Olive & Finch - Uptown
1552 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Popular Items
Breakfast Hashes
Bogota
Two sunny side eggs,* chorizo, roasted sweet and white potatoes, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and kale. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Sonoma
Two sunny side eggs,* roasted squash, zucchini, garlic cloves, tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, arugula and goat cheese. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Milano
Two sunny side eggs,* crispy prosciutto, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, spinach, provolone, basil pesto, potatoes and onions. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Breakfast Sandwich
Green Eggs & Sam
Two scrambled eggs, provolone, spinach, basil pesto and roasted tomatoes served on house made focaccia. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
City French
Two scrambled eggs, black forest ham, brie and red pepper aioli, on a house made croissant. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Spott 'On
Two eggs over medium,* sharp cheddar, bacon, and garlic aioli served on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Broseph
Two scrambled eggs, pastrami, jalapenos, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, and Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Breakfast Plates
Farmhouse Scramble
Two scrambled eggs with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, spinach, and provolone. Served with a green salad, roasted potatoe,s and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny side eggs,* green chili, seasoned black beans, cheddar cheese, seared avocado, sour cream, cotija, and cilantro layered on a white tortilla. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
D-Town Omelette
Two scrambled eggs filled with red onions, roasted red peppers, diced ham, and cheddar cheese, served with a green salad, roasted potatoes, and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
D.F. Burrito
Scrambled eggs, pulled pork, chimichurri, Swiss cheese, potatoes, and onions wrapped in a white flour tortilla and smothered with house made green chili. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Basic Breakfast
Two eggs,* home-fries, and bacon. Served with fruit, toast, and a choice of English muffin or O&F signature crognet. Allergens: Eggs, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Yogurt & Granola
House-made granola layered with yogurt, honey, strawberries, and house made compote. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Tartines
Sheaney
Toasted multigrain bread with goat cheese basil pesto, smashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, and arugula. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Fettster
Smoked salmon layered on toasted rye bread with citrus caper cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and spinach. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
Cold Sandwiches
Bun Me
House roasted chicken, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, romaine, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, and soy on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Soy
Luca
Salami, prosciutto, capicola, ham, parmesan, provolone, red onions, roasted tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, crushed red chilis, and garlic aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Ankara
House roasted turkey, brie, granny smith apples, arugula, and a walnut aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Bennett
Goat cheese basil pesto, roasted squash, zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, red peppers, and caramelized onions, olive tapenade, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Cashman
House roasted beef, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, brie, arugula, and horseradish aioli on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Woody Wood
House roasted turkey, smashed avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, cranberry relish, and tarragon aioli on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Hot Sandwiches
Jamal
Blackened tilapia, garlic aioli, capers, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, smashed avocado, and roasted tomato on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Rachel
Reuben’s cute cousin with house roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Yoshi
House roasted chicken, black forest ham, ancho chili aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Hens Can Crow
House roasted chicken, basil pesto, provolone, roasted tomatoes, and spinach on focaccia. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Cubano
Black forest ham, house-roasted mojo pork, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, dill pickles, and whipped butter on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Nico
Shaved carne asada, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Nikka
Nico’s older sister with house roasted turkey, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Dirty Diana
Beyond meatballs, North African tomato sauce, red chili flakes, garlic aioli, provolone, and parmesan on a toasted baguette. Served with a garden green salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Salad
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
1/2 Caesar
Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish
Quinoa
Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
1/2 Quinoa
Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts
Farro
Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds
1/2 Farro
Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds
Mama Phams
House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy
1/2 Mama Phams
House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy
Franklin
House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
1/2 Franklin
House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Soups & Sides
Plates
Chicken Plate
Mediterranean chicken skewers, stir fried farro, kale, roasted vegetables, chickpeas, chopped olives, cucumber dill yogurt sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
O&F Burger
All natural quarter pound beef burger* served medium well, fried onions, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chimichurri, ancho aioli, and arugula on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a garden green salad and pickle. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with blackened fish, smashed avocado, coleslaw, roasted tomato salsa, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and lime. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Bacon Fried Farro
Roasted vegetables, onions, coleslaw, cilantro, soy, sesame, and bacon fried farro topped with 2 sunny side eggs. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Soy
Little Finch's Breakfast for Kids under 8
Little Finch's Lunch for Kids under 8
B. Vaughn's Choice
PB & J on multigrain with kettle chips and a side of fruit. Allergens: Gluten, Nuts
Ava's Bear
Full grilled provolone & cheddar cheese sandwich on multigrain, with kettle chips and a side of fruit. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Lil' Ollie's
House roasted chicken with roasted vegetables and a side of fruit.
Bar
Bread
Cookie
GF Peanutbutter Cookie
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Nuts
Toffee Butterscotch Cookie
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Sprinkle Doodle Cookie
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten
GF Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy
Classic Coffee
Americano 12oz
O&F Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema .
Americano 16oz
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.
Americano 20oz
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.
Cafe au Lait 12oz
O&F Sumatra with hot milk added.
Cafe au Lait 16oz
O&F Sumatra with hot milk added.
Cafe au Lait 20oz
O&F Sumatra with hot milk added.
Cappuccino 12oz
Dark, rich espresso under a layer of thick milk foam.
Cappuccino 16oz
Cappuccino 20oz
Caramel Macchiato 12oz
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with caramel.
Caramel Macchiato 16oz
Caramel Macchiato 20oz
Cold Brew 12oz
O&F organic Sumatra infused for 24 hours.
Cold Brew 16oz
Cold Brew 20oz
Cortado
Our organic Espresso with equal parts steamed milk.
Espresso
Our Organic Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness.
Espresso - Double
Double It! Our Organic Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness.
Iced Coffee 12oz
Freshly brewed O&F organic Sumatra served chilled and over ice.
Iced Coffee 16oz
Iced Coffee 20oz
Iced Vietnamese Coffee 12oz
A blend of French Roast and Chickory and infused with sweet condensed milk.
Iced Vietnamese Coffee 16oz
Iced Vietnamese Coffee 20oz
Latte 12oz
Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
Latte 16oz
Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
Latte 20oz
Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
Lavender Mocha 12oz
Organic espresso combined with lavender, chocolate sauce and steamed milk - finished with whipped cream.
Lavender Mocha 16oz
Lavender Mocha 20oz
Machiatto
O&F organic espresso marked with dollop of steamed milk and foam.
Machiatto - Double
Mocha 12oz
Organic espresso combined with vanilla, chocolate sauce and steamed milk - finished with whipped cream.
Mocha 16oz
Mocha 20oz
Peppermint Mocha 12oz
O&F Peppermint Mocha brightens the holidays: Espresso combine with steamed milk, sweet chocolate sauce, peppermint flavored syrup.
Peppermint Mocha 16oz
Peppermint Mocha 20oz
Turmeric Latte 12oz
The Turmeric, Cinnamon & Honey Latte will work wonders for your health. Turmeric has antiseptic properties, and helps ward off a cough and cold. It is antioxidant and helps detoxify your body. Cinnamon, on the other hand, is anti-diabetic and also effectively fights infections. All that with a kick of espresso and the sweetness of honey.