Denver cafés you'll love

Frank to Table image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Dinner$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
Kid's Meal$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
More about Frank to Table
Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Sandwich$9.19
Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
Chorizo Sandwich$9.19
Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
Denver Omelette Sandwich$9.19
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
More about Coffee at The Point
Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.50
(16 oz) While using the toddy method and using a 18 hour steep time our cold brew is bright and fruity.
Chai$5.00
Equal parts milk and a spicy house made chai concentrate. Can be served hot (12 oz) or iced (16 oz)
Dalgona Whipped Coffee$5.50
(16 oz) A beautiful combination of water, sugar, and instant coffee whipped together and layered ontop of ice and milk. Stir it all together and you essentially have a sweet latte. DISCLAIMER, this beverage can be very sweet and has a very dominating flavor. Additional flavors don't always come through.
More about Hudson Hill
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Tea$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
Bhakti Chai Tea Latte$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Super Sammy$7.00
Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
All American$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
Build Your Own Crepe$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
More about The French Press
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Breakfast Plate$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Rookie (One Waffle)$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
More about Waffle Brothers
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$13.00
Thick cut bacon, over easy eggs, caved age cheddar, buttered country white roll
Served with a side of potatoes, greens or fruit
Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes$14.25
Blueberries, salted cultured butter
House Roasted Turkey Club$13.75
River bear bacon, avocado, aioli, lettuce, tomato, seven grain toast
Served with choice of craft potato chips, greens or fruit
More about Ivy on 7th
Unravel Coffee image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
Breakfast sandwich with thick-cut bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, and spicy tomato jam on your choice of brioche or sourdough bread.
CINNAMON TOAST$5.00
Naan, butter, cinnamon, sugar
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Smashed avocado, soft boiled egg, pepitas, sumac, olive oil
More about Unravel Coffee
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions image

 

Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions

4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Silk Pie$27.00
Take n Bake Family Sized Chicken Pot Pie - Frozen$20.00
Cherry Pie$20.00
More about Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
The Local image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Local

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
hand breaded and fried to order, served naked or tossed in homemade buffalo sauce
HANDCUT FRIES$6.00
handcut fried to order french fries, salt and pepper
Egg Sandwich$7.00
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
More about The Local
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
Chocolate Regular Cupcake$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Kabod Coffee image

 

Kabod Coffee

4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte
Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)$7.37
Vanilla Latte$4.89
More about Kabod Coffee
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Meal$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
Huevos Rancheros$8.25
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla
points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
All American$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
More about The French Press
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

2200 California Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skinny Jeans Pollo$14.50
*Latte$4.75
Mediterranean Salad$12.00
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No Meat Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula
On & Off Special French Toast$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
More about On and Off
Stowaway Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Stowaway Kitchen

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KARA-A-GE CHICKEN SANDO$14.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
Donut$3.50
French Crullers!
maple or cinnamon sugar
SCRAM!$11.00
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.
More about Stowaway Kitchen
Route 40 Cafe image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Route 40 Cafe

2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Avg 3.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Cheesy Tots$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
Lowenstein$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
Faxburger - Cheeseburger$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
More about Route 40 Cafe
Osage Cafe image

 

Osage Cafe

1099 Osage Cafe, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunrise Breakfast$7.00
2 eggs your style, potatoes toast and choice of breakfast meat
OC Cheese Burger$8.00
Burger is hand pattied from Angus ground beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and OC sauce.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.50
Chicken strips made from scratch and crisped to perfections. Served with choice of ranch BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot
More about Osage Cafe
Lazo Empanadas @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Lazo Empanadas @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
7 Spicy Chicken
6 BBQ Chicken
12 Spinach & Cheese
More about Lazo Empanadas @ Junction Food and Drink
Le Peep image

 

Le Peep

141 Union Blvd, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Le Peep
Copper Door Coffee Roasters image

 

Copper Door Coffee Roasters

7581 E Academy Blvd #129, Denver

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Copper Door Coffee Roasters
Copper Door Coffee Roasters image

 

Copper Door Coffee Roasters

900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223, Denver

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Copper Door Coffee Roasters
Copper Door Coffee Roasters image

 

Copper Door Coffee Roasters

1085 York Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Copper Door Coffee Roasters

