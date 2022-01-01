Tacos in Denver

Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
Costra De Ribeye Taco$7.00
sliced ribeye, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, onion, cilantro. served on a crisp flour tortilla.
Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf) image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1575 Boulder Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
Baja Taco Board$21.00
beer battered pacific cod / chipotle crema / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn /
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Tacos$13.00
Three USDA Prime Brisket tacos filled with coleslaw, house salsa, and creamy bbq sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACOS MIX & MATCH$11.95
Bruto Taco Kit 4 People image

 

Bruto

1801 Blake St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruto Taco Kit 4 People$45.00
Makes 12 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Bruto Taco Kit 2 People$35.00
Makes 8 tacos.
Choose your filling. Includes tortillas, Salsa Verde, Xnipec, Limes, Cilantro, Salsa Aguacate, Radish, Shishitos Toreados
Item pic

 

Etc. Eatery - Denver

1472 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Birria Tacos$17.00
Three Corn Tortilla with Slow Roasted Lamb and Guajillo Pepper Dipping Sauce
Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

1610 16th St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado Taco$3.25
Barbacoa Taco$2.99
Asada Taco$2.99
Kids Tacos image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Tacos$6.00
Two soft tacos with your choice of protein, served with rice and your choice of beans.
Street Taco Platter$14.00
3 of your choice of tacos, served with mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans.
Al Pastor Street Taco$4.00
Marinated grilled pork, cilantro, onion and pineapple
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Charcoal Grilled Fish Taco$5.00
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas , cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, mango papaya salsa, served with salsa fresca
The Pig & The Sprout image

 

The Pig & The Sprout

1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Pork carnitas, Napa slaw, white onion,
salsa verde, & cilantro.
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Pollo Rostizado Taco image

 

My Neighbor Felix

1801 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Rostizado Taco$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
Americano Taco$14.00
grass-fed ground beef, american cheese, salsa roja, shredded lettuce, avocado, cilantro, flour tortilla
Pescado Frito Taco$15.00
que pasa vh beer battered salmon, chipotle-guajillo crema, creamy habanero cabbage, mango-pina salsa, cotija, cilantro, house-made hibiscus corn tortilla
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tres$13.50
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lil' Street Tacos$2.50
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

2230 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
16686d02-21f3-44f2-aeb9-43c68e05a533 image

 

La Loteria Taqueria

42 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Taco$4.00
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
Los Chingones image

 

Los Chingones

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK CARNITAS TACO$4.50
BIRRIA BEEF TACO$5.50
ADOBO CHICKEN TACO$4.50
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway image

TACOS

Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway

30 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesabirria Taco$5.00
Fried taco dipped in adobo topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consomé for dipping.
Grilled Mahi Taco$5.00
Creamy slaw, charred salsa.
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market image

 

CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6 Taco Platter$23.00
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Taco$4.45
Pork belly slow roasted then fried, cabbage onion and jalapeno slaw, avocado tomatillo, pickled red onion and fresh cilantro.
Shrimp Taco$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
Carne Asada Taco$4.75
Flank steak, avocado tomatillo, white onion, cotija and fresh cilantro.
Street Tacos image

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$14.00
Build your own Tacos, consisting of a corn tortillas, dressed cabbage, pickled red onions, corn and avocado salsa, fresh chiles with a red and green salsa.
Choice Protein.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Billy's House Taco
Taco served on soft corn or flour tortilla with cheese, Billy's Baja Slaw and pico de gallo and choice of protein or veggie. Add Cilantro lime rice or Black Beans for $1.50 each.
Variety Pack Tacos
Choice between House, Pork or Steak tacos. Maximum six tacos
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub image

 

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Corn Tacos
Sauce, Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion, & Fresh cilantro
Flour Tacos
Sauce, Cabbage mix, Pickled red onion, Fresh Cilantro
Adobo at First Draft image

 

Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account

1309 26th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Tuesday - Smoked Carnitas$2.00
