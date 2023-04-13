Restaurant header imageView gallery
Voodoo Doughnut Denver - Colfax

1520 E Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

Popular Items

Voodoo Dozen
Classic Dozen
Apple Fritter


Coffee Bags

Magic Roast Coffee Retail Bag

$20.00

12 oz package of whole bean coffee. Rich chocolate notes Hints of Honeycrisp apple Dark caramel and chocolate covered fruits

Dozens

Voodoo Dozen

$25.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Vegan Dozen

$28.00

Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Classic Dozen

$19.00

Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.

Limited Time Doughnuts

Paradise

$4.50

Raised shell filled with pineapple/coconut Bavarian cream, decorated like a pineapple and topped with an umbrella

Lemon Kiss

$3.50

Lemon jelly filled raised shell and rolled in powdered sugar

Cherry Cannolo

$3.25

Filled with juicy cherry filling and rolled in sugar

Sweet Cream Cannolo

$3.25