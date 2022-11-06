Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olive & Finch - Uptown

No reviews yet

1552 East 17th Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

Woody Wood
Ankara
Spott 'On

Breakfast Hashes

Bogota

$14.00

Two sunny side eggs,* chorizo, roasted sweet and white potatoes, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and kale. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sonoma

$14.00

Two sunny side eggs,* roasted squash, zucchini, garlic cloves, tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, arugula and goat cheese. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Milano

$14.00

Two sunny side eggs,* crispy prosciutto, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, spinach, provolone, basil pesto, potatoes and onions. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Breakfast Sandwich

Green Eggs & Sam

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, provolone, spinach, basil pesto and roasted tomatoes served on house made focaccia. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

City French

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, black forest ham, brie and red pepper aioli, on a house made croissant. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Spott 'On

$12.00

Two eggs over medium,* sharp cheddar, bacon, and garlic aioli served on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Broseph

$14.00

Two scrambled eggs, pastrami, jalapenos, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, and Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Breakfast Plates

Farmhouse Scramble

$14.50

Two scrambled eggs with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, spinach, and provolone. Served with a green salad, roasted potatoe,s and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Two sunny side eggs,* green chili, seasoned black beans, cheddar cheese, seared avocado, sour cream, cotija, and cilantro layered on a white tortilla. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

D-Town Omelette

$14.50

Two scrambled eggs filled with red onions, roasted red peppers, diced ham, and cheddar cheese, served with a green salad, roasted potatoes, and toast. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

D.F. Burrito

$14.50

Scrambled eggs, pulled pork, chimichurri, Swiss cheese, potatoes, and onions wrapped in a white flour tortilla and smothered with house made green chili. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Basic Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs,* home-fries, and bacon. Served with fruit, toast, and a choice of English muffin or O&F signature crognet. Allergens: Eggs, Gluten *These items are undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase the risk of borne illnesses, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

House-made granola layered with yogurt, honey, strawberries, and house made compote. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Tartines

Sheaney

$13.00

Toasted multigrain bread with goat cheese basil pesto, smashed avocado, roasted tomatoes, and arugula. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Fettster

$16.00

Smoked salmon layered on toasted rye bread with citrus caper cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and spinach. Served with a garden salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

Cold Sandwiches

All sandwiches come kettle chips.
Bun Me

$13.75

House roasted chicken, cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, romaine, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli, and soy on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Soy

Luca

$14.95

Salami, prosciutto, capicola, ham, parmesan, provolone, red onions, roasted tomatoes, arugula, olive tapenade, crushed red chilis, and garlic aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Ankara

$13.75

House roasted turkey, brie, granny smith apples, arugula, and a walnut aioli on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Bennett

$13.00

Goat cheese basil pesto, roasted squash, zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, red peppers, and caramelized onions, olive tapenade, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Cashman

$14.00

House roasted beef, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, brie, arugula, and horseradish aioli on a baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Woody Wood

$14.25

House roasted turkey, smashed avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Swiss cheese, cranberry relish, and tarragon aioli on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Hot Sandwiches

All sandwiches come kettle chips.
Jamal

$14.75

Blackened tilapia, garlic aioli, capers, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, smashed avocado, and roasted tomato on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

Reuben

$15.50

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Rachel

$15.50

Reuben’s cute cousin with house roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Yoshi

$13.95

House roasted chicken, black forest ham, ancho chili aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, and spinach on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Hens Can Crow

$13.75

House roasted chicken, basil pesto, provolone, roasted tomatoes, and spinach on focaccia. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Cubano

$14.50

Black forest ham, house-roasted mojo pork, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, dill pickles, and whipped butter on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Nico

$15.50

Shaved carne asada, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Nikka

$15.50

Nico’s older sister with house roasted turkey, caramelized onions, green chili, roasted mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, chimichurri, and ancho chili butter on baguette. Served with kettle chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Dirty Diana

$14.95

Beyond meatballs, North African tomato sauce, red chili flakes, garlic aioli, provolone, and parmesan on a toasted baguette. Served with a garden green salad. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Salad

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

1/2 Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, imported white anchovies, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Fish

Quinoa

$15.50

Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts

1/2 Quinoa

$10.50

Quinoa, honey roasted carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, arugula, almonds, and citrus herb vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts

Farro

$15.50

Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds

1/2 Farro

$10.50

Kale, farro, carrots, chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, golden raisins, granny smith apples, toasted sunflower seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds

Mama Phams

$15.50

House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy

1/2 Mama Phams

$10.50

House roasted chicken, spinach, romaine, cabbage, onions, cilantro, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, roasted peanuts, sesame vinaigrette, and sesame tuile. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Nuts, Soy

Franklin

$15.50

House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

1/2 Franklin

$10.50

House roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, onions, dried cranberries, tomatoes, spinach, romaine, with house made croutons and tarragon vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Soups & Sides

