Lox in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve lox
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Salmon Lox*
|$15.00
Monk fruit cured salmon, house labneh, caper, red onion + microgreens. Served on an open-face slice of Reunion Sourdough.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Lox Bennie
|$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
|Lox Salad
|$12.25
Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. GF
|Lox Bagel
|$9.50
Smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|LOX & BAGEL
|$15.00
3 oz. of house-cured and smoked lox or house-cured gravlax, a generous schmear of cream cheese, served on a fresh toasted bagel. Classic!
|LOX, EGGS, ONIONS
|$17.50
2 Scrambled eggs with lox and onions and choice of toast, served with potatoes, scrambled or pancake style
|LOX CREAM CHEESE 1/2 lb.
|$7.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Lox CC 8oz
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Lox Toast
|$10.00
sourdough toast | everything-but-the-bagel cream cheese | carrot lox | dill | capers
gluten free optional + 1
BAGELS
Rosenberg's Kosher
942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver
|Nova Lox
A classic Jewish delicatessen staple, Nova lox is cured with salt, sugar, and spices, and cold smoked with a hint of anise flavor
|Lox CC 8oz
|$8.00
|Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Lox CC 4oz
|$4.00
|Lox CC 8oz
|$8.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Lox CC 8oz
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Lox, Eggs, & Onions
|$14.95
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Bagel & Lox*
|$13.00
A classic favorite with your choice of bagel, plain cream cheese, nova lox, capers, sliced red onions and sliced tomatoes. Served with a side of greens.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Lox Salad
|$12.25
Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. (GF)
|Lox Bennie
|$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, cold smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
|Lox Bagel
|$9.50
Smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Lox Bagel
|$17.00
Smoked Salmon / Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Red Onion / Capers / Arugula
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|House Smoked Salmon (Lox)
|$8.00
cream cheese, pickled onion & capers on a toasty bagel
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Colorado Lox Half Order
|$10.50
One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.
|Colorado Lox Full Order
|$18.00
Two pieces of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.