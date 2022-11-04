Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Annette

6,405 Reviews

$$

2501 Dallas Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Order Again

Snacks and Plates

House Popcorn

House Popcorn

$4.00

Garlic, Onion + Nutritional Yeast.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

One Egg, split, with Romesco + Chive

Spiced Nuts

Spiced Nuts

$5.00

Cashews + Peanuts with Curry + Brown Sugar

Fries

Fries

$8.00

Fries with Roasted Garlic Aioli

Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad

Butter Lettuce + Tarragon Salad

$16.00

Butter Lettuce Salad with Tarragon + Buttermilk Vinaigrette, Ricotta Salata, Sunflower Seed Brittle + Pickled Shallots This salad comes with the vinaigrette on the side. Please let us know if you'd like it dressed.

Honeycrisp Apple + Parsley Salad

$15.00

jasper hill cheddar, pecan + turnip

Caviar

$48.00
Chicken Liver Pate

Chicken Liver Pate

$17.00

Chicken Liver Pate with a Blueberry Mostarda + Grilled Sourdough

Grilled Beef Tongue + Marrow Toast

Grilled Beef Tongue + Marrow Toast

$18.00

pickled carrot relish, parsley + coriander cream.

Roasted Maitakes + Kohlrabi

$11.00

sunflower hummus, chickpea fritters + chives

Moules Frites

$26.00

fennel, absinthe, mustard + cream

Sunchoke Gratin

$17.00

raclette, lemon + thyme

The Annette Burger

The Annette Burger

$19.00

The Annette Burger + Fries: 7x Waygu Beef Patty on a Housemade English Muffin, with Chow Chow Sauce, Sour Pickles, and Cheddar Cheese. Please select a side! Comes with a side of Roasted Garlic Aioli.

Skate Cheek Bouillabaisse

Skate Cheek Bouillabaisse

$28.00

tomato, orange, olive, fennel + grilled bread

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$33.00

mustard greens + px sherry vinegar.

Wood-Fired Pork Tenderloin - $35

$35.00

new potatoes, spinach, pickled rhubarb + curry aioli

Euro Fish - $41

$41.00Out of stock

scarlet runner beans + lovage + tomatoes

Egg Salad Toast

$10.00

Kid's Plates

Kid's Burger

$11.00

A-la-carte burger; Housemade English Muffin + 7x Wagyu Beef Patty.

Merch!

Annette Crewneck Sweatshirt

Annette Crewneck Sweatshirt

$45.00

A light blue crewneck sweatshirt with the Annette logo on the left breast pocket. Classy AF!

Annette Longsleeve

Annette Longsleeve

$30.00

A long sleeve tee with a circular poppy logo in the center of the back. The perfect fall/winter accessory.

Annette Classic Tee

Annette Classic Tee

$30.00

The original Annette tee, with the poppy logo on the left breast pocket and the "annette" text centered on the upper back. A true clasic!

Annette Zip-Up Hoodie

Annette Zip-Up Hoodie

$55.00

A soft, comfy zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the Annette poppy on the left breast pocket and the Annette logo across the upper back.

Annette On-The-Go Tee

Annette On-The-Go Tee

$30.00

A soft, comfy, Next Level Tri-Blend T shirt with artwork from Annette server Jacob Hinshaw commemorating Annette's pivot to takeout and delivery in the time of COVID 19.

Annette Beanie

Annette Beanie

$20.00

A comfy black beanie embroidered with the Annette logo, to keep you warm all winter long.

House Cocktails (food purchase required)

Annette Martini

Annette Martini

$15.00

leopold brothers’ navy strength gin, dolin dry vermouth, st. george pear eau de vie, salers gentian liquor + olive

Oyster Shooter

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00
House Sangria

House Sangria

$15.00

red wine, seasonal fruit + citrus

Fear Loathing

$15.00

Welcome State

$15.00

Plums in the Ice Box

$15.00

Shiso Fine

$15.00

Scream

$15.00

Strong Men Also Cry

$15.00

Thin Mint Espresso Martini

$15.00

Perfect Silence #3

$12.00

Viking Toddy

$15.00

Pirate Toddy

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Viking Thermos

$60.00

Pirate Thermos

$60.00

Red Wine (food purchase required)

grenache - a tribute to grace, santa barbara, ca

$68.00

cabernet sauvignon - camp, sonoma, ca

$64.00

barbera d'alba - ca del baio "paolina", piedmont, it

$52.00

pinot noir - blood root, sonoma co., ca

$56.00

carignane - emme "enhorabuena", 21, redwood valley, ca

$60.00

zinfandel - little trouble, 21, grist vineyard, dry creek valley, ca

$64.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Hundred Suns, 21, Old Eight Cut, Willamette

