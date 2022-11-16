Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Pig & The Sprout

No reviews yet

1900 Chestnut Pl

Denver, CO 80202

Popular Items

Caesar Wrap
Drive Thru Burger
Brisket Dip

Pig Side Apps

Pig Chips

$2.00

Crispy, ancho citrus-seasoned pork rinds.

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, maple cider vinaigrette, sunflower seeds, bacon bits, & parmesan cheese.

Bacon Candy

$5.00

Sweet, smoky, spicy, & savory candied bacon.

Grilled and Smoked Wings

$17.50Out of stock

Eight smoked and grilled wings with your choice of buffalo, asian buffalo, or house barbeque.

Brisket Poutine

$14.00

Crispy fries, brisket gravy, cheese curds & scallions.

Cheddar Pig Fries

$6.00

Crispy fries, cheddar fondue, bacon, & scallions.

Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Braised pork belly, carrot, cucumber, bean sprouts, crispy rice noodles, & ssam sauce.

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Pork carnitas, Napa slaw, white onion, salsa verde, & cilantro.

Sprout Side Apps

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$8.00

Celery, cucumber, carrots, hummus, roasted red peppers & basil oil.

Vegan Brussels

$6.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, maple cider vinaigrette, sunflower seeds, nutritional yeast, and carrot "bacon."

Green Poutine

$6.00

Crispy fries, vegan green chili, white cheddar cheese curds, & scallions.

Fried Green Tomato

$14.00

Romesco, feta, basil oil, & arugula salad.

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Crispy tofu, carrot, cucumber, bean sprouts, crispy rice noodle, & ssam sauce.

Elote

$8.50

Spicy corn, creamy parmesan, & lime.

Vegan Green Chili

$3.00+

Hominy, black beans, northern white beans, & hatch green chiles.

Mushroom Taco

$16.00

BBQ mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, radish, micro cilantro, & crispy onion.

Burrata

$16.00

basil oil, roasted red pepper, mint, thyme, salt and pepper

Brunchy Things

Pig Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Crispy potatoes, spicy corn, scrambled eggs, cheddar, & bacon. Smothered in green chili, pico, & sour cream.

Sprout Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Crispy potatoes, spicy corn, scrambled eggs, cheddar, & tofu. Smothered in vegan green chili, pico, & sour cream.

The ODB

$14.00

Two eggs, home fries, bacon, & toast.

Avocado Egg and Cheese

$14.00

English muffin, egg, herb ailoi, swiss, lettuce, & tomato. Served with green salad.

Sandwiches

Brisket Dip

$16.00

Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss, horseradish mayo, Denver crunch roll, & au jus.

Drive Thru Burger

$17.00

River Bear grass-fed burger, american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, & caramelized onion, served on a potato bun.

Falafel Wrap

$16.00

spinach, lemon vinaigrette, feta, hummus, roasted tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, spinach wrap

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Herb mayo, pickled onions, swiss cheese, mixed greens, & tomato on a potato bun.

Pig in the Orchard

$16.00

House pulled pork, pickles, apple butter, slaw, & potato bun.

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar & american cheese on sourdough bread.

Plain Burger

$10.00

Caesar Wrap

$16.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, marinated tomatoes, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Salads

Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Mint, feta, arugula, balsamic glaze, toasted pistachio, orange vinaigrette.

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Spinach, cucumber, roasted tomato, feta, hummus, pickled red onion, & lemon vinaigrette.

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$16.00

Honey whipped mascarpone, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, dill, balsamic soy

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, roasted marinated tomatoes, bacon, parmesan cheese, bagel croutons

Entrees

Full Rack

$35.00Out of stock

House slaw, cheddar-jalapeno cornbread, & crispy fries.

Half Rack

$21.00Out of stock

House slaw, cheddar-jalapeno cornbread, & crispy fries.

12oz Ribeye

$34.00

asparagus, duck confit fingerling potatoes, compound herb butter, red wine demi-glace.

Veggie Stir Fry

$18.00

Rice noodles, mushroom, tomato, broccoli, peas, carrots, & ginger soy sauce.

Pan Seared Red Snapper

$26.00

Pan seared sea bass, polenta cake, romesco sauce, local greens, capers, & seared tomatoes.

12oz Pork Chop

$38.00

24-day dry-aged duroc pork chop, creamy polenta, brown buttered oyster mushrooms, mustard jus, tri-color carrots, bulls blood micro greens.

Vegan Pepper Steak

$26.00

bell pepper, broccoli, onions, seitan, ginger, garlic, mongolian bbq sauce

Crab Pad Thai

$28.00

jumbo lump crab, pad thai sauce, snap peas, mung beans, green onion, grilled lime, spicy crushed peanuts, cilantro garnish

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Chef Veg

$3.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$3.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Cup of Vegan Green Chili

$3.00

Side Hummus

$4.00

Petite Salad

$3.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$6.00

Dessert

Gluten Free Brownie

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

gluten free brownie, vanilla ice cream, peach puree or chocolate syrup

Donut Holes

$6.00

Served with powdered sugar & peach puree.

Scoop O Ice Cream

$2.50

Kids Online

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Breakfast (brunch only)

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Gingerbeer

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$6.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Little Daisy

$28.00

Pinot Grigio, 2015

Round Pond

$54.00

Sauvignon Blanc, 2017

Huia

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc, 2019

Novellum

$50.00

Chardonnay, 2016

St. Lannes

$36.00

White Blend, 2020

Alois Lageder 'Porer VYD'

$95.00

Pinot Grigio, 2014

Arkenstone

$95.00

Sauvignon Blanc, 2012

Sixto Uncovered

$34.00

Chardonnay, 2012

Stilted Pig

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

Filius

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

High Note

$36.00

Malbec, 2017

Klinker Brick

$56.00

Syrah, 2017

Golden West

$52.00

Pinot Noir, 2019

Aires

$40.00

Montepulciano, 2019

Chateau Haut Columbier

$40.00

L'ancien Beaujolais

$60.00

Chateau Pey-Bonhomme Les-Tours

$60.00

Canned and Bottled Beers

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Heavy

$5.00

Labatt

$3.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Crank Yanker Tallboy

$8.00

Little Mo' Porter

$7.00

Kitchen Sixer

$10.00

Show the kitchen your appreciation by buying them a round after their shift.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO 80202

