecco

$6.00

To Go NA Drinks

To Go Red Bull

$4.00

To Go Red Bull SF

$4.00

To Go Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

To Go Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

To Go Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

To Go Gruvi N/A Golden Lager

$6.00

To Go Gruvi N/A Pale Ale

$6.00

To Go Martinis

360 Classic Martini

$12.95Out of stock

360 Dirty Martini

$12.95Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lemondrop Martini

$12.95Out of stock

360 Cosmopolitan

$12.95Out of stock

Double Chocolate Martini

$12.95Out of stock

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$12.95Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$12.95Out of stock

Backstage Manhattan

$15.95Out of stock

Queens Cosmopolitan

$15.95Out of stock

Appletini

$11.00Out of stock

To Go Cockatils

To Go Mary's Famous Leg Glass

To Go Mary's Famous Leg Glass

$16.95
To Go Exotico House Margarita 16oz

To Go Exotico House Margarita 16oz

$10.95Out of stock
Exotico House Margarita 32oz

Exotico House Margarita 32oz

$18.95Out of stock
To Go Exotico Mango Margarita 16oz

To Go Exotico Mango Margarita 16oz

$10.95Out of stock

Exotico Mango Margarita 32oz

$18.95Out of stock
To Go Exotico Strawberry Margarita 16oz

To Go Exotico Strawberry Margarita 16oz

$10.95Out of stock

Exotico Strawberry Margarita 32oz

$18.95Out of stock
To Go Exotico Peach Margarita 16oz

To Go Exotico Peach Margarita 16oz

$10.95Out of stock

Exotico Peach Margarita 32oz

$18.95Out of stock
To Go Deep Eddy Hot Peaches 16oz

To Go Deep Eddy Hot Peaches 16oz

$11.95Out of stock

Deep Eddy Hot Peaches 32oz

$19.95Out of stock
To Go Blackout Lemonade 16oz

To Go Blackout Lemonade 16oz

$10.95Out of stock

Blackout Lemonade 32oz

$18.95Out of stock
To Go Mary's Frozen Cherry Limeade 16oz

To Go Mary's Frozen Cherry Limeade 16oz

$21.95

Mary's Frozen Cherry Limeade 32oz

$38.95Out of stock
To Go Frozen Lavender Lemonade 16oz

To Go Frozen Lavender Lemonade 16oz

$21.95Out of stock

Frozen Lavender Lemonade 32oz

$38.95Out of stock
To Go Frozen Betty's White Sangria 16oz

To Go Frozen Betty's White Sangria 16oz

$21.95Out of stock

Frozen Betty's White Sangria 32oz

$38.95Out of stock

To Go Bottled Beer

To Go Bud Light

$5.00

To Go Michelob Ultra

$5.00

To Go Corona Extra

$6.00

To Go Truly Seltzer

$6.00

To Go Truly Tea

$6.00

To Go Truly Punch

$6.00

To Go Draft Beer

To Go Mary's Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

To Go Mary's IPA

$7.50Out of stock

To Go Shocktop

$7.00Out of stock

To Go Bud Light

$5.50Out of stock

To Go Glider Cider

$9.00Out of stock

To Go Calidad Mexican Lager

$8.00Out of stock

To Go Wine

To Go Bottle Moro Trebianno

$28.00

To Go Bottle Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$36.00

To Go Bottle Hayes Valley Chardonnay

$36.00

To Go Bottle Santa Carolina Rose

$36.00

To Go Bottle Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

To Go Bottle Moro Montepulciano

$28.00

To Go Bottle Argento Cabernet

$36.00

To Go Bottle Santa Carolina Pinot Noir

$32.00

To Go Bottle Finca el Origin Malbec

$36.00

To Go Bottle Prima Pearla Prosecco

$38.00

To Go Mules

To Go Tito's Mule

$11.95Out of stock

To Go Uptown Burrow

$11.95Out of stock

To Go Plow Boy

$11.95Out of stock

To Go Ginny Mule

$11.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hamburger Mary’s is an open-air bar and grille for open-minded people, serving a full menu of tasty items. Big and juicy gourmet burgers, apps, salads and more

Website

Location

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver, CO 80218

Directions

Gallery
Hamburger Mary's Denver image
Hamburger Mary's Denver image
Hamburger Mary's Denver image

