Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

The French Press - Belmar

1,365 Reviews

$$

7323 W Alaska Dr

Lakewood, CO 80226

Popular Items

Breakfast Super Sammy
Old School Burrito
Latte

Bennies

Bennie

Bennie

$14.00

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.

Brisket Bennie

$15.50

Toasted English muffin with, poached eggs topped with smoked brisket, collard greens, and a chipotle bearnaise. Served with a side of potatoes.

Crab Cake Bennies

Crab Cake Bennies

$15.50

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, gluten-free crab cakes, diced tomato, avocado, chives, and asparagus. Topped with hollandaise.

Lox Bennie

Lox Bennie

$15.00

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.

Veggie Bennie

Veggie Bennie

$14.75

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, goat cheese, roasted tomato, spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette topped with home-made hollandaise, red onion, avocado, and asparagus. (VEG)

Savory

All American

All American

$9.50

Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.

Bagel

$3.50

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$11.75

Buttermilk biscuits with sausage country gravy served with two eggs any style and potatoes.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

8oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and country sausage gravy.

Chilaquiles

$11.25

(VEG) (GF) Tortilla chips smothered in cheese and spicy red salsa topped with tomato, red onion and avocado. Served with a side of black beans and two eggs cooked any style.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Home-made Guinness stewed hash served with two eggs cooked any style, and your choice of toast.

Eggs in a Hole

Eggs in a Hole

$11.50

Two eggs cooked inside a piece of challah Texas toast, topped with country sausage gravy, and served with breakfast potatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.25

Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$9.75

Smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.

Machaca Style Burrito

Machaca Style Burrito

$8.75

Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño, tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.

Old Fashioned Oats

Old Fashioned Oats

$5.75
Old School Burrito

Old School Burrito

$8.75

Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Creamy cheese grits cooked with bacon, poblano peppers, diced tomato, and shrimp. Served with two eggs any style. (GF)

Sterlings Sweet Biscuits

Sterlings Sweet Biscuits

$11.75

Chipotle cheddar biscuits, chorizo gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, served with two eggs any style and potatoes.

The Power Puff

The Power Puff

$14.25

Puff dough squares with a fried chicken breast, two eggs, cheddar cheese, then smothered with country sausage gravy and two pieces of bacon.

Vegan Biscuits

Vegan Biscuits

$12.00

Scratch-made vegan biscuits topped with vegan country gravy. Served with potatoes, roasted tomato, and collard greens. (VEG) (GF)

Veggie Hash

Veggie Hash

$12.00

(VEG) (GF) Hash made of butternut and spaghetti squash, regular and sweet potatoes, beets, collard greens, quinoa and onions. Topped with crispy sweet potato strings, two eggs cooked any style with toast.

Sweet

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$5.50

Our housemade granola, yogurt, and fresh fruit

French Toast

French Toast

$11.00

Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Tres Leches French Toast

Tres Leches French Toast

$11.50

Our French toast drenched in a rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Seasonal French Toast Meal (Berries and Cream)

$11.50
Pancakes

Pancakes

$12.00

Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Zucchini Pistachio (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal (GF) Buttermilk Blueberry

French Toast Stack

French Toast Stack

$8.75

Tres Leches French Toast Stack

$9.25

Seasonal French Toast Stack (Berries and Cream)

$9.25
Pancakes Stack

Pancakes Stack

$9.00

Side of Regular French Toast

$5.50

Side of Tres Leches French Toast

$6.50

Side of Seasonal French Toast (Berries and Cream)

$6.50

Build Your Own

Breakfast Super Sammy

Breakfast Super Sammy

$8.00

Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.75

Three eggs, shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of potatoes and your choice of toast. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢

Build Your Own Crepe

Build Your Own Crepe

$3.25

10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .75¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado $1.00

Sandwiches

BLAT

BLAT

$12.25

Bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, and sliced tomato with spicy mayo on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of side .

French Dip

French Dip

$12.50

Roast beef with au jus on toasty focaccia with melted gruyere and spicy giardiniera, and a side of horseradish cream sauce. Served with choice of side.

Kickin' Chicken Sammy

Kickin' Chicken Sammy

$12.25

Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Mushroom Pita

Mushroom Pita

$12.00

Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella topped with basil pesto, and diced tomato in a toasted pita. (VEG) Served with choice of side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.25

Open faced slice of toasted marble rye with a 1/3 pound hamburger patty, sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted gruyere cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.50

Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$12.25

Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.

