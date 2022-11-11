Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Bakeries

Rosenberg's Kosher

107 Reviews

$

942 S Monaco Pkwy

Denver, CO 80224

Bagels

Bagel (each)

$2.50

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.00

Dozen Bagels

$25.00
Office Pack

Office Pack

$35.00

Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.

Mini Bagel (each)

$1.50

Half Dozen Minis

$9.00

Dozen Minis

$18.00

Bialy

$3.50

Baked flat yeast dough filled with caramelized onions.

Breads

Plain Challah (1lb)

$9.50

Plain Challah (1/2lb)

$5.00

Sesame Challah (1lb)

$9.75

Sesame Challah (1/2lb)

$5.50

Poppy Challah (1lb)

$9.75

Poppy Challah (1/2lb)

$5.50

Raisin Challah (1lb)

$10.50

Raisin Challah (1/2lb)

$6.00

Pan Challah - Plain

$9.50Out of stock

Plain Rye

$9.50

Plain Rye (Half)

$5.00

Seeded Rye

$9.75

Seeded Rye (Half)

$5.00

Marble Rye

$9.75

Marble Rye (Half)

$5.00

Pumpernickel

$9.75

Pumpernickel (Half)

$5.00

Plain Round (1lb)

$9.50

Plain Round (2lb)

$19.00

Sesame Round (1lb)

$9.75

Sesame Round (2lb)

$19.50

Poppy Round (1lb)

$9.75

Poppy Round (2lb)

$19.50

Raisin Round (1lb)

$10.50

Raisin Round (2lb)

$21.00

Stuffing

$7.00

Rolls & More

Challah Roll (each)

$1.50

Challah Rolls (Half Dozen)

$8.50

Challah Rolls (Dozen)

$17.00

Pletzel

$4.00

Bagel Chips

$3.00

Bialy

$3.50

Schmears & Deli Salads

Plain CC*

$6.00

Scallion CC

$7.00

Hatch CC

$7.00

Dill CC

$7.00

Veggie CC

$8.00

Lox CC

$8.00

Tofu CC

$8.00

Egg Salad

$7.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Whitefish Salad

$15.00

PC Philly CC

$1.00

Fish**

Scottish

$7.50+

Gravlax

$7.50+

Nova Lox

$7.50+

A classic Jewish delicatessen staple, Nova lox is cured with salt, sugar, and spices, and cold smoked with a hint of anise flavor

Pastralmon

$7.50+

A playful take on classic deli flavors, our Pastralmon is brined and cold smoked, and rubbed with pastrami seasoning.

Specialty

$8.75+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

To place a pre-order for Friday pick-up, please order by Tuesday, end of day. To place a pre-order for Sunday pick-up, please order by Thursday, end of day.

Website

Location

942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO 80224

Directions

Rosenberg's Kosher image

