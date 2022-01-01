Tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tacos
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Mushroom Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
|Costra De Ribeye Taco
|$7.00
sliced ribeye, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, onion, cilantro. served on a crisp flour tortilla.
The Post Chicken & Beer
1575 Boulder Street, Denver
|Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)
|$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
|Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)
|$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
|Baja Taco Board
|$21.00
beer battered pacific cod / chipotle crema / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn /
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|3 Tacos
|$13.00
Three USDA Prime Brisket tacos filled with coleslaw, house salsa, and creamy bbq sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TACOS MIX & MATCH
|$11.95
Bruto
1801 Blake St #100, Denver
|Bruto Taco Kit 4 People
|$45.00
Makes 12 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
|Bruto Taco Kit 2 People
|$35.00
Makes 8 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Etc. Eatery - Denver
1472 S Pearl St, Denver
|Lamb Birria Tacos
|$17.00
Three Corn Tortilla with Slow Roasted Lamb and Guajillo Pepper Dipping Sauce
Tacos El Metate
2060 S University Blvd, Denver
|Pescado Taco
|$3.25
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.99
|Asada Taco
|$2.99
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Kids Tacos
|$6.00
Two soft tacos with your choice of protein, served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Street Taco Platter
|$14.00
3 of your choice of tacos, served with mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans.
|Al Pastor Street Taco
|$4.00
Marinated grilled pork, cilantro, onion and pineapple
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Charcoal Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.00
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas , cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, mango papaya salsa, served with salsa fresca
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Carnitas Tacos
|$15.00
Pork carnitas, Napa slaw, white onion,
salsa verde, & cilantro.
BURRITOS
My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street, Denver
|Pollo Rostizado Taco
|$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Americano Taco
|$14.00
grass-fed ground beef, american cheese, salsa roja, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla
|Pescado Frito Taco
|$15.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Taco Tres
|$13.50
BURRITOS
La Loteria Taqueria
42 S. Broadway, Denver
|Birria Taco
|$4.00
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.50
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
Los Chingones
1601 19th Street, Denver
|PORK CARNITAS TACO
|$4.50
|BIRRIA BEEF TACO
|$5.50
|ADOBO CHICKEN TACO
|$4.50
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
TACOS
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway
30 S Broadway, Denver
|Quesabirria Taco
|$5.00
Fried taco dipped in adobo topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consomé for dipping.
|Grilled Mahi Taco
|$5.00
Creamy slaw, charred salsa.
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102, Edgewater
|6 Taco Platter
|$23.00
Cochino Taco Broadway
176 S. Broadway, Denver
|Pork Belly Taco
|$4.45
Pork belly slow roasted then fried, cabbage onion and jalapeno slaw, avocado tomatillo, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.75
Flank steak, avocado tomatillo, white onion, cotija and fresh cilantro.
Lunchboxx
2669 Larimer St, Denver
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
Build your own Tacos, consisting of a corn tortillas, dressed cabbage, pickled red onions, corn and avocado salsa, fresh chiles with a red and green salsa.
Choice Protein.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Billy's House Taco
Taco served on soft corn or flour tortilla with cheese, Billy's Baja Slaw and pico de gallo and choice of protein or veggie. Add Cilantro lime rice or Black Beans for $1.50 each.
|Variety Pack Tacos
Choice between House, Pork or Steak tacos. Maximum six tacos
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Soft Corn Tacos
Sauce, Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion, & Fresh cilantro
|Flour Tacos
Sauce, Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion, Fresh Cilantro
Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account
1309 26th Street, Denver
|Taco Tuesday - Smoked Carnitas
|$2.00