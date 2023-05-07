Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amá Modern Mexican

3200 North Pecos Street

Denver, CO 80211

FOOD

Appetizers

CHIPS + SALSA (DF GF VG)

$7.00

choice of pico de gallo, pineapple salsa, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa

CHIPS + GUACAMOLE (DF GF VG)

$11.00

garlic, chilies, lime, cilantro

CHIPS + GREEN CHILI QUESO (GF)

$10.00

yummy fun

BLACK GARLIC MOLÉ CHICKEN WINGS (DF GF)

$11.00

sesame seeds, lime crema (six per order)

BLACK GARLIC MOLÉ CAULIFLOWER "WINGS" (DF V)

$11.00

tempura cauliflower, sesame seeds, lime crema (eight per order)

Carnitas NACHOS (GF)

$16.00

green chili queso, black beans, pickled jalapeños, onions, lime crema, chile de árbol hot sauce

CRISPY ASS SWEET POTATO FRIES (V)

$11.00

tempura battered, ancho aioli, basil crema

CHIP REFILL

Add Sauce

$0.50

Quesadillas

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

Oaxaca cheese, salsa verde, lime crema

VEGETABLE (V)

$11.00

look for updates on our special board

KIDS CHEESE (V)

$5.00

Oaxaca cheese, crema

KIDS CHICKEN

$7.00

Oaxaca cheese, grilled chicken, crema

Tacos

FRIED HOT CHICKEN

$7.00

buttermilk fried chicken, guacamole, pickled carrots, mint, charred chili miso glaze, flour tortilla

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK* (DF GF)

$9.00

chili-lime marinated, pickled onions, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cotija, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla

SEARED GARLIC SHRIMP (GF)

$8.00

garlic butter sauce, avocado, cabbage, roasted corn salsa, basil crema, crispy bits, flour tortilla

GRILLED MOLÉ CHICKEN (DF GF)

$7.00

coconut green molé chicken, red onion, cotija, radish, cilantro, flour tortilla

ROASTED PORK BELLY (DF GF)

$8.00

guajillo glaze, lime cabbage, pickled onions, smoked pineapple salsa, flour tortilla

TEMPURA SWEET POTATO (V)

$6.00

molé-spiced sweet potatoes, cucumber slaw, pasilla chili aioli, flour tortilla

BYO TACO

$5.00Out of stock

Tostadas

AHI TUNA* (DF GF)

$9.00

achiote marinated ahi tuna, guacamole, pineapple salsa, radish, mint, crispy corn tortilla

BARBACOA MUSHROOM (DF GF VG)

$7.00

sweet potato coconut purée, pickled onions, avocado, jalapeños, crispy corn tortilla

Bowls

MAKE IT A BOWL

$15.00

choice of any taco or tostada setup - served over cumin lime rice and black beans and topped with pickled jalapenos and onions

Entrée

GRILLED MIX PLATE FOR TWO* (GFO)

$45.00Out of stock

grilled skirt steak and chicken, black beans, seasonal vegetable, pickled jalapeños, onions, cotija cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lime crema, flour tortillas

Salad

BABY GREENS (GF V VG)

$14.00Out of stock

baby greens, molé-spiced roasted beets, honey pickled pears, pepitas, Oaxaca cheese, sherry-lime vinaigarette

Sides

CUMIN LIME RICE (VG)

$3.00

jasmine rice, cumin, lime

BLACK BEANS (VG)

$3.00

black beans braised with hoja santa and spices

GET YOUR DAILY VEGETABLES (VGO)

$5.00

daily veg

Churro Bar

$3.00

Extras

Add Sauce

$0.50

BRUNCH

CHILAQUILES* (GF V)

$12.00Out of stock

ranchero sauce, sunny side egg, pickled black beans, onion, lime crema, corn tortilla chips

NA BEVERAGES

N/A Beverage

AGUA FRESCA

$6.00

natural fruit drink - cucumber, tomatillo, lime

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

MEXICAN ICED COFFEE

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Amá is our modern take on a traditional taqueria. We handcraft each dish with a relatable approach to comfort foods like tacos. Our molés and salsas add depth, citrus and fresh herbs add brightness, and pops of umami add balance to every bite. Expect to find new spins on classic Mexican cuisine with amá at the heart. Our mission is simple: handcraft ingredients, create good food, work hard, and have fun! After all, it’s for the love of food, family & tacos.

3200 North Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211

