Chilaquiles in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina - Denver
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|CHILAQUILES
|$12.95
Traditional breakfast made of corn tortillas diced and sautéed with eggs, served with your choice of either Michoacán chile verde or Guajillo sauce. Topped with queso fresco. Served with made refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Chilaquiles*
|$13.00
A Stack of Crispy Corn Chips Topped with a Spice Red Guajillo Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, White Onions and Two Eggs* Cooked to Order.