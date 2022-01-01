Chilaquiles in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina - Denver

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$12.95
Traditional breakfast made of corn tortillas diced and sautéed with eggs, served with your choice of either Michoacán chile verde or Guajillo sauce. Topped with queso fresco. Served with made refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina - Denver
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles*$13.00
A Stack of Crispy Corn Chips Topped with a Spice Red Guajillo Sauce, Smoked Pulled Pork, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, White Onions and Two Eggs* Cooked to Order.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

el Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.00
More about el Camino Community Tavern