Vegetable Soup - Cup

$4.75

Vegetable Soup - Bowl

$6.75

Meat Soup - Cup

$4.75Out of stock

Meat Soup - Bowl

$6.75Out of stock

Plates

Chicken Plate

$16.50

Mediterranean chicken skewers, stir fried farro, kale, roasted vegetables, chickpeas, chopped olives, cucumber dill yogurt sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

O&F Burger

$16.00

All natural quarter pound beef burger* served medium well, fried onions, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, chimichurri, ancho aioli, and arugula on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a garden green salad and pickle. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Three corn tortillas filled with blackened fish, smashed avocado, coleslaw, roasted tomato salsa, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and lime. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Bacon Fried Farro

$15.50

Roasted vegetables, onions, coleslaw, cilantro, soy, sesame, and bacon fried farro topped with 2 sunny side eggs. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Soy

Little Finch's Breakfast for Kids under 8

Naia's Morning

$6.00

Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese with potatoes, toast and fruit. Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Cuten

$6.00

Yogurt with granola, blueberry compote, honey and fruit. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Little Finch's Lunch for Kids under 8

B. Vaughn's Choice

$6.00

PB & J on multigrain with kettle chips and a side of fruit. Allergens: Gluten, Nuts

Ava's Bear

$6.00

Full grilled provolone & cheddar cheese sandwich on multigrain, with kettle chips and a side of fruit. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Lil' Ollie's

$6.00

House roasted chicken with roasted vegetables and a side of fruit.

Bar

Magic Bar - GF

$3.85

Allergens: Dairy, Nuts

Brownie

$3.95

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Blondie Brownie

$3.95

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Nuts

Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Banana Walnut Bread

$3.50

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Nuts

Lemon Poppyseed Bread

$3.50

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Seeds

Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread

$3.75

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy

Cookie

GF Peanutbutter Cookie

$3.50

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Nuts

Toffee Butterscotch Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Sprinkle Doodle Cookie

$3.50

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten

GF Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Allergens: Eggs, Dairy

Classic Coffee

Featuring O&F organic beans.

Americano 12oz

$3.25

O&F Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema .

Americano 16oz

$3.75

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.

Americano 20oz

$4.50

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.

Cafe au Lait 12oz

$4.25

O&F Sumatra with hot milk added.

Cafe au Lait 16oz

$4.75

O&F Sumatra with hot milk added.

Cafe au Lait 20oz

$5.35

O&F Sumatra with hot milk added.

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.35

Dark, rich espresso under a layer of thick milk foam.

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.95

Cappuccino 20oz

$5.75

Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$4.50

Freshly steamed milk with vanilla-flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with caramel.

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.50

Caramel Macchiato 20oz

$6.50

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.25

O&F organic Sumatra infused for 24 hours.

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Cold Brew 20oz

$5.50

Cortado

$3.85

Our organic Espresso with equal parts steamed milk.

Espresso

$3.25

Our Organic Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness.

Espresso - Double

$3.75

Double It! Our Organic Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness.

Iced Coffee 12oz

$4.25

Freshly brewed O&F organic Sumatra served chilled and over ice.

Iced Coffee 16oz

$4.75

Iced Coffee 20oz

$5.50

Iced Vietnamese Coffee 12oz

$4.25

A blend of French Roast and Chickory and infused with sweet condensed milk.

Iced Vietnamese Coffee 16oz

$4.75

Iced Vietnamese Coffee 20oz

$5.50

Latte 12oz

$4.35

Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

Latte 16oz

$4.95

Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

Latte 20oz

$5.75

Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

Lavender Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Organic espresso combined with lavender, chocolate sauce and steamed milk - finished with whipped cream.

Lavender Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Lavender Mocha 20oz

$6.50

Machiatto

$3.75

O&F organic espresso marked with dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Machiatto - Double

$4.25

Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Organic espresso combined with vanilla, chocolate sauce and steamed milk - finished with whipped cream.

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Mocha 20oz

$6.50

Peppermint Mocha 12oz

$4.50

O&F Peppermint Mocha brightens the holidays: Espresso combine with steamed milk, sweet chocolate sauce, peppermint flavored syrup.

Peppermint Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Peppermint Mocha 20oz

$6.50

Turmeric Latte 12oz

$4.50Out of stock

The Turmeric, Cinnamon & Honey Latte will work wonders for your health. Turmeric has antiseptic properties, and helps ward off a cough and cold. It is antioxidant and helps detoxify your body. Cinnamon, on the other hand, is anti-diabetic and also effectively fights infections. All that with a kick of espresso and the sweetness of honey.

Turmeric Latte 16oz

$5.50Out of stock

Turmeric Latte 20oz

$6.50Out of stock

Drip Coffee

Regular Coffee 12oz

$3.25

O&F organic Sumatra Drip coffee.

Regular Coffee 16oz

$3.85

Regular Coffee 20oz

$4.95

Regular Decaf Coffee 12oz

$3.25

O&F organic Decaf Breakfast blend.

Regular Decaf Coffee 16oz

$3.85

Regular Decaf Coffee 20oz

$4.95

Non Coffee

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.75

Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk.

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.50

Matcha Latte 20oz

$6.50

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

We are proud to serve Bhakti Chai.

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.50