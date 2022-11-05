Restaurant header imageView gallery

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

Order Again

Popular Items

ENCHILADAS
CHIPS AND SALSA FLIGHT
FAJITAS

APPETIZER

CEVICHE

$11.95

Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh avocado. Served with corn chips or crackers.

CHAVINDECAS

$10.95

Two corn tortillas layered with white cheddar cheese, your choice of chicken carne asada, or carnitas. Served with avocado or tomatillo salsa.

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$12.95

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.50

House red salsa.

CHIPS AND SALSA FLIGHT

$3.50

All three salsas.

CHIPS SALSA & GUACAMOLE

$14.95

FLAUTITAS

$9.95

Four rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with avocado or tomatillo salsa.

QUESADILLAS

$11.95

Flour tortillas layered with cheddar cheese, roasted chile poblano and mushrooms. Grilled and served with house-made guacamole.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.95

Melted cheeses, served with chorizo, soyrizo or plain. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with your choice of chips, corn or flour tortillas.

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.00+

SIDE SALSA (Cold)

$2.00+

SOPES

$12.95

Four rounds of house-made corn masa filled with refried beans, your choice of carne asada, pastor, carnitas, or chicken. Garnished with cotija cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and roasted tomatillo salsa.

TAMALITOS

$8.95

Two tamales with chile guajillo marinated pork or roasted tomatillo Michoacano-marinated chicken. Served with any of our four sauces for dipping, topped with queso fresco and sour cream.

TARTAR DE ATÚN

$13.95

Ahi tuna dressed with soy sauce on a bed of mashed avocado with jalapeños and red onions. Served with balsamic glaze and sesame seeds.

TOSTADAS DE ATÚN

$12.95

Three crispy corn tortillas with Ahi tuna dressed with soy sauce, and topped with jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, green onions, and sesame seeds.

BRUNCH

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.95

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo or soyrizo, roasted potatoes, and white cheddar cheese. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, and smother with your choice of any of our four sauces.

BREAKFAST TACOS

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, white cheddar cheese, and roasted potatoes on corn tortillas. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle cream sauce.

CHILAQUILES

$12.95

Traditional breakfast made of corn tortillas diced and sautéed with eggs, served with your choice of either Michoacán chile verde or Guajillo sauce. Topped with queso fresco. Served with made refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, and jalapeños. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas.

HUEVOS CON TOCINO

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, jalapeños, chorizo or bacon. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas.

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$12.95

Two fried eggs. One covered in Michoacán chile verde while the other is covered in chile rojo. Topped with cotija cheese. Served with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and flour or corn tortillas.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.95

Two eggs served topped with Adelitas Mole, queso fresco, and avocado. Served with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas on the side.

PANCAKES

$12.95

Two Pancakes, two eggs (any style) and a side of bacon. NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 3PM!

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with sautéed onions, tomato, jalapeños, chorizo or bacon. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas.

FOOD

1/2 POZOLE

$7.95

Traditional stew made from chile guajillo, hominy and pork. Served with a side of onions, radish, cabbage and cilantro.

1/2 SOPA DE TORTILLA

$5.95

Ancho chile-tomato broth, served with crispy corn tortillas, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

BURRITO

$13.95

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, al pastor, or vegetables. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and smothered with any of our four sauces.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in our A La Diabla sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

CAMARONES CON CREMA

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in chipotle mushroom sauce, served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$18.95

Carne asada steak, served with a white cheddar cheese enchilada smothered in mole sauce, refried beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

CHILE RELLENOS

$15.95

Two poblano peppers filled with your choice of white cheddar cheese or portabello mushroom; battered and fried. Smothered with your choice of any of our four sauces. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with cotija cheese.

CHIMICHANGA

$13.95

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$12.95

Freshly prepared camarones served with our special Michoacán cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and chips or crackers.

ENCHILADAS

$14.95

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or white cheddar cheese. Mix and match any filling. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans and rice.

ENSALADA DE ADELITAS

$8.95

Mixed green salad, cranberries, avocado, red onion, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, and queso fresco, with house-made olive oil and lemon dressing.

FAJITAS

$18.95

Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

FULL POZOLE

$12.95

Traditional stew made from chile guajillo, hominy and pork. Served with a side of onions, radish, cabbage and cilantro.

FULL SOPA DE TORTILLA

$8.95

Ancho chile-tomato broth, served with crispy corn tortillas, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

MOLCAJETE CIELO MAR Y TIERRA

$33.95

Marinated steak, chicken and shrimp with spicy tomato sauce, cheddar cheese, green onions, nopales, and panela cheese. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

MOLCAJETE DE MARISCOS

$34.95

Mussels, shrimp and talapia steamed with tomato, onion, garlic, butter, white wine, red pepper flakes and topped with cotija cheese. Served with bread.

