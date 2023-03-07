Aviano Detroit 502

Main picView gallery
DRIP

DRIP

$3.85+

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.85+

LATTE

LATTE

$4.40+

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.85

Long Black

$3.75

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.15

CORTADO

CORTADO

$4.40

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.40

FLAT WHITE

FLAT WHITE

$4.40

COLD BREW

ICED COFFEE

$4.95+

ANGELINO

ANGELINO

$6.60

ASKINOSIE ANGELINO

$7.00

HOUSE CHAI

HOUSE CHAI

$4.95+

TURMERIC/GING CHAI

TURMERIC/GING CHAI

$4.50+

ICED SPARKLING TURMERIC

ICED SPARKLING TURMERIC

$4.50

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$7.60+

ICED WATER MATCHA

ICED WATER MATCHA

$6.60

ICED SPARKLING MATCHA

ICED SPARKLING MATCHA

$6.60

TEA

TEA

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE SIZE

$4.95+

BOTTLED BEVS

LIFE WATER

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.89

CACTUS WATER PRICKLY PEAR

$4.80

CACTUS WATER LIME

$4.80

STEAMER

STEAMER SIZE

$3.00+

COLD MILK

COLD MILK SIZE

$3.00+

BOX O' COFFEE

BOX O' COFFEE

$25.00

SEASONAL MENU

Espresso Cubano

$3.95

Cafe Bombon

$4.25

Palo Santo Cappuccino

$4.50

Palo Santo Cap

$4.50

Single Origin brewed to order

$6.25

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50

Mexican Mocha

$5.20+

Lavender Latte

$5.20+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.00+

Apple Cider

$3.75+

HEARTH BAKERY

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.25

MUFFIN

$4.00

BUTTER CROISSANT

$4.50

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE PECAN CROISSANT

$5.50

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.75

DANISH

$4.75

HAM/CHEESE CROISSANT

$6.00

MORNING BUN

$5.00

RASPBERRY WC SCONE

$4.25

VEGGIE CROISSANT

$5.50

DIS BURRITOS

Veggie

$7.75

Bacon

$7.75

Chicken Chorizo

$7.75

Sausage

$7.75

GF Veggie

$8.00

OTHER

Greens Gone Wild - PB

$4.25

Greens Gone Wild - Blueberry

$4.25

GLUTEN FREE

Lemon Scone

$5.15

Coffee Cake

$5.25

Sugar Cookie

$5.00

Blueberry Oat Bar

$5.15

RETAIL COFFEE

BLACK CAT ESPRESSO

$16.00

BLACK CAT ESPRESSO - 5lb

$89.00

BLACK CAT ESPRESSO ORGANIC

$17.00

BURUNDI TURIHAMWE

$21.00

DECAF BLACK CAT ESPRESSO

$15.00

DECAF HOUSE BLEND

$18.00

EL GALLO

$17.00

Ethiopia, Mexico, Nicaragua Washed Process

EL GATO

$16.50

FREQUENCY BLEND

$16.50

HONDURAS CABALLERO FAMILY

$20.00

ILLUMINATION BLEND

$18.50

INSTANT COFFEE (PACK)

$12.00

INSTANT ESPRESSO (PACK)

$12.00

KENYA GICHATHAINI

$27.00

RWANDA BUSANZE

$20.00

SEASONAL - OTOÑO BLEND

$22.00

COLOMBIA LA PELOTA

$22.00

Ethopia Metad

$22.00

RETAIL MERCH

AEROPRESS

$40.00

AVIANO CAMP MUG

$16.00

AVIANO TEE SHIRT

$25.00

BLACK CAT TEE SHIRT

$28.00

CEYLON TEAPOT 40oz

$30.00

CHEMEX

$47.00

FILTERS - AEROPRESS

$5.00

FILTERS - CHEMEX

$12.00

FILTERS - KALITA WAVE

$19.00

FILTERS - RISHI TEA

$8.00

FILTERS - V60 100CT

$10.00

FILTRON COLD BREW

$46.00

GLASS TEA PITCHER

$12.00

HARIO RANGE SERVER SET

$30.00

HAT - PEACE, LOVE, COFFEE

$25.00

KALITA WAVE DRIPPER

$40.00

MIIR COFFEE CANISTER

$35.00

MIIR WATER BOTTLE

$36.00

RISHI MATCHA STICKS

$16.00

TEABLOOM GLASS TEA MAKER

$16.00

V60 DRIPPER

$30.00

EMPLOYEE RETAIL

AVIANO CAMP MUG

$8.50

AVIANO TEE SHIRT

$15.00

MIIR COFFEE CANISTER

$25.00

MIIR WATER BOTTLE

$26.00

EMPLOYEE RETAIL COFFEE

BLACK CAT ESPRESSO

$10.00

BLACK CAT ESPRESSO ORGANIC

$10.00

BURUNDI

$12.50

COLOMBIA LA PELOTA

$13.00

DECAF BLACK CAT

$10.50

EL DIABLO

$10.00

EL GALLO

$10.00

EL GATO

$10.00

HONDURAS

$12.00

HOUSE BLEND

$10.00

HOUSE BLEND DECAF

$10.50

KENYA

$16.00

RWANDA

$12.00

SEASONAL OTOÑO BLEND

$13.00

RESTAURANT COFFEE RING-IN

HOUSE BLEND 5#

$56.67

ANALOG ESPRESSO 5#

$57.35

DECAF HOUSE BLEND 5#

$63.42

ETHIOPIA METAD CHELELE 5#

$85.29

DECAF HOUSE BLEND 12OZ

$10.46

BLACK CAT CLASSIC 5#

$60.00

COLD BREW (SINGLE)

$64.00

BOREALIS BLEND 5#

$75.00

Catering

$324.00

CBD

Breathe 600mg

$55.00

Restful 600mg

$55.00

Warmth 600mg

$55.00

Dog Drops

$55.00

Dog treats

$39.00

Gummi Mini Pack

$8.00

Gummies

$39.00

ReCharge Stix

$35.00

LEMONADE

Lemonade

$4.00+

AFFOGATO

Classic AFFOGATO

$6.50+

AFFOGATO - Kids

$3.50+

No espresso

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Denver’s original third wave, artisanal coffee shop. A perfect spot for all life’s moments: meet new people, form groundbreaking ideas, and enjoy a perfectly crafted cup of coffee.

Location

244 Detroit St., Denver, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

