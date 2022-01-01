Cake in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve cake
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Turnip Cake
|$19.00
Crispy turnips, lap cheong sausage, shrimp, black garlic, pickled turnip.
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
|$26.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Reishi Coffee Cake (v, gf)
|$6.00
Topped with espresso creme.
|Seasonal Slice Cake (v,gf)
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Coconut Cake
|$6.42
4 layers of coconut cake finished w/ coconut buttercream and toasted, shaved coconut.
|-Chocolate Cake
|$6.42
3 layers of chocolate cake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped w/ dark chocolate pearls.
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|2 Hash Brown Cakes
|$5.00
|2 Cakes Only
|$8.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Spicy RICE CAKE
|$10.00
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$13.95
candied pecans, house made cream cheese glaze
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Warm German Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$6.95
Handcrafted traditional Mexican cake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream.
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Occasions Cup Cakes by the Dozen (Must Order 7 Days Min in Advance)
|$36.99
Occasions Cupcakes are sold by the dozen only & must have a 7 day window! Choose your base and frosting- if you order more than one dozen, multiple bases and frostings can be ordered!
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
with Raspberry Sauce
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|One Crab Cake
|$4.00
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|THREE LAYER CARROT CAKE
|$7.00
Three delicious layers of cake with buttercream frosting layered between an on top. Made in house, delicious!
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$39.50
|LEMON COCONUT CAKE
|$6.50
Slice of homemade cake
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.95
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.95
|Cakes & Eggs
|$12.95
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Cakes Platter (SM - Serves 10)
|$50.00
A crowd-pleasing assortment of Banana Bread, Blueberry Cake, Poppy Cake, and Babka. A great addition to a catered breakfast!
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Salted Caramel Cake
|$6.95
Light and fluffy vanilla cake layered with salted caramel and Italian butter cream.
|Lemon Mascarpone Cake
|$6.95
Lemon sponge cake with blueberries, a creamy mascarpone filling, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
Mizuna
225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver
|Crab Cake
|$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with squash brodo, cured egg yolk and house made bottarga
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|"Big Easy" Crab Cake & Asparagus Salad
|$23.00
Mixed Lettuce, Pickle Fennel, Campari Tomato, Chef's Sauce
|Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake
|$12.00
Macerated Berries, Fresh Whipped Cream
|"Big Easy" Crab Cake
|$20.50
Pickle Fennel Salad, Chefs Sauce
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|NY Cheese Cake
|$6.00
|Flourless Choclate cake
|$7.00
Voodoo Doughnut
1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Peanut Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Slice of Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting and filling
|Slice of Funfetti Cake
|$8.00
Vanilla cake with sprinkles with American Buttercream frosting and filling
|Cake & Shake
|$13.50
3- layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Spicy Rice Cake
|$10.00
Condensed rice cakes served simmering in a spicy Gochujang chili sauce. Add Mozzarella $3
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Albina's Crab Cake
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Maryland Style Crab Cake served with onion, lettuce, and tarter sauce on a potato roll.
|Maryland Style Blue Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Two 3 ounce crab cakes, served with roasted red pepper remoulade.