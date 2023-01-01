Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve beef noodles

Chop Shop image

 

Chop Shop - Colfax

4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Special** Spicy Beef and Broccoli Noodle Bowl$15.00
Linguini, Sriracha, Oyster Sauce, Lime, Broccoli, Sesame, Green Onion & Cilantro.
Dairy free. Cannot be gluten free.
More about Chop Shop - Colfax
Item pic

 

LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C

2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Siam Beef Noodles$16.00
The Beef broth with rice noodles, beef, meatball, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro
More about LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image

 

Aloy Modern Thai // Denver

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Kobe Beef Noodle Soup$19.00
rice noodles, beansprout, bok choy, green onion medley, garlic oil
More about Aloy Modern Thai // Denver
Beef Stir-Fry Egg Noodles image

NOODLES

Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Stir-Fry Egg Noodles$15.50
*Beef marinade contains oyster sauce*
A fan favorite, steak strips are marinated for 24 hours, flash fried and stir-fry with fresh egg noodles, peppers, onions, & bean sprouts.
More about Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
Item pic

 

Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St

1526 Blake St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Stir-Fry Noodles$16.00
*Beef marinade contains oyster sauce*
A fan favorite, steak strips are marinated for 24 hours, flash fried and stir-fry with fresh egg noodles, peppers, onions, & bean sprouts.
More about Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St