Turkey Pear and Brie Croissant

Turkey Pear and Brie Croissant

$12.25

Toasted croissant filled with sliced turkey, melted brie, red wine pears, and a cranberry fig spread. Served with choice of side.

Veggie Reuben

Veggie Reuben

$12.25

Hash of tender butternut squash, sweet potatoes, collard greens, beets, and onions made into a reuben with sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served with choice of side.

Smoked Brisket Sammy

$12.25

Brioche bun with sliced smoked brisket, sauteed onion, sauteed mushroom, melted pepper jack and smokey honey mustard. Served with your choice of side.

Salads

Black Bean Quinoa Salad

Black Bean Quinoa Salad

$11.50

Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. (GF) (VEG)

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$12.75

(GF) (VEG) Spring mix tossed in cranberry fig vinaigrette topped with blue cheese crumbs, roasted butternut squash, sweet potato, onion, beets, collard greens, and almonds with a pomegranate drizzle.

Fig and Beet Salad

Fig and Beet Salad

$11.50

(VEG) Goat cheese, sliced beets, julienned dried fig, toasted pecans, atop a bed of mixed greens tossed in cranberry fig vinaigrette, and topped with a pomegranate drizzle.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$11.50

Spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette, with sliced pear, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbs, candied walnuts and a pomegranate drizzle. (GF) (VEG)

Lox Salad

Lox Salad

$12.50

Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. GF

Spinach Goat Cheese Salad

Spinach Goat Cheese Salad

$12.50

(GF) (VEG) Baby spinach tossed in pistachio vinaigrette, topped with sliced strawberries, crushed pistachio, goat cheese crumbs, balsamic red onion, and fried sweet potato straws.

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$2.65+
Au Lait

Au Lait

$2.65+
Breve

Breve

$3.95+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.55+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.95+
Carmello

Carmello

$3.95+
Chai

Chai

$3.15+

Drink Special

$4.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Flavored Steamer

$2.60+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+
Kids Hot Cocoa

Kids Hot Cocoa

$2.25
Latte

Latte

$3.55+
Loose Leaf

Loose Leaf

$3.00+
Loose Leaf Cambric

Loose Leaf Cambric

$3.40+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.95+
Press

Press

$6.25
Traditional Machiatto

Traditional Machiatto

$2.70+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.95+

MATCHA

$3.25+Out of stock

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

Small Fountain Drink

$2.25
Medium Fountain Drink

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.75
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.25
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75
Tropicana

Tropicana

$3.25

Kids Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.90

Misc Sides

Butter/ Syrup

$0.75

Side of Maple Syrup

$1.50

Cup of Grits

$4.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00
Loaded Grits

Loaded Grits

$6.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.50
Side Dressing

Side Dressing

$0.75
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$0.75
Side of Potato Chips

Side of Potato Chips

$2.00
Side of Cottage Cheese

Side of Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Side of Gravy

$3.50
Side of Hollandaise

Side of Hollandaise

$1.50

Side of Chipotle Bearnaise (Hollandaise)

$1.50
Side of Lox

Side of Lox

$4.00
Side of Tators

Side of Tators

$2.50
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.00
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Side of Compote

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Cup Black Beans

$2.50

Side of Meat

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.50
Side of Chorizo

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.00
Side of Ham

Side of Ham

$3.00
Side of Pork Sausage

Side of Pork Sausage

$2.50
Side of Sliced Turkey

Side of Sliced Turkey

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$3.50
9 Shrimp

9 Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Fried Chicken Patty (4oz)

$4.00

One Crab Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Lox

$4.50

Side of Impossible Sausage

$3.00

Side of Roast Beef

$3.50

Side Fruit/ Veg

Bowl of Fruit

Bowl of Fruit

$5.00
Cup of Fruit

Cup of Fruit

$3.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.00
Side of Asparagus

Side of Asparagus

$2.50

Side of Bananas

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Side Sliced Tomatoes

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00
Specialty Fruit Cup

Specialty Fruit Cup

$4.50

Side Spring Mix

$2.00

Side of Veggie Hash

$5.00

Egg Sides

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$2.50

Side of One Egg

$1.25

Bread Sides

One Pancake

One Pancake

$1.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$2.75
Side Biscuit

Side Biscuit

$3.50

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00
Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Tortillas

$1.50

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Kids Egg and Bacon

Kids Egg and Bacon

$5.50
Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$5.50
Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$5.50

Kids Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood, CO 80226

Directions

Gallery
The French Press image
The French Press image
The French Press image

