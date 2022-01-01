Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Lox*$15.00
Monk fruit cured salmon, house labneh, caper, red onion + microgreens. Served on an open-face slice of Reunion Sourdough.
More about Nest at Nurture
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Bennie$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
Lox Salad$12.25
Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. GF
Lox Bagel$9.50
Smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
More about The French Press
LOX & BAGEL image

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOX & BAGEL$15.00
3 oz. of house-cured and smoked lox or house-cured gravlax, a generous schmear of cream cheese, served on a fresh toasted bagel. Classic!
LOX, EGGS, ONIONS$17.50
2 Scrambled eggs with lox and onions and choice of toast, served with potatoes, scrambled or pancake style
LOX CREAM CHEESE 1/2 lb.$7.50
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Toast$10.00
sourdough toast | everything-but-the-bagel cream cheese | carrot lox | dill | capers
gluten free optional + 1
More about Watercourse Foods
Item pic

BAGELS

Rosenberg's Kosher

942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver

Avg 4.5 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Nova Lox
A classic Jewish delicatessen staple, Nova lox is cured with salt, sugar, and spices, and cold smoked with a hint of anise flavor
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
Bagels And Lox (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Lox CC 4oz$4.00
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nova Lox Roll$9.25
More about Tora Noodle House
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10) image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Lox CC 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox, Eggs, & Onions$14.95
More about New York Deli News
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel & Lox*$13.00
A classic favorite with your choice of bagel, plain cream cheese, nova lox, capers, sliced red onions and sliced tomatoes. Served with a side of greens.
*These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of food borne illness.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Salad$12.25
Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. (GF)
Lox Bennie$14.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, cold smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.
Lox Bagel$9.50
Smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
More about The French Press
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Bagel$17.00
Smoked Salmon / Everything Bagel / Cream Cheese / Tomato / Red Onion / Capers / Arugula
More about On and Off
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Smoked Salmon (Lox)$8.00
cream cheese, pickled onion & capers on a toasty bagel
More about Salt & Grinder
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Green Collective Eatery

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Colorado Lox Half Order$10.50
One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.
Colorado Lox Full Order$18.00
Two pieces of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.
More about Green Collective Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Cannolis

Rice Cake

Paninis

Sweet Potato Fries

Karaage

Crab Cakes

Salmon

Veggie Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston