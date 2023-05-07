Amá Modern Mexican

Restaurant info

Amá is our modern take on a traditional taqueria. We handcraft each dish with a relatable approach to comfort foods like tacos. Our molés and salsas add depth, citrus and fresh herbs add brightness, and pops of umami add balance to every bite. Expect to find new spins on classic Mexican cuisine with amá at the heart. Our mission is simple: handcraft ingredients, create good food, work hard, and have fun! After all, it’s for the love of food, family & tacos.

Website