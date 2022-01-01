Denver cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Denver
More about Frank to Table
Frank to Table
225 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Easter Dinner
|$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
|Kid's Meal
|$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
|Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
More about Coffee at The Point
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Bacon Sandwich
|$9.19
Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
|Chorizo Sandwich
|$9.19
Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
|Denver Omelette Sandwich
|$9.19
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
More about Hudson Hill
Hudson Hill
619 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
|Chai
|$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
|Dalgona Whipped Coffee
|$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hot Tea
|$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
|Bhakti Chai Tea Latte
|$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Breakfast Super Sammy
|$7.00
Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
|All American
|$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
More about Waffle Brothers
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Waffle Breakfast Plate
|$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Rookie (One Waffle)
|$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
More about Ivy on 7th
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
|Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes
|$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
|House Roasted Turkey Club
|$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
More about Unravel Coffee
Unravel Coffee
1441 S. Holly St., Denver
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
|CINNAMON TOAST
|$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
More about Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver
|Popular items
|French Silk Pie
|$27.00
|Take n Bake Family Sized Chicken Pot Pie - Frozen
|$20.00
|Cherry Pie
|$20.00
More about The Local
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Local
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
|HANDCUT FRIES
|$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
|Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
|Chocolate Regular Cupcake
|$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
More about Kabod Coffee
Kabod Coffee
4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)
|$7.37
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.89
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|French Toast Meal
|$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$8.25
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla
points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
|All American
|$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
2200 California Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Skinny Jeans Pollo
|$14.50
|*Latte
|$4.75
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.00
More about On and Off
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Popular items
|No Meat Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula
|On & Off Special French Toast
|$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
More about Stowaway Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Stowaway Kitchen
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|Popular items
|KARA-A-GE CHICKEN SANDO
|$14.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
|Donut
|$3.50
French Crullers!
maple or cinnamon sugar
|SCRAM!
|$11.00
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.
More about Route 40 Cafe
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Route 40 Cafe
2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Vegan Cheesy Tots
|$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
|Lowenstein
|$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
|Faxburger - Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
More about Osage Cafe
Osage Cafe
1099 Osage Cafe, Denver
|Popular items
|Sunrise Breakfast
|$7.00
2 eggs your style, potatoes toast and choice of breakfast meat
|OC Cheese Burger
|$8.00
Burger is hand pattied from Angus ground beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and OC sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Chicken strips made from scratch and crisped to perfections. Served with choice of ranch BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot
More about Lazo Empanadas @ Junction Food and Drink
Lazo Empanadas @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|7 Spicy Chicken
|6 BBQ Chicken
|12 Spinach & Cheese
More about Copper Door Coffee Roasters
Copper Door Coffee Roasters
900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223, Denver