MOLCAJETE DE VEGETALES

$25.95

Spicy tomato sauce with chayote, zucchini, portabello mushrooms, turnips, carrots, poblano peppers, roasted corn, greens onions, and roasted tomatoes. Optional white cheddar and pa

AD MOLE

$15.95

Bone-in roasted chicken smothered in Adelitas’ mole topped with sesame seeds, served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresco cheese and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

POLLO CON CREMA

$15.95

Bone-in roasted chicken smothered in our chipotle cream sauce, served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

PUERCO CON CHILE COLORADO

$15.95

Pork cooked in chile guajillo sauce. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas.

TACOS AL PASTOR (3)

$11.95

Marinated, spit-grilled pork on corn tortillas topped with diced red onions, cilantro and pineapple, and roasted tomatillo salsa.

TACOS CAMARONES (3)

$13.95

Camarones on corn tortillas topped with cabbage, chipotle cream, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.

TACOS CARNE ASADA (3)

$11.95

Asada steak on corn tortillas, topped with cilantro, onions, and roasted tomatillo salsa.

TACOS CARNITAS (3)

$11.95

Served on corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and roasted tomatillo salsa.

TACOS DE PESCADO (3)

$13.95

Tilapia on corn tortillas topped with cabbage, chipotle cream, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.

TACOS LENGUA (3)

$13.95

Beef tongue simmered in onions, garlic and spices. Served on corn tortillas, topped with diced onions, cilantro and roasted tomatillo salsa.

TACOS MIX & MATCH

$11.95

TACOS POLLO (3)

$11.95

Shredded chicken on corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo, and roasted tomatillo salsa.

TACOS VEGGIE (3)

$11.95

Sautéed green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and portabello mushrooms on corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, cabbage and roasted tomatillo salsa.

TAMALES

$12.95

Your choice of chicken, pork, or vegetarian tamales smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

TORTAS

$12.95

Mexican bread filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and your choice of carne asada, pastor, chicken, or carnitas.

VEGGIE BOWL

$13.95

Sautéed green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and portabello mushrooms. Served with refried beans, veggie rice, and guacamole.

SIDES

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE BEANS

$1.50

SIDE BREAD

$3.00

SIDE CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE CHILE RELLENO

$6.50

SIDE CHIPS

$1.50

SIDE CHOPPED JALAPEÑOS

$1.00

SIDE EGGS

$3.00

SIDE ENCHILADA

$3.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.00+

SIDE MEATS

SIDE NOPALES

$2.00

SIDE PANCAKE

$3.00

SIDE POTATOES

$2.00

SIDE RICE

$1.50

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$3.00

SIDE ROASTED JALAPEÑOS

$1.00

SIDE SALSA (Cold)

$2.00+

SIDE SALSA (Hot)

$2.00+

SIDE SAUTÉED VEGGIES

$3.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE TACO

$4.00

SIDE TAMALE

$4.50

SIDE TORTILLAS

$0.50+

SIDE USE**

SIDE USE**

SIDE SURF & TURF

$8.95

Add jumbo, sautéed shrimp

NIÑOS

QUESADILLAS EL NIÑO

$6.95

White cheddar cheese layered in a six-inch flour tortilla, grilled and served with a side of rice.

PB & J QUESADILLA

$6.95

Our version of a PB&J - grilled nine-inch flour tortilla filled with peanut butter and strawberry jelly.

BURRITO EL NIÑO

$6.95

Six-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, your choice of carne asada, chicken, carnitas, or veggies. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, and lettuce.

KIDS BOWL

$6.95

Refried beans, rice and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, or veggies.

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM

$2.00

FLAN NAPOLITANO

$6.95

Handcrafted traditional Michoacán flan topped with whipped cream.

SOPAPILLAS

$6.95

Handcrafted sopapillas with vanilla ice cream, honey, and sugar with cinnamon.

TRES LECHES CAKE

$6.95

Handcrafted traditional Mexican cake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream.

HAPPY HOUR

HH Chips and Salsa

$2.50

House red salsa.

HH Ceviche

$11.95

Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh avocado. Served with corn chips or crackers.

HH Margarita

$12.00

Cimarron blanco, fresh lime, house simple (reposado, mango, strawberry, jalapeño - add for $1)

HH DF Ratio Cityscape

$6.00

HH Madre Espadin

$7.00

HH Cimarron Blanco

$5.00

HH Terrazas Chardonnay WHITE GL

$11.00

HH Termes Toro RED GL

$14.00

HH The Beach ROSÉ GL

$9.00

HH Wycliff CHAMPAGNE GL

$7.00

HH New Amsterdam

$6.00

HH Denver Distillery White

$6.00

HH Denver Distillery Gin

$8.00

HH Four Roses

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Location

1294 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

