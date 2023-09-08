Menú

TASTE OF MEXICO

TACOS

$4.50

CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA *Head to salad bar and dress up your taco as you wish*

QUESADILLA

$13.50

12" TORTILLA - CHOICE OF MEAT, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE & LETTUCE.

BURRITO

$13.99

12" TORTILLA, REFRIED BEANS, MEXICAN RICE, SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO/ONION (OPTIONAL) GUAC & CHEESE.

BOWL

$13.99

REFRIED BEANS, MEXICAN RICE, SOUR CREAM, GUAC & CHEESE.

OCHO'S NACHOS

$12.99

NACHO CHEESE, CHOICE OF MEAT, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, JALAPEÑOS, LETTUCE & TOMATOES.

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.99

CHOICE OF MEAT, MEXICAN CHEESE MIX, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM & SMOTHERED IN PORK GREEN CHILLI.

OCHO'S SALAD

$9.99

LETTUCE, MEXICAN CHEESE MIX, PROTEIN, TOMATO, AVOCADO & BACON.

RED BIRRIA TACOS

$14.99

3 CRIPSY STEW BEEF TACOS SERVED WITH BROTH.

SIDES

BEANS

$1.99

GUACAMOLE

$3.50

QUESO DIP

$3.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

PICO DE GALLO

$1.99

RICE

$1.99

SAUTEED GRILLED ONIONS

$1.50

CHIPS

*PLEASE TYPE YOUR CHOICE ON SPECIAL REQUEST (GRUBHUB, DOORDASH, UBEREATS)* Sabritas Lays, Doritos Nachos, Ruffles Queso, Churrumais con Limoncito, Cheetos, Churrumais Flamas, Rancheritas, y Fritos.

MEXICAN CHIPS

$4.75

DESSERT

CHURROS

$4.99

CHEESECAKE

$5.50

Drinks

Agua Fresca

Pepino Con Limón

$3.25+

CUCUMBER & LIME

Pińa

$3.25+

PINEAPPLE

Horchata

$3.25+

Fountain Drink

Coca Cola

$3.25+

Coke Zero

$3.25+

Diet Coke

$3.25+

Dr. Pepper

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.25+

Orange Fanta

$3.25+

Sprite

$3.25+

Mexican Fridge – Water

FIJI Water

$4.50

Jarrito

$3.75

Jumex

$4.99

KUII

$3.75

Mexican Drink

$5.49

Mexican Coke, Fresca, Fanta, or Sidral