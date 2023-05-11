Main picView gallery

Los Chingones - DTC

4959 S Newport St

Denver, CO 80237

Popular Items

Adobo Chicken Taco

$5.00

chingon slaw, fuego takis, guajillo ranch

Queso

$10.00

melty four cheese blend choice of regular or spicy

Guac

$10.00

serrano, lime, onion, cilantro


Apps

Rooster

$2.50

house salsa

Chipotle Pineapple

$2.50

Habanero

$2.50

f**kin' hot

Tomatillo

$2.50

Pick Two Salsas

$4.50

Pick Four Salsas

$8.00

Guac

$10.00

serrano, lime, onion, cilantro

Queso

$10.00

melty four cheese blend choice of regular or spicy

Elote

$8.00

corn on the cobb, chipotle aioli, cotija, takis, cilantro, crema

Nachos

$14.00

black beans, pickled jalapeno and onion, guac, pico, crema, cilantro

1/2 Nacho

$7.00

black beans, pickled jalapeno and onion, guac, pico, crema, cilantro

Sprouts

$11.00

cotija, pasilla lime, cilantro

Taquitos

$6.00

Ceviche

$12.00

Tuna Tostada

$12.00

TO-GO Salsa

$2.50

Tacos

Taco Plate

$15.00

Cotija Taco

$5.00

cotija, seasonal veggies, chingon slaw, pasilla lime

Adobo Chicken Taco

$5.00

chingon slaw, fuego takis, guajillo ranch

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.00

pickled onion, jicama slaw, chipotle aioli

Pork Pastor Taco

$5.00

pickled onion, cilantro, pico, radish, tomatillo salsa

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

mojo steak, fajita veggies, poblano crema

Paleo Taco

$5.00

Birria Taco

$5.00

braised beef, cheese, onion, cilantro, guajillo beef jus

Gringo Taco

$5.00

Baja Fish Taco

$6.00

grilled or fried cod, chingon slaw, pickled onion, chipotle and habanero aioli

Duck Taco

$6.00

Wild Card Taco

$5.00

Celebrity Chef Taco

$7.00

Add Rice and Beans

$3.00

Entrees

Tijuana Salad

$8.00

Enchiladas

$8.00

local corn tortillas, choice of red guajillo or green chili, rice, beans, pico, lettuce, crema

Quesadillas

$8.00

Local flour tortilla, chingon cheese, rooster salsa, cotija, lettuce, pico, crema, cilantro

Mexican Pizza

$9.00

Smothered Burrito

$10.00

Local flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, chingon cheese, and fajita veggies, topped with lettuce, pico, cream and your choice of red guajillo sauce or green chili

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Bowl of rice, black beans, chingon cheese, and fajita veggies, topped with lettuce, pico, cream and your choice of red guajillo sauce or green chili

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Bean

$3.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Base

Side Protein

Side Cheese

Side Sauce

Side Veggie

Desserts

Churros with Mexican Chocolate

$6.00

Mexican Popsicle

$4.00

seasonal flavors

Kids

Kid Dilla

$5.00

Kid Burrito

$5.00

Kid Chicken Taco

$5.00

Kid Steak Taco

$5.00

Kid Pork Taco

$5.00

Extra Kid Taco

$2.00

Kids Milk

$0.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$0.50

Kids Apple Juice

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
