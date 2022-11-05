Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
No reviews yet
1294 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZER
CEVICHE
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh avocado. Served with corn chips or crackers.
CHAVINDECAS
Two corn tortillas layered with white cheddar cheese, your choice of chicken carne asada, or carnitas. Served with avocado or tomatillo salsa.
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE
CHIPS AND SALSA
House red salsa.
CHIPS AND SALSA FLIGHT
All three salsas.
CHIPS SALSA & GUACAMOLE
FLAUTITAS
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with avocado or tomatillo salsa.
QUESADILLAS
Flour tortillas layered with cheddar cheese, roasted chile poblano and mushrooms. Grilled and served with house-made guacamole.
QUESO FUNDIDO
Melted cheeses, served with chorizo, soyrizo or plain. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with your choice of chips, corn or flour tortillas.
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE SALSA (Cold)
SOPES
Four rounds of house-made corn masa filled with refried beans, your choice of carne asada, pastor, carnitas, or chicken. Garnished with cotija cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and roasted tomatillo salsa.
TAMALITOS
Two tamales with chile guajillo marinated pork or roasted tomatillo Michoacano-marinated chicken. Served with any of our four sauces for dipping, topped with queso fresco and sour cream.
TARTAR DE ATÚN
Ahi tuna dressed with soy sauce on a bed of mashed avocado with jalapeños and red onions. Served with balsamic glaze and sesame seeds.
TOSTADAS DE ATÚN
Three crispy corn tortillas with Ahi tuna dressed with soy sauce, and topped with jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, green onions, and sesame seeds.
BRUNCH
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo or soyrizo, roasted potatoes, and white cheddar cheese. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, and smother with your choice of any of our four sauces.
BREAKFAST TACOS
Scrambled eggs, bacon, white cheddar cheese, and roasted potatoes on corn tortillas. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle cream sauce.
CHILAQUILES
Traditional breakfast made of corn tortillas diced and sautéed with eggs, served with your choice of either Michoacán chile verde or Guajillo sauce. Topped with queso fresco. Served with made refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, and jalapeños. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas.
HUEVOS CON TOCINO
Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, jalapeños, chorizo or bacon. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas.
HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS
Two fried eggs. One covered in Michoacán chile verde while the other is covered in chile rojo. Topped with cotija cheese. Served with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas.
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two eggs served topped with Adelitas Mole, queso fresco, and avocado. Served with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas on the side.
PANCAKES
Two Pancakes, two eggs (any style) and a side of bacon. NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3PM!
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, jalapeños, chorizo or bacon. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas.
FOOD
1/2 POZOLE
Traditional stew made from chile guajillo, hominy and pork. Served with a side of onions, radish, cabbage and cilantro.
1/2 SOPA DE TORTILLA
Ancho chile-tomato broth, served with crispy corn tortillas, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
BURRITO
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, al pastor, or vegetables. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and smothered with any of our four sauces.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Shrimp cooked in our A La Diabla sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
CAMARONES CON CREMA
Shrimp cooked in chipotle mushroom sauce, served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
CARNE ASADA PLATE
Carne asada steak, served with a white cheddar cheese enchilada smothered in mole sauce, refried beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
CHILE RELLENOS
Two poblano peppers filled with your choice of white cheddar cheese or portabello mushroom; battered and fried. Smothered with your choice of any of our four sauces. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with cotija cheese.
CHIMICHANGA
COCTEL DE CAMARONES
Freshly prepared camarones served with our special Michoacán cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and chips or crackers.
ENCHILADAS
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or white cheddar cheese. Mix and match any filling. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans and rice.
ENSALADA DE ADELITAS
Mixed green salad, cranberries, avocado, red onion, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, and queso fresco, with house-made olive oil and lemon dressing.
FAJITAS
Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
FULL POZOLE
Traditional stew made from chile guajillo, hominy and pork. Served with a side of onions, radish, cabbage and cilantro.
