Beef noodles in Denver

Chop Shop - Colfax
4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|**Special** Spicy Beef and Broccoli Noodle Bowl
|$15.00
Linguini, Sriracha, Oyster Sauce, Lime, Broccoli, Sesame, Green Onion & Cilantro.
Dairy free. Cannot be gluten free.
LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C, Edgewater
|Siam Beef Noodles
|$16.00
The Beef broth with rice noodles, beef, meatball, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro
Aloy Modern Thai // Denver
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|D Kobe Beef Noodle Soup
|$19.00
rice noodles, beansprout, bok choy, green onion medley, garlic oil
NOODLES
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Beef Stir-Fry Egg Noodles
|$15.50
*Beef marinade contains oyster sauce*
A fan favorite, steak strips are marinated for 24 hours, flash fried and stir-fry with fresh egg noodles, peppers, onions, & bean sprouts.
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St
1526 Blake St, Denver
|Beef Stir-Fry Noodles
|$16.00
*Beef marinade contains oyster sauce*
A fan favorite, steak strips are marinated for 24 hours, flash fried and stir-fry with fresh egg noodles, peppers, onions, & bean sprouts.