$76.00

grenache - scar of the sea, 21, hofer vineyard, cucamonga valley, ca

$68.00

syrah - amevive, ibarra-young vineyard, los olivos district, ca

$68.00

gamay - walter scott, 21, arlyn vineyard, willamette valley, or

$76.00

zinfandel - limerick lane, 17, russian river valley, sonoma, ca

$80.00

syrah - dunites, 20, spanish springs vineyard, santa maria, ca

$84.00

pinot noir - lady of the sunshine, 21, chene vineyard, edna valley, ca

$84.00

pinot noir - crowley "la colina", 19, willamette valley, or

$96.00

cabernet sauvignon|merlot - côte bonneville, 15, yakima valley, wa

$96.00Out of stock

pinot noir - whitcraft winery, 20, chêne vineyard, edna valley, ca

$112.00

cabernet sauvignon, ,matthiason, 19, napa, ca

$156.00

cabernet sauvignon - scribe “atlas west”, 18, napa valley, ca

$156.00Out of stock

cabernet sauvignon - purlieu, 18, beckstoffer vineyard, napa valley, ca

$272.00Out of stock

givry - domaine thenard, 1er cru, 18, burgundy, fr

$68.00Out of stock

gamay - famille dutraive, 20, saint-amour, beaujolais, fr

$72.00Out of stock

syrah - francois villard "poivre et sol", 19, saint joseph, fr

$76.00

merlot - chateau montviel, 18, pomerol, bordeaux, fr

$124.00Out of stock

beaune - armand heitz, 1er cru, 20, boucherottes, burgundy, fr

$156.00Out of stock

nerello mascalese - le cantine di indie "polpo rosso", 20, sicily, it

$48.00

barbera d'alba - giuseppe cortese, 20, piedmont, it

$52.00

nebbiolo - la spinetta, 19, piedmont, it

$64.00

schiopettino - petrussa, 17, fruili colli orientali, it

$80.00

barbaresco - ca' del baio "pora", 17, piedmont, it

$108.00

barolo - andrea oberto, 17, la morra, piedmont, it

$120.00

mencía - la senda "1984", 20, bierzo, castilla y león, esp

$48.00

garnacha - envinate "albahra", 21, castilla-la mancha, esp

$60.00

tempranillo - r. lopez de heredia "vina tondonia", 07, rioja, esp

$96.00

red blend - envinate "misturado de abeleda", 20, ribiera sacra, esp

$116.00

listan negro - envinate "benje", 21, canary islands, esp

$176.00

garnacha - envinate "albahra", 21, a chingao vineyard, ribiera sacra, esp

$200.00

Beer (food purchase required)

Westbound Hazy IPA

$10.00

Orion Lager

$8.00

Westbound Pils

$10.00

Ecliptic Porter

$10.00

Calidad Lager

$4.00

Eden Cider

$8.00

"Kid" Junmai Sake Cup

$15.00

Classic Cocktails (food purchase required)

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Whiskey, Honey, Bitters.

Boulevardier

Boulevardier

$12.00

Whiskey, Campari, Vermouth.

Manhattan

Manhattan

$14.00

Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters.

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

White Russian

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Aviation

$13.00

Gin Fizz

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Martinez

$12.00

Anejo Margarita

$13.00

Paloma

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Ultima Palabra

$13.00

Smoky Margarita

$15.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Dark n' Stormy

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Zombie

$14.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Julep

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Blood and Sand

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

French 75

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Last Word

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Vesper Martini

$12.00

NA Beverages

Seedlip Mocktail

$9.00

Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Cherry Pebble Coke

$5.00

NA Glogg

$6.00
Sunday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wood-Fired, Seasonal Cuisine.

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80010