FULL SOPA DE TORTILLA
Ancho chile-tomato broth, served with crispy corn tortillas, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
MOLCAJETE CIELO MAR Y TIERRA
Marinated steak, chicken and shrimp with spicy tomato sauce, cheddar cheese, green onions, nopales, and panela cheese. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS
Mussels, shrimp and talapia steamed with tomato, onion, garlic, butter, white wine, red pepper flakes and topped with cotija cheese. Served with bread.
MOLCAJETE DE VEGETALES
Spicy tomato sauce with chayote, zucchini, portabello mushrooms, turnips, carrots, poblano peppers, roasted corn, greens onions, and roasted tomatoes. Optional white cheddar and pa
AD MOLE
Bone-in roasted chicken smothered in Adelitas’ mole topped with sesame seeds, served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresco cheese and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
POLLO CON CREMA
Bone-in roasted chicken smothered in our chipotle cream sauce, served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
PUERCO CON CHILE COLORADO
Pork cooked in chile guajillo sauce. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.
TACOS AL PASTOR (3)
Marinated, spit-grilled pork on corn tortillas topped with diced red onions, cilantro and pineapple, and roasted tomatillo salsa.
TACOS CAMARONES (3)
Camarones on corn tortillas topped with cabbage, chipotle cream, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.
TACOS CARNE ASADA (3)
Asada steak on corn tortillas, topped with cilantro, onions, and roasted tomatillo salsa.
TACOS CARNITAS (3)
Served on corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and roasted tomatillo salsa.
TACOS DE PESCADO (3)
Tilapia on corn tortillas topped with cabbage, chipotle cream, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.
TACOS LENGUA (3)
Beef tongue simmered in onions, garlic and spices. Served on corn tortillas, topped with diced onions, cilantro and roasted tomatillo salsa.
TACOS MIX & MATCH
TACOS POLLO (3)
Shredded chicken on corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo, and roasted tomatillo salsa.
TACOS VEGGIE (3)
Sautéed green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and portabello mushrooms on corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, cabbage and roasted tomatillo salsa.
TAMALES
Your choice of chicken, pork, or vegetarian tamales smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
TORTAS
Mexican bread filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and your choice of carne asada, pastor, chicken, or carnitas.
VEGGIE BOWL
Sautéed green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and portabello mushrooms. Served with refried beans, veggie rice, and guacamole.
SIDES
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE BACON
SIDE BEANS
SIDE BREAD
SIDE CHEESE
SIDE CHILE RELLENO
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE CHOPPED JALAPEÑOS
SIDE EGGS
SIDE ENCHILADA
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE MEATS
SIDE NOPALES
SIDE PANCAKE
SIDE POTATOES
SIDE RICE
SIDE RICE & BEANS
SIDE ROASTED JALAPEÑOS
SIDE SALSA (Cold)
SIDE SALSA (Hot)
SIDE SAUTÉED VEGGIES
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE TACO
SIDE TAMALE
SIDE TORTILLAS
SIDE USE**
SIDE USE**
SIDE SURF & TURF
Add jumbo, sautéed shrimp
NIÑOS
QUESADILLAS EL NIÑO
White cheddar cheese layered in a six-inch flour tortilla, grilled and served with a side of rice.
PB & J QUESADILLA
Our version of a PB&J - grilled nine-inch flour tortilla filled with peanut butter and strawberry jelly.
BURRITO EL NIÑO
Six-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, your choice of carne asada, chicken, carnitas, or veggies. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, and lettuce.
KIDS BOWL
Refried beans, rice and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, or veggies.
DESSERTS
HAPPY HOUR
HH Chips and Salsa
House red salsa.
HH Ceviche
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh avocado. Served with corn chips or crackers.
HH Margarita
Cimarron blanco, fresh lime, house simple (reposado, mango, strawberry, jalapeño - add for $1)
HH DF Ratio Cityscape
HH Madre Espadin
HH Cimarron Blanco
HH Terrazas Chardonnay WHITE GL
HH Termes Toro RED GL
HH The Beach ROSÉ GL
HH Wycliff CHAMPAGNE GL
HH New Amsterdam
HH Denver Distillery White
HH Denver Distillery Gin
HH Four Roses
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
1294 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210