Cake in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Takeout
Turnip Cake$19.00
Crispy turnips, lap cheong sausage, shrimp, black garlic, pickled turnip.
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$9.00
40cea966-6045-4d50-bbf4-d487ef47a09a image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$26.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reishi Coffee Cake (v, gf)$6.00
Topped with espresso creme.
Seasonal Slice Cake (v,gf)$6.00
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Coconut Cake$6.42
4 layers of coconut cake finished w/ coconut buttercream and toasted, shaved coconut.
-Chocolate Cake$6.42
3 layers of chocolate cake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped w/ dark chocolate pearls.
Main pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Hash Brown Cakes$5.00
2 Cakes Only$8.00
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy RICE CAKE$10.00
Hey Bangkok! image

NOODLES

Hey Bangkok!

301 S Pennsylvania St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake$7.00
Item pic

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Pancakes$13.95
candied pecans, house made cream cheese glaze
Warm German Chocolate Cake image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Warm German Chocolate Cake$12.00
Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TRES LECHES CAKE$6.95
Handcrafted traditional Mexican cake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream.
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Occasions Cup Cakes by the Dozen (Must Order 7 Days Min in Advance)$36.99
Occasions Cupcakes are sold by the dozen only & must have a 7 day window! Choose your base and frosting- if you order more than one dozen, multiple bases and frostings can be ordered!
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
with Raspberry Sauce
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$15.00
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
One Crab Cake$4.00
Consumer pic

 

Glo

4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA RICE CAKES$8.00
serrano, soy
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THREE LAYER CARROT CAKE$7.00
Three delicious layers of cake with buttercream frosting layered between an on top. Made in house, delicious!
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$39.50
LEMON COCONUT CAKE$6.50
Slice of homemade cake
Item pic

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.95
Chocolate Cake$4.95
Cakes & Eggs$12.95
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes Platter (SM - Serves 10)$50.00
A crowd-pleasing assortment of Banana Bread, Blueberry Cake, Poppy Cake, and Babka. A great addition to a catered breakfast!
Item pic

 

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake$10.00
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Caramel Cake$6.95
Light and fluffy vanilla cake layered with salted caramel and Italian butter cream.
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$6.95
Lemon sponge cake with blueberries, a creamy mascarpone filling, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
Crab Cake image

 

Mizuna

225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with squash brodo, cured egg yolk and house made bottarga
Asian Cajun image

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Cake$5.95
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Big Easy" Crab Cake & Asparagus Salad$23.00
Mixed Lettuce, Pickle Fennel, Campari Tomato, Chef's Sauce
Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake$12.00
Macerated Berries, Fresh Whipped Cream
"Big Easy" Crab Cake$20.50
Pickle Fennel Salad, Chefs Sauce
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown image

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Cheese Cake$6.00
Flourless Choclate cake$7.00
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut

1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Peanut Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Chocolate Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting and filling
Slice of Funfetti Cake$8.00
Vanilla cake with sprinkles with American Buttercream frosting and filling
Cake & Shake$13.50
3- layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rice Cake$10.00
Condensed rice cakes served simmering in a spicy Gochujang chili sauce. Add Mozzarella $3
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Albina's Crab Cake$12.00
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Maryland Style Crab Cake served with onion, lettuce, and tarter sauce on a potato roll.
Maryland Style Blue Crab Cakes$16.00
Two 3 ounce crab cakes, served with roasted red pepper remoulade.
